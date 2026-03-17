Qlean Dataset、「海外文学の朗読音声とトランスクリプト」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、音声認識（ASR）精度の向上や、自然な韻律を持つ音声合成（TTS）モデルの学習に最適化された、「海外文学の朗読音声とトランスクリプト」の提供を開始します。

本データセットは、海外文学作品の日本語訳文を対象とし、物語の情景描写や思想的な一節を落ち着いた語り口で読み上げた一人の日本人話者による音声と、それに対応する正確なトランスクリプトで構成されています。翻訳文学特有の格調高い文体や、日常会話とは異なる複雑な修飾関係を含む「書き言葉」に基づいた発話を網羅しており、文脈を保持した長尺の音声解析や、高度な語彙を伴う自然言語処理（NLP）の研究開発に適しています。一貫性のある発話品質により、物語性のある文章を聴き取りやすく再現する学習モデルの構築を可能にします。

本データは、Qlean Datasetが展開するAI開発用オリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、オーディオブック等のナレーション生成から、文脈依存型の音声認識エンジンの検証まで、実用的なAI実装を目指す開発フェーズでの活用を想定しています。Visual Bankおよびアマナイメージズは、今後も良質な日本語資産を基軸としたデータ提供を通じて、国内外のAI研究・開発を支援していきます。

今回提供を開始する「海外文学の朗読音声とトランスクリプト」の概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/154_1_b1284c63590c4a50c45a75a6ca604b09.jpg?v=202603171051 ]

「海外文学の朗読音声とトランスクリプト」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【教育・社会実装用途】

- 長尺文脈における音声認識モデル（ASR）の精度検証一文が長く、倒置法や複雑な修飾関係が含まれる翻訳文学特有の日本語に対し、前後の文脈をどの程度保持してテキスト化できるかを測定する、ベンチマーク用データとして利用できます。- ナレーション特化型・音声合成（TTS）エンジンの開発エンターテインメント分野でのオーディオブック制作や、ニュース記事の自動読み上げサービスにおいて、感情を抑えつつも聞き手に情景を想起させる、高い表現力を持った合成音声の教師データとして活用できます。- 日本語学習者向けの発音評価およびリスニング支援AI標準的かつ丁寧な日本語発音を正解データ（Ground Truth）とすることで、外国人学習者の朗読に対する発音矯正AIの構築や、視覚障害者向けの読書支援デバイスにおける、自然で疲れにくい読み上げ機能の実装に寄与します。- 文学的コンテクストを理解するLLMのファインチューニング論理的な構造を持つ文学作品の音声とテキストをペアで学習させることで、要約生成や文学的表現の翻訳精度を高めるための、小規模かつ高品質な特化型モデルの調整に利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。また、国内・海外のデータホルダーやラジオ・新聞社・通信社等のメディアとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contactVisual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset: High-Fidelity Japanese Reading Corpus for Foreign Literature

Solving Long-Context ASR and Expressive TTS Challenges with "AI Data Recipe"

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Saneyuki Nagai, Representative Director and CEO), through its subsidiary amana images inc., is pleased to announce the release of the "Japanese Reading Corpus of Foreign Literature" under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset. This dataset is specifically optimized for improving Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) accuracy and training Text-to-Speech (TTS) models with natural prosody.

The dataset focuses on Japanese translations of foreign literary works, featuring high-quality audio by a single native Japanese speaker who narrates descriptive scenes and philosophical passages in a calm, consistent tone. It comprehensively covers "written-style" Japanese, characterized by the sophisticated syntax and complex grammatical structures unique to translated literature-distinct from everyday conversational speech. This makes it an ideal resource for research and development in long-context speech analysis and Natural Language Processing (NLP) involving advanced vocabulary. The consistent vocal quality enables the construction of learning models that can reproduce narrative texts with high clarity and listener engagement.

This release is part of the "AI Data Recipe," Qlean Dataset’s lineup of original data assets designed for AI development. It is intended for use across various development phases, from generating professional narrations for audiobooks to validating context-dependent ASR engines. Visual Bank and amana images remain committed to supporting global AI research and development by providing high-quality Japanese visual and linguistic assets.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Reading Corpus of Foreign Literature

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Potential Use Cases

Research & Academia

Industrial Applications

Education & Social Implementation (EdTech & Accessibility)

- Accuracy Validation for Long-Context ASR Models:The dataset serves as a benchmark to measure how well ASR models maintain context when transcribing Japanese literary prose, which often features long sentences, inversions, and complex modifiers.- Development of Specialized Narrative TTS Engines:This corpus provides high-quality ground truth data for training TTS models in the entertainment and media sectors. It is ideal for producing audiobooks or automated news narration that requires expressive, evocative speech without excessive emotional bias.- Pronunciation Assessment and Listening Support for Japanese Learners:By using standard, polite Japanese pronunciation as ground truth, this data can be used to build AI for correcting learners' pronunciation or implementing natural, fatigue-free narration for reading-assistive devices for the visually impaired.- Fine-Tuning LLMs for Literary Context Understanding:Pairing structured literary text with its corresponding audio allows for the fine-tuning of specialized, high-quality models to improve summary generation and the translation of sophisticated literary expressions.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercially cleared AI training data solution provided by Amana Images, a subsidiary of Visual Bank Group. The platform offers diverse data formats including image, video, audio, 3D, and text, as well as a specialized AI Data Recipe lineup developed through collaborations with major media organizations and data rights holders.

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

Japanese Language Corpora:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/products/japanese-language-corpora

Contact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Group is a technology company developing data infrastructure and AI solutions that support advanced AI development. The company operates THE PEN, an AI tool for manga creators, and its subsidiary, amanaimages Inc., provides commercial digital content and AI training data solutions, including Qlean Dataset. Visual Bank is also a selected participant in GENIAC, a Japanese government initiative supporting the advancement of next generation AI technologies.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Website:https://visual-bank.co.jp/en