【TIFFANY & CO.】テヤナ・テイラー、マイキー・マディソンらがヴァニティ・フェア・オスカー・パーティーでティファニーを纏い登場

写真拡大 (全20枚)

ティファニー・アンド・カンパニー・ジャパン・インク

2026年3月15日（現地時間）に、カリフォルニア州ロサンゼルスで開催された2026年ヴァニティ・フェア・オスカー・パーティーにて、テヤナ・テイラー、マイキー・マディソン、アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ、ケンダル・ジェンナー、コナー・ストーリーがティファニーのジュエリーを美しく纏い、登場しました。





テヤナ・テイラー (C)GETTY IMAGES


マイキー・マディソン (C)GETTY IMAGES


アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ (C)GETTY IMAGES


ケンダル・ジェンナー (C)GETTY IMAGES


コナー・ストーリー (C)GETTY IMAGES


テヤナ・テイラーの着用ジュエリー



Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds


Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 total carats


Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds



マイキー・マディソンの着用ジュエリー




Earrings in platinum with morganites of over 9 total carats and diamonds



Ring in platinum with diamonds

アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイの着用ジュエリー



Pendant in platinum and 18k yellow gold with a diamond of over 16 carats and diamond accents


Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings drop earrings in platinum with diamonds


Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 11 carats and diamonds


Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 7 carats and diamonds

ケンダル・ジェンナーの着用ジュエリー



Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 carats



Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 6 carats

コナー・ストーリーの着用ジュエリー



Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace in white gold with pave diamonds


Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in platinum with diamonds


Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in yellow gold


Elsa Peretti(R) Split ring in yellow gold


Elsa Peretti(R) Bone ring in yellow gold


Elsa Peretti(R) Cabochon ring in yellow gold with rock crystal


Elsa Peretti(R) Fancy Color ring in yellow gold with a citrine


Tiffany HardWear small link ring in yellow gold with diamonds

@tiffanyandco #TiffanyAndCo