パークホテル東京、51室目のアーティストルーム「東海道」販売開始

株式会社芝パークホテル

パークホテル東京（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 柳瀬連太郎）は、客室まるごとをキャンバスとし、アーティストが滞在しながら創り上げる唯一無二の空間「アーティストルーム」の51作目となる「東海道」を本日、2026年3月18日（水）より販売開始いたします。

インターネットから収集したイメージを組み合わせて制作されたアーティストルーム「東海道」

名もなき実昌さんが制作した本作品は、江戸と京都を結ぶ日本の主要な街道の一つである「東海道」をテーマに、“旅の途中で味わう特別な時間体験“をホテルの客室空間へと昇華させたものです。東海道沿いに位置する当ホテルは富士山を望む立地にあり、かつてこの道を歩いた旅人が見たであろう景色と重なることから、”ここにしかない東海道の旅物語“として自然とこの道をテーマに選んだ、と作家は語ります。

旅の記憶や風景の移ろいを象徴的に描いている。東海道双六に着想を得た遊び心あるディテール。

名もなき実昌さんの作品は、インターネットから収集したイメージを組み合わせて制作されます。アニメキャラクターはペインティングやドローイングによって断片化され、実態はないがあらゆるところに存在し、デジタルの幽霊のような空虚さと偏在性が表現されています。

制作を進める途中、東海道を題材にした“双六（すごろく）”の存在を知った作家は、「駒を進め、時に休みながら目的地を目指す遊び」が旅の過程そのものに重なることから、作品の重要な着想源となっています。客室内には、旅の途上で起こる偶然や発見を象徴する“仕掛け”がいくつも隠されており、中には誰にも見つけられないものもあるかもしれません。しかし、作家が意図したのはまさにその“偶然性”。立ち止まった瞬間にだけ現れる風景、時間を委ねたときに初めて気づくもの。これらの出会いが、この部屋の重要なテーマとなっています。

偶然の出会いや“立ち止まる瞬間”を感じながら滞在を楽しめる室内空間。

「東海道」の客室は、かつての宿場町のように、“通り過ぎるだけの場所”ではなく、旅の途中で歩みを緩め、心身をゆだねるための空間です。ここで過ごすひとときが、長い旅路の途中にそっと挟まれた、ささやかな一場面として静かに記憶に残ることを願っています。

協力： Mizuma Art Gallery

◆作家プロフィール◆

名もなき実昌

1994年福岡生まれ、福岡を拠点に活動。

2015年より主にTwitter上での活動を起点とし、取得したアカウント(@sanemasa5x)を元に活動を開始。インターネット上の画像や、アニメキャラクターへの関心、さらにタッチパネルやSNSといったテクノロジーからの影響を背景に、その美意識を反映した作品を制作している。絵画のみならず、インスタレーション、彫刻、映像作品などの多様なメディアで“インターネット時代の風景”を描き出す。近年では、作家としての活動に加えて企画にも携わり、表現領域をさらに広げている。

《近年の主な個展、二人展》

2024

「@sanemasa5x #絵空事(๑・e ㅁ・๑)」ミヅマアートギャラリー (東京)

「光の破片を手の影の中で捕まえた」IAF SHOP* （福岡）

2022

「@sanemasa5x #零人称単数」六本木ヒルズA/Dギャラリー（東京）

「@sanemasa5x #風景・それと・その他のಠ_ಠ」ミヅマアートギャラリー (東京)

2021

「@Sanemasa5x #絵画以上落書き未満」OIL by 美術手帖 (東京)

「未定のイメージ（白紙）」NADiff Gallery (東京)

「名もなき実昌作品＋αのちょっとした展示とインスタレーション公開制作」IAF SHOP* (福岡)

浦川大志・名もなき実昌 二人展「異景の窓」Contemporary HEIS (東京)

浦川大志・名もなき実昌 二人展「異景への窓」大川市清力美術館(福岡)

アーティストルームとは？

“日本の美意識が体感できる時空間”をコンセプトに、アーティストが客室の壁や天井に直接絵を描いて、部屋全体で自身の世界観を表現した客室です。制作期間中、アーティストはホテルに滞在しながら作品をつくりあげます。アーティストルームは、国内外の旅行者から高い評価を受け、ジャパン・ツーリズム・アワード領域優秀賞を受賞。アートと宿泊が融合した唯一無二の体験を提供しています。

≪アーティストルーム利用シーンのご提案≫

・アートに囲まれる滞在体験を楽しむために利用

・とっておきの記念日を忘れない思い出にするために利用

・都内で気軽に非日常を体験するために利用

パークホテル東京について

パークホテル東京は、1948年創業の芝パークホテルの姉妹ホテルです。汐留メディアタワー25階から34階にあり、東京タワーや富士山を見渡せる絶景が魅力です。客室は268室で、うち51室はアーティストが壁に絵を描いた「アーティストルーム」です。この「アーティストルーム」は、“日本の美意識が体感できる時空間”をコンセプトにしたプロジェクトで、ジャパン・ツーリズム・アワードで領域優秀賞を受賞しました。ロビーや回廊には400点以上のアートが展示されています。呈茶や絵画体験などのアートイベントも開催しています。

https://parkhoteltokyo.com(https://parkhoteltokyo.com)

パークホテル東京 外観

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Park Hotel Tokyo Unveils Its 51st Artist Room “TOKAIDO”

~Inspired by the historic Tokaido route and the traditional board game sugoroku, this guestroom lets travelers feel changing landscapes and the passage of time along the journey~

Park Hotel Tokyo (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Rentaro Yanase) is pleased to announce the launch of the 51st of the hotel’s unique “Artist Room,” where artists paint directly on the walls of the guest rooms, “TOKAIDO,” from March 18, 2026.

