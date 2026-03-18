【食べログ百名店 2026】Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu、バーガー部門に再選出

有限会社Coltive

(English follows)

兵庫県芦屋市にある Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu (ギーズバーガー） は、このたび 「食べログ 百名店 2026」バーガー部門に選出されました。食べログ百名店は、全国の数百万人のユーザー評価をもとに、各カテゴリーで特に高く支持された100店舗を選出する、日本でも最も影響力のあるレストランアワードのひとつです。

この受賞は単独の出来事ではありません。2025年9月には、世界的ステーキランキング「World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants」を発表する Upper Cut Media House が主催する 「World’s Best Burgers 2025」 において、世界25店舗の中から第17位に選出されました。また、日本から唯一のレストランとしてランクインしたことでも注目を集めました。これらの評価が示しているのは、トレーサビリティ、シンプルさ、そして和牛とその生産者への敬意を大切にしたバーガーが、世界のトップレストランと並ぶ価値を持ち得るということです。

Gui’s Burgerは2022年12月にオープン。世界60万人以上のフォロワーを持つ和牛専門メディアコミュニティ 「Humans of Wagyu」 から生まれたレストランで、和牛農家、精肉職人、生産者のストーリーを実際の食体験として届けることを目的としています。

受賞歴

・ 食べログ百名店 2024 - バーガー部門

・ World’s Best Burgers 2025 - 世界25店中第17位 | 日本唯一の受賞

・ 食べログ百名店 2026 - バーガー部門



- ギリェルメ・ファグンデス（Gui Fagundes）、創業者 / Gui’s Burger by Humans of WagyuMessage from Gui

「2024年に初めて食べログ百名店に選んでいただいたときは、開業当初には想像もしていなかったことで、本当に嬉しい出来事でした。そして2025年、日本唯一のレストランとして World’s Best Burgers に選出されたことは、また違った意味を持つ出来事でした。芦屋で私たちが取り組んでいることが、日本の外にも少しずつ届いていると感じた瞬間でした。

今回2026年に再び食べログ百名店に選んでいただいたことは、私にとって特別な意味があります。実際にこの店に足を運んでくださったお客様の評価によるものだからです。ここまで来ることができたのは、日々お店を支えてくれているチームの存在があってこそだと思っています。毎日真剣に仕事に向き合い、お客様に良い体験を届けようとしてくれているスタッフ一人ひとりをとても誇りに思います。

そしてもちろん、この受賞は和牛農家、精肉職人、生産者の方々のものでもあります。私たちはただ、その物語を伝える場所でありたいと思っています。」

ゼネラルマネージャーより

「私たちが大切にしていることは、シンプルです。できる限り良い和牛を仕入れ、毎日店内で新鮮に挽き、メニューに正直であり続けること。そして、肉そのものの魅力をしっかりと伝えることです。そのやり方が、日本でも世界でも評価されていることをとても嬉しく思います。同時に、毎日真剣に仕事に向き合っているチーム全員の努力が認められたことを誇りに思います。

食べログ百名店が特別なのは、実際にここで食べてくださったお客様の評価によるものだからです。それが、私たちにとって一番大切な認定です。」

- 布野ケビン（Kevyn Funo）、ゼネラルマネージャー / Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyuについて

Gui’s Burger（ギーズバーガー）は、兵庫県芦屋市を拠点とする和牛バーガー専門店です。世界60万人以上のフォロワーを持つ和牛専門メディアコミュニティ「Humans of Wagyu」の活動を体験として届けるために、2022年にオープンしました。使用するのはすべて、全国の農家から直接仕入れた和牛のみ。つなぎや添加物を一切使用せず、毎日店内で新鮮に挽いたパティをご提供しています。

メニューは和牛の世界を支える中心的な人物像を軸に構成されています。三つの和牛農家のバーガーに加え、特定の生産者や産地との期間限定コラボレーション、和牛シェフやインフルエンサーとのコラボレーションも定期的に展開しており、ブランドのストーリーテリングの重要な一部となっています。Gui’s Burgerは、プレミアムな和牛体験とカジュアルなバーガー文化の交差点に位置しています。和牛をはじめて口にする方から長年の愛好家まで、日本の牛肉文化の背景にある人々と場所とつながることができる場所です。

