京都のコーヒーショップ約30店舗が参加。春の街歩きイベント 「COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026」開催

「COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026」について

ＫＥＣ Ｊａｐａｎ株式会社

この春、京都のコーヒーショップを巡りながら街歩きを楽しむイベント 「COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026」 が、2026年3月27日（金）～4月5日（日）の10日間、京都市内で開催されます（主催：KEC Japan株式会社／後援：京都市）。

京都の老舗喫茶から新世代ロースタリーまで、個性豊かなコーヒーショップ約30店舗が参加。コーヒーを片手に街を巡りながら、京都のコーヒー文化と街の魅力を体験できる回遊型イベントです。一杯のコーヒーをきっかけに街を歩き、路地や店舗、人との出会いを通じて、京都の新しい魅力や観光地巡りとは異なる「暮らすような京都」を体験できます。

Concept

コーヒー片手に、京都を歩こう。

町家の奥から漂う焙煎の香り、路地の先に灯る小さなコーヒーショップ。

少し歩けば、新しい景色やお店に出会えるこの街。

京都には長い歴史を持つ喫茶文化と、近年世界的にも注目されるロースタリー文化が共存しており、街のあちこちに個性豊かな一杯が息づいています。

「COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO」は、京都市内のコーヒーショップを巡る街歩きイベントです。コーヒーを片手に歩きながら、店主の手仕事や季節の香り、街に暮らす人との出会いに触れます。

いつもの道や路地の先に、「暮らすような旅」を。

イベントの楽しみ方

１. パスポートを購入

参加店舗にあるイベント専用パスポート（800円）を購入すると、参加店舗を巡るスタンプラリーに参加できます。

２. 京都のコーヒーショップを巡る

参加コーヒーショップを訪れ、パスポート提示で対象ドリンクが 100円割引 となります。

３. スタンプを集める

各店舗でスタンプを集めながら、京都の街歩きとコーヒー文化を楽しむことができます。

４. 特典をゲット

スタンプを集めるとイベント限定特典を受け取ることができます。スタンプ5つごとに、「kec cafe」にてコーヒードリップバッグ2袋と交換できます。

引き換え期間は4月30日に終了します。

＊詳細はパスポートに掲載している内容をご覧ください。

パスポートに押すスタンプイメージ

私たちが描く未来

COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTOは、コーヒーを媒介に人と街をつなぎ、京都の文化と日常を未来へとつないでいくイベントを目指しています。

- 街の回遊を生み出すイベントへコーヒーをきっかけに街を歩くことで、観光客の集中を分散し、小さな店や路地へと人の流れを広げます。歩くことで京都の新しい魅力を発見する回遊体験を生み出します。- コーヒー文化が育つコミュニティへ参加店舗同士のつながりを生み、若い世代のプレイヤーが育つ文化の循環を生み出します。焙煎士やバリスタ、コーヒーに関わる人々が学び合い挑戦できる場を目指します。- 京都のコーヒー文化を世界へ発信「Kyoto Coffee Culture」を一つのを地域ブランドとして発信し、都市の新しい文化的魅力を国内外へ広げていきます。- 観光と日常をつなぐ体験づくり観光客には「暮らすような旅」を、地元の人には「日常の再発見」を提供し、京都の街と文化を持続的に楽しめる体験を育てていきます。

参加コーヒーショップ（予定）

KECカフェ（Kyoto Express Coffee）

IN THE COFFEE KYOTO

WESTEND COFFEE ROASTERS

ESPRESSO ATELIER KYOTO

Cafe/Gallery Rokujian

自家焙煎珈琲カフェ・ヴェルディ

京都珈琲焙煎所 旅の音

禁断果実銀閣寺

GOOD TIME COFFEE

koen

COYOTE Roastery

珈琲処ぼん

氵庵-sanzuian-

SHIGA COFFEE

solkatt coffee kyoto

SÖT COFFEE ROASTER 京都七条店

Direct Coffee Kyoto

地球舎

DRIP ＆ DROP COFFEE SUPPLY 寺町店

バザールカフェ

Bashiiin!coffee

flow by nozy coffee

MAMEBACO

LatteArtJunkiesRoastingShop北野天満宮店

LatteArtJunkiesRoastingShop堀川本店

【開催概要】

イベント名：COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026

後援：京都市

開催期間：2026年3月27日（金）～4月5日（日）

開催場所：主に京都市内 参加コーヒーショップ各店舗

主催：KEC Japan株式会社

事務局：KEC & kenobi

問い合わせ先Mail：info@coffeewalkaround.com

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/coffee_walk_around/

About “COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026”

