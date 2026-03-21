【FROM ARTIST】新着作品5選を公開｜今週の注目作品と、新作を追加したアーティスト一覧（2026年3月21日）

写真拡大 (全5枚)

BUSCA合同会社

日本全国のアーティストから作品を直接購入できるアートマーケットプレイス「FROM ARTIST」は、最新の新着作品を公開しました。
本リリースでは、新着作品の中から注目の5作品をピックアップしてご紹介します。あわせて、新作を追加したアーティストも一覧でご案内いたします。



今週の新着・注目作品5選


作品名：Meditation Art "クジラの方舟がやってくる"

Meditation Art "クジラの方舟がやってくる"

作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/meditation-art-kujiranohakobunegayattekuru(https://from-artist.com/products/meditation-art-kujiranohakobunegayattekuru)


【アーティスト名】kumi happy art


アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art(https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art)



作品名：麗魚、悠久のドレス

麗魚、悠久のドレス

作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/reigyo-yuukyuunodress(https://from-artist.com/products/reigyo-yuukyuunodress)


【アーティスト名】カスミラン


アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran(https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran)



作品名：花と珈琲の午後

花と珈琲の午後

作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/hanatocofeenogogo(https://from-artist.com/products/hanatocofeenogogo)


【アーティスト名】横山　浩二


アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji(https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji)



作品名：moon -朔- #2

moon -朔- #2

作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/moon-saku2(https://from-artist.com/products/moon-saku2)


【アーティスト名】Kana Ikoma


アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma(https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma)



作品名：【額付アート写真/A3ノビ】ORANGE BAMBOO RUSHING FORWARD（突き進むオレンジの竹）

【額付アート写真/A3ノビ】ORANGE BAMBOO RUSHING FORWARD（突き進むオレンジの竹）

作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/orange-bamboo-rushing-forward(https://from-artist.com/products/orange-bamboo-rushing-forward)


【アーティスト名】GAMI’S ORANGE WORLD


アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world(https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world)



その他の新着作品も公開中


上記のほかにも、FROM ARTISTでは多数の新着作品を公開しています。
気になる作品はぜひ一覧ページよりご覧ください。


新着作品一覧ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/%E4%BD%9C%E5%93%81%E4%B8%80%E8%A6%A7



今週、新作を追加したアーティスト（敬称略）


【アーティスト名】kumi happy art：https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art(https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art)


【アーティスト名】カスミラン：https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran(https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran)


【アーティスト名】横山　浩二：https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji(https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji)


【アーティスト名】Kana Ikoma：https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma(https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma)


【アーティスト名】GAMI’S ORANGE WORLD：https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world(https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world)


【アーティスト名】OR：https://from-artist.com/collections/or(https://from-artist.com/collections/or)


【アーティスト名】kira：https://from-artist.com/collections/kira(https://from-artist.com/collections/kira)


【アーティスト名】M.Okamoto：https://from-artist.com/collections/m-okamoto(https://from-artist.com/collections/m-okamoto)


【アーティスト名】谷村一男：https://from-artist.com/collections/tanimura-kazuo(https://from-artist.com/collections/tanimura-kazuo)


【アーティスト名】morimaru：https://from-artist.com/products/nukumorikangaroo(https://from-artist.com/products/nukumorikangaroo)


…ほか



FROM ARTISTについて


「FROM ARTIST」は、日本全国のアーティストから作品を直接購入できるアートマーケットプレイスです。
作品との出会いから購入、飾る楽しみまでを一貫してサポートし、“アートがある暮らし”をより身近にすることを目指しています。


公式HP：https://from-artist.com