Ãç´Ö¤È¾è¤ê±Û¤¨¤¿¼õ¸³¤Î°ìÇ¯ ー µ¢¹ñ»Ò½÷¥¢¥«¥Ç¥ßー¡ÖJuken Party¡×¤ò³«ºÅ

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A Year of Overcoming Challenges Together as Kikokushijo Academy Hosts Annual Juken Party

An event celebrating effort and growth through English speeches and performances with peers and teachers

Kikokushijo Academy(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_juken_party&utm_term=2026_mar&utm_content=ka_home)¡Çs annual ¡ÈJuken Party¡É (Juken Program Graduation Celebration), an event bringing together students who have completed their entrance examinations, was held on February 22, 2026.

The Juken Party is an event where Kikokushijo Academy (KA) students who have gone through the challenges of the entrance exam journey come together to celebrate their achievements. On the day, students from KA locations all over Tokyo and online gathered to receive graduation certificates, deliver speeches, and perform piano and violin pieces, creating an atmosphere filled with smiles and gratitude.

[Æ°²è2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrHrUW3HlNQ ]

A Lively and Joyful Finale Marking Shared Bonds

For returnee students, entrance exams are not only about maintaining and developing the English skills they acquired abroad, but also about navigating the Japanese admissions system.

Kikokushijo Academy¡Çs Juken Party is an event where students reunite with the friends and teachers who supported them throughout this journey.

On the day, students reconnected with peers and teachers, sharing their efforts through English speeches and musical performances. By reflecting on their experiences and what they had learned, they were able to once again feel the bonds they had built.

Students celebrated each other¡Çs efforts through English speeches and musical performances, reflecting on their journey through the entrance exams.

At KA, students naturally interact in English with both peers and teachers during classes and breaks, creating a space where they can be themselves. The Juken Party builds on this everyday environment, offering a moment to reconnect and strengthen those bonds.

Students Reflect on the Friends Who Supported Them

Student Comments (Excerpts)

¡ÈWhat left the biggest impression on me at KA was meeting friends who shared the same returnee experience. Before coming here, it was hard to find people who truly understood the challenge of balancing both English and Japanese.¡É - E.H.

¡ÈThe best part about KA was meeting supportive teachers and friends who could relate to me as a returnee student. Having a place where I could talk openly was a huge source of support.¡É - L.K.

¡ÈNow that exams are over, I feel a great sense of relief. What I appreciated most about KA was being in a fully English-speaking environment. Being able to communicate daily with teachers in English was an incredibly valuable experience.¡É - M.T.

¡ÈWhat I loved most about KA was its friendly atmosphere and being constantly surrounded by English. It was a very comfortable place to be.¡É - A.S.

A Sense of Release Through Music - Piano and Violin Performances

At the Juken Party, students also performed piano and violin pieces.

In the sense of release following the end of exams, these performances added a vibrant touch to the event, creating a lively atmosphere reminiscent of events at international schools.

A Place Where Returnee Students Can Be Themselves

One of the defining aspects of Kikokushijo Academy is that it is not only a place for academic learning, but also a place where returnee students can feel comfortable being themselves.

The Juken Party reflects this environment, providing students with opportunities to connect with others who share similar backgrounds and spend meaningful, supportive time together.

Related Release

For more information on Kikokushijo Academy¡Çs 2026 middle school entrance exam results, please refer to the following press release:

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000022.000161349.html

About Global KA Group

Global KA Holdings Co., Ltd.

Head Office: Shibuya, Tokyo

CEO: Charles Knudsen

Group Brands:

Kikokushijo Academy (KA)(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_juken_party&utm_term=2026_mar&utm_content=ka_home), KA International School (KAIS), Global Step Academy, Kokusaba, The International School Times, and more

Official Website: https://globalka.com/(https://globalka.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_juken_party&utm_term=2026_mar&utm_content=gka_home)

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Global KA Holdings Co., Ltd.

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