March 27 (Fri) - April 5 (Sun), 2026 | Kyoto, JapanThis spring, “COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026,” a citywide coffee walk event inviting visitors to explore Kyoto through its coffee culture, will take place from March 27 to April 5, 2026, across Kyoto.Around 30 unique coffee shops-from long-established kissaten cafes to a new generation of specialty roasteries-will participate. Visitors can stroll through the city with coffee in hand, experiencing Kyoto’s coffee culture while discovering the charm of the city itself.Using a single cup of coffee as the starting point, participants will walk through Kyoto’s streets, encountering hidden alleys, small shops, and local people along the way. The event offers a different perspective on Kyoto-one that feels less like sightseeing and more like experiencing the city as locals do.

Walk Kyoto with Coffee in Hand

The aroma of freshly roasted coffee drifting from the back of a machiya townhouse.A small coffee shop glowing quietly at the end of a narrow alley.Take a short walk, and you may discover a new street, a new shop, or a new moment.Kyoto is home to both a long-standing cafe culture and a vibrant new generation of specialty coffee roasteries that have gained international attention. Across the city, distinctive cups of coffee can be found in every neighborhood.COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO is a walking event that connects these coffee shops across the city. With coffee in hand, participants stroll through Kyoto while experiencing the craftsmanship of coffee makers, the changing scents of the seasons, and encounters with the people who live in the city.Even familiar streets and quiet alleys can reveal something new.A journey through Kyoto-like living here, even if just for a day.

How to Enjoy the Event

- Purchase the Event PassportBuy the official event passport (800 yen) available at participating shops and join the stamp rally across the city.- Visit Coffee Shops Around KyotoShow your passport at participating coffee shops to receive \100 off eligible drinks.- Collect StampsEnjoy exploring Kyoto while collecting stamps from each participating shop.- Get Special RewardsCollect stamps to receive exclusive event rewards. For every five stamps, you can redeem them for two coffee drip bags at KEC Cafe.The redemption period runs until April 30.Please refer to the event passport for full details.

Our Vision

COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO aims to connect people and the city through coffee, creating an event that carries Kyoto’s culture and everyday life into the future.

Creating a citywide walking experience By encouraging people to explore the city through coffee, the event disperses visitor flows beyond major tourist areas and into smaller shops and quiet neighborhoods, revealing new sides of Kyoto.

Building a community around coffee culture The event fosters connections among participating cafes and roasteries, creating a cycle where young coffee professionals-roasters, baristas, and others-can learn, collaborate, and grow.

Sharing Kyoto’s coffee culture with the world We aim to present “Kyoto Coffee Culture” as a regional cultural brand and share Kyoto’s unique coffee scene with audiences both in Japan and internationally.

Connecting tourism with everyday life The event offers visitors a chance to experience Kyoto “as if living here,” while giving local residents an opportunity to rediscover their own city.

Participating Coffee Shops (Planned)

KEC Cafe (Kyoto Express Coffee)

IN THE COFFEE KYOTO

WESTEND COFFEE ROASTERS

ESPRESSO ATELIER KYOTO

Cafe/Gallery Rokujian

Verdi Cafe (House-Roasted Coffee)

Kyoto Coffee Roastery Tabi no Oto

Kindan Kajitsu Ginkakuji

GOOD TIME COFFEE

koen

COYOTE Roastery

Bon Coffee

Sanzuian

SHIGA COFFEE

solkatt coffee kyoto

SÖT COFFEE ROASTER Kyoto Shichijo

Direct Coffee Kyoto

Chikyusha

DRIP & DROP COFFEE SUPPLY Teramachi

Bazaar Cafe

Bashiiin! Coffee

flow by nozy coffee

MAMEBACO

Latte Art Junkies Roasting Shop Kitano Tenmangu

Latte Art Junkies Roasting Shop Horikawa Main Store

＜Event Overview＞

Event Name：COFFEE WALK AROUND KYOTO 2026

Supported by：Kyoto City

Dates：March 27 (Fri) - April 5 (Sun), 2026

Location：Participating coffee shops across Kyoto City

Organizer：KEC Japan Co., Ltd.

Secretariat：KEC & kenobi

Contact：

Mail: info@coffeewalkaround.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coffee_walk_around/