お問い合わせ

Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

担当者：森ファグンデス 誓良（Seira Mori Fagundes）

メール：hi@guisburger.com

ウェブサイト：guisburger.com

Instagram：@meetyourwagyu | @humansofwagyu

住所：〒659-0066 兵庫県芦屋市大桝町7-4

電話番号： 0797-61-8230

Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu Returns to 食べログ百名店 2026 - Building on a Year of Global Recognition

The Ashiya-based Wagyu burger concept is named to Japan’s most respected restaurant list for the second time, following its 2024 selection and a landmark 2025 ranking as the only Japanese entry in the World’s Best Burgers.

Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu, located in Ashiya, Hyogo, has been selected as one of Japan’s prestigious 食べログ百名店 2026 - Tabelog’s annual recognition of the 100 best restaurants in each category, determined by millions of user ratings across Japan. Gui’s Burger was first awarded this distinction in 2024, just one year after opening, and now returns to the list in 2026 after the burger category was not featured in the 2025 edition.

The 2026 recognition does not arrive in isolation. In September 2025, Gui’s Burger was named to the World’s Best Burgers ranking by Upper Cut Media House - the publisher behind the renowned World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants - placing 17th out of 25 restaurants selected worldwide. Gui’s Burger was the only Japanese restaurant to appear on the list, marking a significant moment for Japanese burger culture on the international stage.Together, these recognitions tell a consistent story: that a burger built around traceability, simplicity, and respect for the Wagyu and the people behind it can stand alongside the best in the world.

Opened in December of 2022 and born from Humans of Wagyu - a global Wagyu media community with over 600,000 followers worldwide - Gui’s Burger was created to bring the stories of Japanese Wagyu farmers, butchers, and producers directly to the table.

Awards at a Glance

・ 食べログ百名店 2024 - Burger Category

・ World’s Best Burgers 2025 - #17 of 25 worldwide | Only Japanese restaurant selected

・ 食べログ百名店 2026 - Burger Category

Message from Gui

“When we first received the Tabelog Top 100 Burger Restaurants in Japan recognition in 2024, I already felt we had achieved something beyond what I had imagined when we opened. Then in 2025, being named the only Japanese restaurant in the World’s Best Burgers - that was a different kind of moment. It told us that what we are doing in Ashiya is being seen, and understood, beyond Japan.

Now, returning to the Tabelog Top 100 Burger Restaurants in 2026 means the most to me - because it is our guests, right here, who decided this. Every one of these recognitions belongs to the Wagyu farmers, the butchers, the producers who pour their lives into this craft. We are just the place where their story is told.”

- Gui Fagundes, Founder, Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

Words from the General Manager

“Our philosophy has never changed: source the best Wagyu we can find, grind it fresh every day, keep the menu honest, and let the beef speak. Seeing that approach recognized both in Japan and globally is something I am incredibly proud of - not just for the restaurant, but for everyone on our team who shows up every day committed to doing it right.

The Tabelog Top 100 Burger Restaurants is special because it comes from the people who actually eat here. That is the recognition that matters most.”

- Kevyn Funo, General Manager, Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

About Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

Gui’s Burger is a Wagyu burger concept based in Ashiya, Hyogo, Japan. Opened in 2022, it was created as a physical extension of Humans of Wagyu - one of the world’s largest Wagyu media communities, with over 600,000 followers globally. Every burger is made exclusively with carefully selected Wagyu sourced directly from Japanese farms, freshly minced in-house daily with no fillers or additives.

The menu is built around central figures in the Wagyu world: Three Wagyu Farmers - each representing a different layer of the craft and care that goes into every patty. Limited edition collaborations with specific producers and regions, in addition to Wagyu Chefs and influencers are a regular part of the brand’s storytelling.Gui’s Burger sits between premium Wagyu dining and casual burger culture - a place where first-time Wagyu guests and longtime enthusiasts alike can connect with the people and places behind Japanese beef.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gui’s Burger by Humans of Wagyu

Media Representative: Seira Mori Fagundes

Email: hi@guisburger.com

Website: guisburger.com

Instagram: @meetyourwagyu | @humansofwagyu

Address: 7-4 Omasucho, Ashiya, Hyogo 659-0066, Japan