台湾のBigObjectとZenmuTech、Secure Data Intelligence Platformの実現に向けた戦略的協業に関するMOUを締結

株式会社ZenmuTech

情報を暗号化した上で分散管理する「秘密分散技術」によりデータの保護、データの利活用を追求する株式会社ZenmuTech（ゼンムテック、以下、ZenmuTech）は、リアルタイム・ビッグデータ解析プラットフォームを提供する台湾のBigObject Inc.（以下「BigObject」、CEO：Dr. Wenwey Hseush、本社：台湾台北市）と、機密データを安全に活用しながら高性能なデータ分析を可能にする新たなデータ基盤「Secure Data Intelligence Platform」の実現に向け、戦略的協業を目的とした覚書（MOU）を締結しました。

本協業では、ZenmuTechの秘密分散・秘密計算技術を基盤としたセキュアデータ保護・活用技術と、BigObjectのリアルタイム・ビッグデータ分析技術を組み合わせ、プライバシーを保護した形で機密データを活用できる新しいデータ活用基盤の確立を目指します。まずは金融、ヘルスケア、製造分野を中心に、Secure Data Intelligence Platformの開発およびグローバルにおける市場機会の創出に取り組んでいきます。

データドリブン経営が世界的に広がる中、機密性の高いデータを安全に分析・活用しながら新たな価値を創出するための技術への需要は急速に高まっています。両社はそれぞれの強みを融合し、安全性・拡張性・高機能を兼ね備えたデータ活用基盤の実現を目指します。

【エグゼクティブコメント】

（左から、BigObject CEO Hseush、Chairman Hsu、ZenmuTech 専務取締役 國井、執行役員 平岡）

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株式会社ZenmuTech

代表取締役CEO 阿部 泰久

「企業がデータの価値を最大限に引き出そうとする一方で、最高水準のセキュリティとプライバシーを維持することがますます重要になっています。こうした背景のもと、安全なデータ活用を実現する新しいアプローチが求められています。

BigObjectとの協業により、ZenmuTechの秘密分散・秘密計算技術を基盤としたセキュアデータ保護・活用技術と、BigObjectの高性能データインテリジェンス技術を組み合わせ、プライバシー保護型データ分析の新しいモデルの確立を目指します。

両社の取り組みにより、信頼できるデータインテリジェンスを実現し、グローバルなデータドリブン経済におけるイノベーションの加速に貢献していきます。」

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BigObject Inc.

CEO/Co-Founder Dr. Wenwey Hseush

「企業のデータドリブンな意思決定は新たな転換点を迎えています。高速なデータ分析だけでなく、最高水準のセキュリティのもとで機密データを安全に計算・活用できる能力が求められています。

BigObjectのAralia AI-Ready Open Data EcosystemとZenmuTechの秘密分散・秘密計算技術を組み合わせることで、本協業は高性能かつ安全なデータ処理の新たな可能性を切り拓き、金融や医療といった規制産業においてプライバシーを保護した形でのデータ活用を実現します。」

（以下原文）

Japan’s ZenmuTech and Taiwan’s BigObject Sign Strategic MOU to Explore Secure Data Intelligence Platform

Japan and Taiwan technology leaders to explore collaboration opportunities across global data-driven industries

Tokyo, Japan, and Taipei, Taiwan - March 9th, 2026 - ZenmuTech, Inc., a leading global provider of secure data protection and utilization technologies based on secret-sharing technology that renders data meaningless through fragmentation and BigObject Inc., a leading global provider of real-time big data analytics solutions and the creator of the Aralia AI-Ready Open Data Ecosystem, a platform designed for large-scale real-time data analytics, today announced that the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore strategic collaboration opportunities.

Through this collaboration, the companies will evaluate the integration of their respective technologies and explore the potential development of a Secure Data Intelligence Platform designed to enable organizations to securely utilize sensitive data while performing high-performance analytics. The Secure Data Intelligence Platform aims to enable privacy-preserving analytics on sensitive data at scale.

