Hyper Photonix¡¢¼¡À¤Âå1.6T SiP¸÷¥È¥é¥ó¥·ー¥Ð¤òOFC2026¤Ç½é¸ø³«

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Hyper Photonix Unveils Next-Generation 1.6T Silicon Photonics Transceiver at OFC 2026 - Addressing AI Infrastructure Scaling Challenges with Multicore Fiber Connectivity -

[LOS ANGELES, CA] - Hyper Photonix, a group company of SiPhx Inc. (Japan), will exhibit at OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, where it will unveil its next-generation 1.6T optical transceiver based on 200G/lane silicon photonics (SiP) technology. The company will also present a live demonstration operating over 4-core multicore fiber (MCF), showcasing a new approach to addressing bandwidth and connectivity scaling challenges in AI-driven infrastructure.

Live Demonstrations at Hyper Photonix Booth (#449)

Visitors to Booth #449 will see live demonstrations featuring:

*High-performance 200G/lane operation optimized for AI workloads

*Superior signal integrity and power efficiency

*Scalable design for next-generation data center networks

*Robust thermal performance under demanding conditions

*1.6 Tbps aggregate throughput

*Prototype interface using an MPO-12 connector

(A production-ready version with a higher-density MMC-16 connector will be introduced in Q3 2026)

The demonstration combines multicore fiber (MCF) module technology provided by SiPhx Inc., Hyper Silicon(TM) technology, and Corning(R) multicore fiber to deliver both high bandwidth and improved cabling efficiency. This approach reduces cable size and weight, simplifies cable management, improves airflow, and streamlines installation, ultimately lowering the total cost of large-scale AI network deployments.

Volume Production in Q2 2026 and Expanded Manufacturing Capacity

The company expects to begin volume production of its 1.6T SiP transceivers in Q2 2026, supported by significant investment in highly automated manufacturing infrastructure.

Hyper Photonix is expanding its manufacturing footprint with two new state-of-the-art facilities:

- Hangzhou, China: Second high-volume manufacturing site (scheduled to begin operations in May 2026)- Monterrey, Mexico: North American manufacturing site (planned for Q3 2026)

These expansions are expected to increase monthly production capacity to over 200,000 units in 2026. Building on commercial success with leading hyperscale customers in Asia, the company is well positioned to meet growing global demand.

SiPhx and Hyper Photonix are actively contributing to the development of the next-generation multicore transceiver ecosystem. This demonstration is part of a broader industry effort to establish a complete multicore fiber ecosystem.

At Corning¡Çs booth (#1739), visitors can explore an end-to-end multicore solution spanning fiber, cable, and connectivity. In addition, EXFO will present testing demonstrations using its BA1600 bit error rate tester, highlighting interoperability between Hyper Photonix transceivers and those of other vendors over a 4-core MCF link.

About SiPhx/Hyper Photonix: SiPhx/Hyper Photonix is a leading provider of advanced optical networking solutions, dedicated to enabling high-speed, low-latency, and cost-effective connectivity for data centers, AI/ML infrastructure, and next-generation network architectures.

Contact:

SiPhx, Inc.

https://siphx.com(https://siphx.com)

info@siphx.com