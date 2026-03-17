【TIFFANY & CO.】テヤナ・テイラー、マイキー・マディソンらがヴァニティ・フェア・オスカー・パーティーでティファニーを纏い登場
ティファニー・アンド・カンパニー・ジャパン・インク
テヤナ・テイラー (C)GETTY IMAGES
マイキー・マディソン (C)GETTY IMAGES
アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ (C)GETTY IMAGES
ケンダル・ジェンナー (C)GETTY IMAGES
コナー・ストーリー (C)GETTY IMAGES
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds
Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 total carats
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds
Earrings in platinum with morganites of over 9 total carats and diamonds
Ring in platinum with diamonds
Pendant in platinum and 18k yellow gold with a diamond of over 16 carats and diamond accents
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings drop earrings in platinum with diamonds
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 11 carats and diamonds
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 7 carats and diamonds
Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 carats
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 6 carats
Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace in white gold with pave diamonds
Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in platinum with diamonds
Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Split ring in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Bone ring in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Cabochon ring in yellow gold with rock crystal
Elsa Peretti(R) Fancy Color ring in yellow gold with a citrine
Tiffany HardWear small link ring in yellow gold with diamonds
2026年3月15日（現地時間）に、カリフォルニア州ロサンゼルスで開催された2026年ヴァニティ・フェア・オスカー・パーティーにて、テヤナ・テイラー、マイキー・マディソン、アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ、ケンダル・ジェンナー、コナー・ストーリーがティファニーのジュエリーを美しく纏い、登場しました。
テヤナ・テイラー (C)GETTY IMAGES
マイキー・マディソン (C)GETTY IMAGES
アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ (C)GETTY IMAGES
ケンダル・ジェンナー (C)GETTY IMAGES
コナー・ストーリー (C)GETTY IMAGES
テヤナ・テイラーの着用ジュエリー
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds
Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 total carats
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings pave necklace in platinum with diamonds
マイキー・マディソンの着用ジュエリー
Earrings in platinum with morganites of over 9 total carats and diamonds
Ring in platinum with diamonds
アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイの着用ジュエリー
Pendant in platinum and 18k yellow gold with a diamond of over 16 carats and diamond accents
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings drop earrings in platinum with diamonds
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 11 carats and diamonds
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 7 carats and diamonds
ケンダル・ジェンナーの着用ジュエリー
Earrings in platinum with diamonds of over 4 carats
Ring in platinum with a diamond of over 6 carats
コナー・ストーリーの着用ジュエリー
Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace in white gold with pave diamonds
Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in platinum with diamonds
Elsa Peretti(R) Bean(R) design earrings in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Split ring in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Bone ring in yellow gold
Elsa Peretti(R) Cabochon ring in yellow gold with rock crystal
Elsa Peretti(R) Fancy Color ring in yellow gold with a citrine
Tiffany HardWear small link ring in yellow gold with diamonds
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