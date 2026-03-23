the bercedes menzメジャー第一弾となるアルバム詳細発表！リリース記念ミニライブ＆特別面会も開催決定！
株式会社バップ
【商品概要】
予約はコチラ :
https://vap.lnk.to/tbm_weapons
特典情報 詳細 :
https://www.vap.co.jp/topics/articles/egz7mk04eziyp84f.html
リリース記念ミニライブ＆特別面会 詳細 :
https://www.vap.co.jp/topics/articles/wi15gqc56wlgdfl1.html
2月にVAPからのメジャーデビューを発表した “ハードコアJ-POPバンド”the bercedes menzのmajor 1st album『weapons』が2026年5月27日に発売されることが発表された。
『weapons』は彼らが研ぎ澄ましてきた言葉とサウンドを“武器”に、メジャー音楽シーンへの侵攻の狼煙を上げるかのような景気の良い楽曲が並ぶ一枚となっている。
また、全国のCDショップおよびオンラインショップでの早期予約特典や共通特典に加え、タワーレコード渋谷店でのリリース記念ミニライブも決定し、購入者特典として特別面会を開催。
【商品概要】
タイトル：『weapons』
発売日：2026年5月27日（水）
品番：VPCC-87332
価格：\3,300（税抜\3,000）
形態：CDアルバム
発売元：株式会社バップ
収録曲：1.knife 2.pile bunker 3.鉈 4.morning star 5.ice pick 6.knuckle duster 7.nail hammer 8.rifle 9.pistol
（全9曲）
予約はコチラ :
https://vap.lnk.to/tbm_weapons
特典情報 詳細 :
https://www.vap.co.jp/topics/articles/egz7mk04eziyp84f.html
リリース記念ミニライブ＆特別面会 詳細 :
https://www.vap.co.jp/topics/articles/wi15gqc56wlgdfl1.html
【the bercedes menz】
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