【Dior】第98回アカデミー賞授賞式でローズ・バーンが纏ったドレスのサヴォワールフェールを公開
クリスチャン・ディオール合同会社
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C)Getty Images
【お問合せ先】
2026年3月15日、ロサンゼルスにて開催された第98回アカデミー賞授賞式にて、ローズ・バーンがジョナサン・アンダーソンによるディオールのドレスを纏い、登場しました。そのサヴォワールフェールを、ソフィ・カルが撮り下ろした写真よりご覧ください。
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
(C) Sophie Carre - Embroidery (C) Atelier Vermont
ローズ・バーンは、花柄の刺繍とドレープが施されたブラッククレープ ストラップレスドレスを着用しました。
(C)Getty Images
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【お問合せ先】
クリスチャン ディオール
TEL：0120-02-1947
https://x.gd/zwHkC