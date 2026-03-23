オンラインショップ・新装開店のお知らせ
学校法人アジア学院
お問合せやご質問につきましては、アジア学院まで直接お問合せください。
メールでのお問合せにはお返事に2～3日ほど頂く場合がございます。
営業時間：月～金曜日、9:00-12:30 13:30-17:00
お問い合わせ： アジア学院 0287-36-3111 / shop@ari.ac.jp
ARI Online Shop is Re-opening!
Since 2005, the ARI Online Shop has been sharing our harvest with you. Now, after 20 years, we are turning a new page! We are thrilled to announce the Grand Re-opening of our online shop in Spring 2026! Remember those delicious cookies you had at ARI, or the carrot juice from our local marches? You can now order these fan-favorites online. We also offer gift boxes-perfect for sharing the ARI spirit with your loved ones. We are starting with a curated selection and will be adding more products soon!
Note: Shipping is available within Japan only. Some items like cookies and soybeans will be shipped via Letter Pack (\600).
[Contact Info]
ARI: 0287-36-3111 / shop@ari.ac.jp (Please allow 2-3 days for email replies)
Mon-Fri, 9:00-17:00 (Closed 12:30-13:30)
2005年から運営を始めたアジア学院オンラインショップは、その20年の歴史に一区切りをし、2026年春に新たにオープンいたします！
アジア学院で食べた、教会のイベントやマルシェなどで出会った、あの美味しいクッキーを来校しなくても購入することができます。にんじんジュースやクッキーなど人気の定番商品がオンラインでご注文いただけます。ご贈答にもお使いいただけるミニギフトやジュースボックスも是非どうぞ。(国内配送のみ承ります。一部商品・クッキーや大豆はレターパックでの発送となりますことをご了承ください。)
現在、開店したてということもあり、商品ラインナップは限られておりますが、順次アップさせて頂く予定です。
メールでのお問合せにはお返事に2～3日ほど頂く場合がございます。
営業時間：月～金曜日、9:00-12:30 13:30-17:00
お問い合わせ： アジア学院 0287-36-3111 / shop@ari.ac.jp
ARI Online Shop is Re-opening!
Since 2005, the ARI Online Shop has been sharing our harvest with you. Now, after 20 years, we are turning a new page! We are thrilled to announce the Grand Re-opening of our online shop in Spring 2026! Remember those delicious cookies you had at ARI, or the carrot juice from our local marches? You can now order these fan-favorites online. We also offer gift boxes-perfect for sharing the ARI spirit with your loved ones. We are starting with a curated selection and will be adding more products soon!
Note: Shipping is available within Japan only. Some items like cookies and soybeans will be shipped via Letter Pack (\600).
[Contact Info]
ARI: 0287-36-3111 / shop@ari.ac.jp (Please allow 2-3 days for email replies)
Mon-Fri, 9:00-17:00 (Closed 12:30-13:30)