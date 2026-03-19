日本発パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢が文化領域へ進出――四條畷市表敬訪問と「Power Action」世界展開
【常識に挑む】
3月18日、パワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」において、丹羽国際映画祭グランプリ受賞をはじめ、インドネシア・バリ島の教育機関および芸術祭での上映予定など、国際的評価を受けている日本発パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢が、四條畷市の銭谷市長および木村教育長を表敬訪問しました。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage1】
今回の訪問は、映画分野にとどまらず、アクション俳優としての表現領域を拡張し、「教育」「哲学」「身体文化」という複合的価値が評価されたことによるものです。
大東賢が提唱する「Power Action」は、単なるアクション演技ではなく、
肉体 × 表現 × 哲学
を融合した新たな文化概念です。
従来のアクションが「視覚的娯楽」にとどまっていたのに対し、「Power Action」は“身体表現そのものを文化として成立させる”ことを目的としています。
すでに国際映画祭での評価、東南アジアにおける教育機関・芸術分野での上映展開が進んでおり、日本発の新しい文化ジャンルとしての可能性が現実化しつつあります。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage2】
今後は、映画制作のみならず、教育・国際文化交流・芸術分野へと領域を拡張し、「Power Action」の概念を世界的に確立していく方針です。
大東賢は、「数ではなく質で歴史を変える」という信念のもと、作品単位で文化的価値を創出し続けています。
日本発の新たな身体文化としての「Power Action」は、今後、グローバル市場においても独自のポジションを確立していくことが期待されます。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage3】
■English Version
Ken Daito Expands “Power Action” into Global Culture - Japan’s New Action Genre Gains International Recognition
[Challenging Convention - A New Cultural Frontier]
On March 18, 大東賢 (Ken Daito), a Japan-origin “Power Action” actor, made a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Shijonawate City and the Superintendent of Education, following growing international recognition of his work.
His achievements include winning the Grand Prix at the Niwa International Film Festival and upcoming screenings at educational institutions and art festivals in Bali, Indonesia.
This recognition goes beyond traditional action cinema. It highlights his expanding role as not only an action actor, but also an innovator, educator, and cultural thinker.
“Power Action,” a concept pioneered by 大東賢, represents a new genre that integrates:
Physical Strength × Expression × Philosophy
Unlike conventional action focused primarily on entertainment, “Power Action” aims to establish physical expression itself as a form of culture.
The concept is already gaining traction internationally, particularly in Southeast Asia, where it is being introduced in educational and artistic contexts.
Looking ahead, Ken Daito plans to expand “Power Action” beyond film into education, cultural exchange, and global art platforms-positioning it as a new cultural movement originating from Japan.
With a philosophy centered on “changing history through quality, not quantity,” he continues to create works that carry both artistic and cultural significance.
3月18日、パワー系アクション映画「～運送ドラゴン～パワード人間バトルクーリエ」において、丹羽国際映画祭グランプリ受賞をはじめ、インドネシア・バリ島の教育機関および芸術祭での上映予定など、国際的評価を受けている日本発パワー系アクション俳優・大東賢が、四條畷市の銭谷市長および木村教育長を表敬訪問しました。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage1】
今回の訪問は、映画分野にとどまらず、アクション俳優としての表現領域を拡張し、「教育」「哲学」「身体文化」という複合的価値が評価されたことによるものです。
大東賢が提唱する「Power Action」は、単なるアクション演技ではなく、
肉体 × 表現 × 哲学
を融合した新たな文化概念です。
従来のアクションが「視覚的娯楽」にとどまっていたのに対し、「Power Action」は“身体表現そのものを文化として成立させる”ことを目的としています。
すでに国際映画祭での評価、東南アジアにおける教育機関・芸術分野での上映展開が進んでおり、日本発の新しい文化ジャンルとしての可能性が現実化しつつあります。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage2】
今後は、映画制作のみならず、教育・国際文化交流・芸術分野へと領域を拡張し、「Power Action」の概念を世界的に確立していく方針です。
大東賢は、「数ではなく質で歴史を変える」という信念のもと、作品単位で文化的価値を創出し続けています。
日本発の新たな身体文化としての「Power Action」は、今後、グローバル市場においても独自のポジションを確立していくことが期待されます。
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344592/images/bodyimage3】
■English Version
Ken Daito Expands “Power Action” into Global Culture - Japan’s New Action Genre Gains International Recognition
[Challenging Convention - A New Cultural Frontier]
On March 18, 大東賢 (Ken Daito), a Japan-origin “Power Action” actor, made a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Shijonawate City and the Superintendent of Education, following growing international recognition of his work.
His achievements include winning the Grand Prix at the Niwa International Film Festival and upcoming screenings at educational institutions and art festivals in Bali, Indonesia.
This recognition goes beyond traditional action cinema. It highlights his expanding role as not only an action actor, but also an innovator, educator, and cultural thinker.
“Power Action,” a concept pioneered by 大東賢, represents a new genre that integrates:
Physical Strength × Expression × Philosophy
Unlike conventional action focused primarily on entertainment, “Power Action” aims to establish physical expression itself as a form of culture.
The concept is already gaining traction internationally, particularly in Southeast Asia, where it is being introduced in educational and artistic contexts.
Looking ahead, Ken Daito plans to expand “Power Action” beyond film into education, cultural exchange, and global art platforms-positioning it as a new cultural movement originating from Japan.
With a philosophy centered on “changing history through quality, not quantity,” he continues to create works that carry both artistic and cultural significance.