The companies will initially focus on opportunities in the financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, where organizations increasingly require solutions that enable advanced data analytics while maintaining strong privacy and security protections.

As enterprises accelerate digital transformation and adopt data-driven technologies, the need for privacy-preserving analytics and secure data utilization continues to grow rapidly worldwide. By combining ZenmuTech’s secure data protection and utilization technologies with BigObject’s high-performance analytics capabilities, the companies aim to explore innovative solutions that enable secure, scalable, and efficient data analysis.

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Areas of Collaboration

Under the MOU, the companies will explore opportunities to collaborate in several strategic areas, including:

- Exploring market opportunities in industries where secure data utilization is critical, particularly in financial services, healthcare and manufacturing- Evaluating the integration of ZenmuTech’s secure data protection and utilization technologies with BigObject’s high-performance analytics platform to enable secure, scalable, and efficient data analysis- Assessing the potential development and commercialization of a joint solution, tentatively referred to as the Secure Data Intelligence Platform

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Executive Quotes

“As organizations seek to unlock the full value of their data while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy, new approaches to secure data utilization are becoming essential. Through our collaboration with BigObject, we are combining ZenmuTech’s secret-sharing based secure data protection and utilization technologies with BigObject’s high-performance data intelligence capabilities to explore a new model for privacy-preserving analytics. Together, we aim to enable trusted data intelligence and accelerate innovation in the global data-driven economy.”

- Yasuhisa Abe, Chief Executive Officer of ZenmuTech, Inc.

“Enterprises are reaching a new inflection point in data-driven decision-making: they need not only fast analytics, but also the ability to compute on sensitive data under the highest security standards. By combining BigObject’s Aralia AI-Ready Open Data Ecosystem with ZenmuTech’s secret-sharing technology, this collaboration raises the bar for high-performance secure computing and unlocks privacy-preserving insights for regulated industries such as finance and healthcare.”

- Dr. Wenwey Hseush, Co-Founder of BigObject Inc.

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About ZenmuTech

ZenmuTech, Inc. is a secure data protection and utilization technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company develops secure data protection and utilization technologies based on secret-sharing technology that enable organizations to securely utilize sensitive data without compromising performance or usability. ZenmuTech’s solutions help enterprises protect critical information while enabling data-driven innovation.

More information:

https://zenmutech.com

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About BigObject

BigObject Inc. is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in real-time data management and analytics designed to process massive volumes of data with high performance and low latency. Its technologies help enterprises take advantage of all data in the real world to optimize business performance and transform organizations into data-driven enterprises.

More information:

https://bigobject.io

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Media Contact:

ZenmuTech, Inc.

Masaaki Hiraoka

Chief Strategy Officer

Email: masaaki.hiraoka@zenmutech.com

BigObject Inc.

Allen Wang

Chief Strategy Officer

Email: allenwang@bigobject.io

【ZenmuTechについて】

株式会社ZenmuTech

所在地：東京都中央区新川2-22-1 いちご新川ビル 5階

設立：2014年3月4日

代表：代表取締役社長CEO 阿部 泰久

事業内容：秘密分散技術を用いたデータ保護ソリューションおよび秘密計算データベースプラットフォームの提供

証券コード：338A

URL : https://zenmutech.com/

秘密分散技術は、データを「それ自体では意味を持たないいくつかの分散片」に分け、それぞれの分散片を別の環境で管理することで、データの保護と安全性を高める技術です。

ZenmuTechは、秘密分散技術をソフトウェア開発キット（SDK）として提供するZENMU EngineやPCからの情報漏洩を防ぐ 「ZENMU Virtual Drive」をはじめとする自社製品を開発・販売し、多くの企業様にご利用いただいております。

また、データを秘匿したまま計算できる秘密計算の分野では、産総研との協働による研究や社会実装に向け、秘密計算データベースプラットフォーム「QueryAhead(R)」を提供しています。