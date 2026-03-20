【帆のるぷれみあ奈良三条店】3月20日(金)オープン！ハラール認証ラーメンで、世界中の人が楽しめる日本食体験を提供。

福助グループ

福助グループ（本社：兵庫県三田市、代表取締役：福西文彦）は、2026年3月20日、奈良市に「帆のるぷれみあ奈良三条店」をオープンいたします。

本店舗では、ハラール認証を取得したラーメンを提供し、宗教や食文化の違いを越えて、誰もが安心して楽しめる日本食体験を提案します。

訪日外国人の増加が続く中、奈良の観光地において“世界中の人が集まる食の拠点”を目指します。

We are pleased to announce the grand opening of “Honolu Premier Nara Sanjo” in Nara City on March 20, 2026.

At this location, we will serve Halal-certified ramen, offering a Japanese dining experience that can be enjoyed with confidence by all guests, regardless of religious or cultural differences.

Amid the continued growth in international visitors to Japan, the restaurant aims to become a “global culinary hub” in Nara’s popular tourist area, where people from around the world can come together through food.

■ハラール認証を取得した特別なラーメン

「帆のる」は2020年にハラール認証を取得し、イスラム教徒（ムスリム）の方々にも安心して食べていただけるラーメンの提供を行ってきました。

※ハラール認証とは、イスラム教の戒律に基づき、豚肉やアルコールなどの禁止食材を使用せず、適切な処理・加工が行われた食品であることを示す認証です。

Since obtaining Halal certification in 2020, Honolu has been providing ramen that can be enjoyed with confidence by Muslim guests.

The brand is committed to offering authentic Japanese ramen that respects Islamic dietary requirements, allowing Muslim visitors from around the world to experience Japan’s beloved ramen culture with peace of mind.

ハラールラーメンには、使用できる食材や製造工程に厳しい制約があります。

例えば、使用する鶏肉はイスラムの教えに基づいた飼育環境で育てられ、調味料や製麺においても、国内で限られた認証対応のものを使用しています。

その制約の中で、本格的なラーメンの味わいを追求している点が大きな特徴です。

Halal ramen is subject to strict requirements regarding both the ingredients used and the production process.

For example, the chicken is raised in accordance with Islamic guidelines, and even the seasonings and noodles are carefully selected from a limited range of certified Halal-compliant products available in Japan.

Within these constraints, a key distinguishing feature is the pursuit of an authentic ramen taste without compromise.

そのため、ハラールラーメンを提供するには非常に多くの制約があります。

「帆のるぷれみあ奈良三条店」では、そうした条件を満たした限られた特別な食材のみを使用し、妥協することなく本格的なラーメンを提供しています。

宗教的な制約がある方でも、日本のラーメン文化を安心して楽しんでいただけることが大きな特徴です。

■濃厚鶏白湯ラーメンと和牛メニュー

看板メニューは、濃厚な鶏白湯スープが特徴の「スパイシー唐揚げラーメン」と、贅沢に和牛を使用した「和牛ラーメン」です。

長時間丁寧に炊き上げた鶏白湯スープは、まろやかでコクがありながらクセのない味わい。

そこに中細ちぢれ麺を合わせることで、スープとの絡みが良く、ほどよいコシと心地よい食感を楽しむことができます。

また、日本が世界に誇る食材である和牛を贅沢に使用したメニューも人気です。

大きくカットした和牛を使用した「和牛ラーメン」は、肉の旨味とスープのコクが一体となった満足感の高い一杯。

さらに、熱々の鉄板で提供される「和牛ステーキ」は、甘みのある脂と濃厚な肉の旨味を存分に味わえる贅沢な逸品です。

■濃厚鶏白湯ラーメンと和牛メニュー

看板商品は、濃厚な鶏白湯スープを使用したラーメン。

長時間炊き上げたスープは、まろやかでコクがありながらもクセのない味わいです。

さらに、和牛を贅沢に使用したメニューも充実。

・和牛ラーメン

・和牛ステーキ

・和牛カツ

など、日本が誇る食材を活かした料理を取り揃えています。

“ラーメン＋和牛”という組み合わせにより、訪日観光客にも満足度の高い食体験を提供します。

■ Rich Chicken Paitan Ramen and Wagyu Menu

Our signature dish is ramen made with a rich chicken paitan (creamy chicken) broth.

Simmered over long hours, the soup delivers a mellow, full-bodied flavor that is both rich and smooth, without being overpowering.

In addition, we offer a wide selection of dishes featuring premium Wagyu beef, including:

・ Wagyu Ramen

・ Wagyu Steak

・ Wagyu Cutlet

By showcasing some of Japan’s finest ingredients, these dishes highlight the depth of Japanese cuisine.

The combination of “ramen + Wagyu” provides a highly satisfying dining experience, especially for international visitors to Japan.

■世界中の人が集まるラーメン店

「帆のる」の店舗には、日本人のお客様はもちろん、アジア・中東・欧米など世界各国からの来店があります。

店内ではさまざまな言語が飛び交い、国籍や文化の違いを越えて、ラーメンを囲む楽しい空間が広がっています。

「世界の人々に、日本が誇るラーメンを」

その想いを大切にしながら、奈良の観光地に新たな食文化の交流拠点を創り出していきます。

■ A Ramen Restaurant That Brings the World Together

At Honolu, guests include not only Japanese customers but also visitors from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Inside the restaurant, a variety of languages can be heard, creating a lively atmosphere where people from different nationalities and cultures come together to enjoy ramen.

“With the hope of sharing Japan’s proud ramen culture with people from around the world.”

Guided by this vision, Honolu aims to create a new hub for cultural exchange through food in one of Nara’s popular tourist destinations.

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鶏白湯麺 \1,480

特製鶏白湯麺 \1,880

スパイシーラーメン \1,980

スパイシー唐揚げラーメン \2,480

和牛ラーメン100ｇ \4,600

和牛ラーメン150ｇ \5,600

和牛カツ \2,990

サーロインステーキ 200ｇ \9,800

和牛照り焼き重 \2,900

京都抹茶ラテ \600