Artist Room “TOKAIDO,” created by assembling images gathered online.

Artist Room “TOKAIDO,” created by Namonaki Sanemasa, takes as its theme the Tokaido-the historic route linking Edo (present-day Tokyo) and Kyoto-and transforms the “special sense of time one feels in the midst of a journey” into an immersive guestroom experience. Situated along the Tokaido with views toward Mt. Fuji, the hotel overlaps with vistas that travelers of the past might have seen. For that reason, the artist says, the Tokaido naturally emerged as the motif -“a journey on the Tokaido that can be experienced only here.”

A symbolic depiction of travel memories and ever‑changing landscapesPlayful details inspired by the Tokaido sugoroku (a traditional Japanese board game).

Namonaki Sanemasa’s practice involves combining images gathered from the internet. Anime characters are fragmented through painting and drawing, becoming bodiless yet omnipresent-an expression of the emptiness and ubiquity of digital “ghosts.” While working on this project, the artist came across Tokaido-themed sugoroku (a traditional Japanese board game). Because the act of “advancing a piece, pausing at times, and aiming for a destination” mirrors the very process of travel, it became a key source of inspiration. Throughout the room, multiple hidden features-symbolizing the chance encounters and discoveries that occur along the way-are tucked out of sight; some may never be found. That is precisely the serendipity the artist intends. There are vistas that appear only when you stop, and details you notice only when you let time take the lead. These encounters form a central theme of the room.

An interior that invites guests to enjoy their stay amid serendipitous encounters and moments of pause.

Artist Room “TOKAIDO” is conceived-like the post towns that once served travelers-not as a place to simply pass through, but as a space to slow your pace mid‑journey and let both body and mind be at ease. We hope that the moments you spend here will remain quietly in your memory as a small scene, gently tucked into the long road of your travels.

In cooperation with: Mizuma Art Gallery

◆ Artist Profile ◆

Namonaki Sanemasa

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture in 1994, based in Fukuoka. Since 2015, he has been primarily active on Twitter using the acquired account @sanemasa5x. He creates works that reflect his interest in images and anime characters circulating on the internet, as well as an aesthetic influenced by technologies such as touch panels and social media platforms.

By combining images collected from the internet, he produces works where creation and searching occur in real time. These pieces, including the act of creation and the processes leading up to it, are presented as pastoral landscapes of the internet age. In addition to paintings, he also produces and exhibits a diverse range of works including installations, sculptures, and video pieces.

《Solo and Two-Person Exhibitions》

2024

“I Captured Fragments of Light Within the Shadows of My Hands” IAF SHOP*, Fukuoka, JP

“@sanemasa5x #Fishy Story(๑・e ᄆ・๑)” Mizuma Art Gallery, Tokyo

2022

“@sanemasa5x #Zero Person Singular” Roppongi Hills A/D Gallery, Tokyo

“@sanemasa5x #landscape・and・so forthಠ_ಠ” Mizuma Art Gallery, Tokyo

2021

“Solo Exhibition”, OIL by bijutsutecho, Tokyo

“Solo Exhibition”, NADiff Gallery , Tokyo

“Solo Exhibition”, IAF SHOP*, Fukuoka, JP

“Taishi URAKAWA × Namonaki Sanemasa Exhibition ‘Ikei no Mado’ ”, Contemporary HEIS, Tokyo

“Taishi URAKAWA × Namonaki Sanemasa: Ikei eno Mado”, Seiriki Art Museum, Fukuoka, JP

What is an Artist Room?

Artist Rooms are immersive spaces where artists stay at the hotel and paint directly on the walls and ceilings, expressing their unique worldview. Based on the concept of “experiencing Japanese aesthetics through time and space,” each room is a one-of-a-kind art piece offering guests an extraordinary stay.

Recommended Use Cases:

l For guests seeking an immersive art experience

l To celebrate a special occasion with unforgettable memories

For a quick escape into a world of creativity within Tokyo

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is a sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, founded in 1948. Located on floors 25-34 of Shiodome Media Tower, it offers panoramic views of Tokyo Tower and Mt. Fuji. The hotel has 268 guestrooms, including 51 Artist Rooms where artists paint directly on the walls. These Artist Rooms, designed as spaces to experience Japanese aesthetics, have received the Excellence Award in the Japan Tourism Awards.

https://parkhoteltokyo.com

Hotel Exterior

For Media Inquiries

Brand Strategy & Communications Department

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo

Contact: F.Kitao, C.Tsunoda

📧 Email: pr@shibaparkhotel.com

Tel: +81-3-3433-4141 (main line) 📠 Fax: +81-3-5470-7515