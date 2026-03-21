【FROM ARTIST】新着作品5選を公開｜今週の注目作品と、新作を追加したアーティスト一覧（2026年3月21日）
日本全国のアーティストから作品を直接購入できるアートマーケットプレイス「FROM ARTIST」は、最新の新着作品を公開しました。
本リリースでは、新着作品の中から注目の5作品をピックアップしてご紹介します。あわせて、新作を追加したアーティストも一覧でご案内いたします。
今週の新着・注目作品5選
作品名：Meditation Art "クジラの方舟がやってくる"
Meditation Art "クジラの方舟がやってくる"
作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/meditation-art-kujiranohakobunegayattekuru(https://from-artist.com/products/meditation-art-kujiranohakobunegayattekuru)
【アーティスト名】kumi happy art
アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art(https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art)
作品名：麗魚、悠久のドレス
麗魚、悠久のドレス
作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/reigyo-yuukyuunodress(https://from-artist.com/products/reigyo-yuukyuunodress)
【アーティスト名】カスミラン
アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran(https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran)
作品名：花と珈琲の午後
花と珈琲の午後
作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/hanatocofeenogogo(https://from-artist.com/products/hanatocofeenogogo)
【アーティスト名】横山 浩二
アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji(https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji)
作品名：moon -朔- #2
moon -朔- #2
作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/moon-saku2(https://from-artist.com/products/moon-saku2)
【アーティスト名】Kana Ikoma
アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma(https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma)
作品名：【額付アート写真/A3ノビ】ORANGE BAMBOO RUSHING FORWARD（突き進むオレンジの竹）
【額付アート写真/A3ノビ】ORANGE BAMBOO RUSHING FORWARD（突き進むオレンジの竹）
作品URL：https://from-artist.com/products/orange-bamboo-rushing-forward(https://from-artist.com/products/orange-bamboo-rushing-forward)
【アーティスト名】GAMI’S ORANGE WORLD
アーティスト詳細ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world(https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world)
その他の新着作品も公開中
上記のほかにも、FROM ARTISTでは多数の新着作品を公開しています。
気になる作品はぜひ一覧ページよりご覧ください。
新着作品一覧ページ：https://from-artist.com/collections/%E4%BD%9C%E5%93%81%E4%B8%80%E8%A6%A7
今週、新作を追加したアーティスト（敬称略）
【アーティスト名】kumi happy art：https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art(https://from-artist.com/collections/kumi-happy-art)
【アーティスト名】カスミラン：https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran(https://from-artist.com/collections/kasumiran)
【アーティスト名】横山 浩二：https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji(https://from-artist.com/collections/yokoyamakouji)
【アーティスト名】Kana Ikoma：https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma(https://from-artist.com/collections/kana-ikoma)
【アーティスト名】GAMI’S ORANGE WORLD：https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world(https://from-artist.com/collections/gami-s-orange-world)
【アーティスト名】OR：https://from-artist.com/collections/or(https://from-artist.com/collections/or)
【アーティスト名】kira：https://from-artist.com/collections/kira(https://from-artist.com/collections/kira)
【アーティスト名】M.Okamoto：https://from-artist.com/collections/m-okamoto(https://from-artist.com/collections/m-okamoto)
【アーティスト名】谷村一男：https://from-artist.com/collections/tanimura-kazuo(https://from-artist.com/collections/tanimura-kazuo)
【アーティスト名】morimaru：https://from-artist.com/products/nukumorikangaroo(https://from-artist.com/products/nukumorikangaroo)
…ほか
FROM ARTISTについて
「FROM ARTIST」は、日本全国のアーティストから作品を直接購入できるアートマーケットプレイスです。
作品との出会いから購入、飾る楽しみまでを一貫してサポートし、“アートがある暮らし”をより身近にすることを目指しています。
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