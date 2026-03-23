オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチ、HD Renewable Energyによる北海道・Helios 50MW系統用蓄電池プロジェクトの経済性評価を支援

Aurora Energy Research株式会社出典：https://www.hdrenewables.com/ja/news/post_11582/

リサーチ・コンサルティングサービスを展開するAurora Energy Research株式会社（所在地：東京都港区、以下「オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチ」）は、国際スマートエネルギー企業である泓徳能源（所在地：台北市士林区、以下「HD Renewable Energy」）が北海道にて開発・運営するHelios系統用蓄電池プロジェクト（50MW）において、事業収益の経済性評価を支援いたしました。

本プロジェクトにおいて、約54億円のプロジェクトファイナンスが完了しており、資金調達はグリーンプロジェクトボンドの形式で実施されました。これは、系統用蓄電池事業を裏付けとする日本初の事例であり、蓄電池資産や電力市場を活用した事業モデルに対する金融市場の関心の高まりを示すものです。

本件の資金調達には、プロジェクトファイナンス型信託受益権（ABL）スキームが用いられており、HD Renewable Energyグループがアセットマネージャーとしてプロジェクト運営を担います。Heliosプロジェクトはマーチャント型の系統用蓄電池事業であり、日本卸電力取引所（JEPX）や需給調整市場（EPRX）での電力取引を通じて収益を創出するビジネスモデルを採用しています。

Helios系統用蓄電池プロジェクトにおいて、オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチは同プロジェクトのキャッシュフロー分析および最適運用のシミュレーション等の経済性分析を実施いたしました。また、当社はこれまで世界10地域以上で、電力市場を分析するための詳細なモデルを構築し、マーケットアドバイザーとして、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関等の幅広いクライアントの投資の意思決定を支援しております。日本においても、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、専属チームによるリサーチやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスを提供しています。今後も、当社が強みとする電力市場モデルを用いた定量分析を通じて、蓄電池事業および日本の電力・エネルギー市場の発展に貢献して参ります。

■オーロラ・エナジー・リサーチについて

2013年に英国オックスフォード大学の経済学者により設立され、現在は世界17拠点に展開している電力市場分析に特化した会社です。現在グローバルで、1000名を超えるエネルギー市場分野のエキスパートが、弊社が強みとする定量分析を通じて、電力会社・事業会社・金融機関・政策当局等の幅広いクライアント様の意思決定をご支援しています。2023年の日本拠点開設以降、電力市場の長期見通し、再エネ・蓄電池の経済性分析、再エネ出力制御見通しなどのテーマを中心として、マーケットレポートやコンサルティング、ソフトウェア等のサービスをご提供しています。

■HD Renewable Energyについて

スマートエネルギーのリーディングブランドである泓徳能源（HD Renewable Energy）は、「国際スマート電力会社」をビジョンに掲げ、「いつでも利用できるスマートグリーンエネルギー」の普及に尽力する、再生可能エネルギー業界のパイオニアです。太陽光発電を基盤に、発電、エネルギー貯蔵、電力販売、EV充電を網羅する統合ソリューションを提供するとともに、AIスマートグリーン電力システムを活用し、より安定かつスマートな電力供給とイノベーションを推進しています。

傘下の子会社である「星星電力（Star Trade）」、「星舟快充（Star Charger）」、「星源漁業（Star Aquaculture）」、および「泓博能源（HB O&M）」は、グリーン電力コンサルティング、EV充電、漁電共生、発電所運営・保守（O&M）にわたる多角的なエネルギーエコシステムを構築しています。その事業展開は台湾、日本、オーストラリア、フィリピンに及び、グローバルパートナーと共に海外市場を拡大することで、エネルギー転換を加速させ、2050年ネットゼロの持続可能な未来に向けて取り組んでいます。

Aurora Energy Research Supports Economic Analysis of HD Renewable Energy’s Helios 50MW Grid-Scale BESS Project in Hokkaido, Japan

-Promoting Green Finance through Power Market Research and Consulting-

Aurora Energy Research K.K. (Japan Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter “Aurora Energy Research”), a provider of energy research and consulting services, has supported the economic analysis of project revenues for the Helios 50 MW grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project, developed and operated in Hokkaido, Japan by HD Renewable Energy (Head Office: Shilin District, Taipei), an international smart energy company.

Approximately JPY 5.4 billion in project financing has been completed for this project, with funding raised in the form of a green project bond. This marks Japan’s first green project bond backed by grid-scale battery storage assets, highlighting growing interest from global capital markets in energy storage infrastructure and market-driven power trading models.

The financing adopts a project finance trust beneficiary right structure (ABL), with the HDRE Group serving as the asset manager. The Helios project operates under a merchant model, generating revenue primarily through electricity trading in Japan’s wholesale power market (JEPX) and balancing market (EPRX).

For the Helios BESS project, Aurora Energy Research conducted economic analyses including cash flow analysis and BESS operation optimisation. Globally, Aurora Energy Research as a market advisor has developed detailed power market models across more than 10 global regions, and supports investment decision-making for a wide range of clients including utilities, corporations, and financial institutions. In Japan, Aurora Energy Research provides research, consulting, and software services through a dedicated local team, focusing on topics such as long-term power market outlooks, economic analysis of renewable energy and battery storage, and curtailment forecasts. Going forward, Aurora Energy Research aims to continue contributing to the development of Japan’s power markets and BESS through quantitative analysis using its proprietary power market models.

■About Aurora Energy Research

Founded in 2013 by University of Oxford professors, Aurora Energy Research specializes in power market analysis and operates across more than 17 global offices. With over 1,000 experts worldwide in energy markets, the company supports decision-making for a broad range of clients including utilities, corporations, financial institutions, and policymakers through its strength in quantitative analysis. Since establishing its Japan office in 2023, Aurora has provided market reports, consulting, and software services focused on long-term power market outlooks, economic analysis of renewable energy and battery storage, and curtailment forecasts.

■About HD Renewable Energy

HD Renewable Energy is a pioneering force in the renewable energy sector. Guided by the vision “Smarter Energy, Accessible Green,” the company delivers integrated solutions across generation, retailing, storage, and EV charging, while driving innovation in energy aggregation and power trading.



Its subsidiaries-Star Trade, Star Charger, Star Aquaculture, and HB O&M-form a diversified energy ecosystem covering green power trading, EV charging, aquaculture-solar symbiosis, and project operations. With operations in Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines, HDRE is expanding its global presence through strategic partnerships and accelerating the transition to smarter, greener energy worldwide.