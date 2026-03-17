訪日旅行予約サイト『JATRAVI】をリニューアルオープンのご案内！ ＝＝Tailor-made Japan Travel Packages for Families, Couples & Groups
株式会社アジアツーリスト（ Asia Tourist Co.，Ltd. 本社：東京都台東区上野3-3-8 ワイゼムビル6F）が、自社運営するインバウンド旅行の予約サイ『jatravi』をリニューアルオープンしました。
公式サイト： https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage1】
『jatravi』は、英語圏の訪日観光客を対象に、日本の歴史・文化や地方の魅力を発信し、こういった内容を組み合わせたパケージツアー商品・サービスを提供するための総合旅行予約サイトです。
特に、海外訪日観光客の関心が高『オーダーメイドツアー』（ Private Tailor-Made Tour ）や、『秘境ツアー』（ Japan off beaten path tours ）を特化し、『Jatravi』ならではの商品・サーボスを提供します。
株式会社アジアツーリスト（Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.） について
会社情報
会社名： 株式会社アジアツーリスト
本社所在地： 〒110-0005 東京都台東区上野3-3-8 ワイズムビル 6F
設立年月日：2015年10月15日
旅行業登録番号： 東京都知事登録旅行業 第7062号
旅行業登録年月日：2015年12月24日
代表取締役： 王 保中
公式サイト： https://asia-tourist.co.jp
会社案内： https://jatravi.com/company-information
事業内容
●トラベル事業
●訪日インバウンド旅行事業
●一般貸切バス事業
運営サイト
インバウンド訪日観光客向けの総合予約サイト 『 Jatravi 』
公式サイト： https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage2】
Asia Tourist Co., Ltd. Relaunches Its Inbound Travel Booking Platform “Jatravi” on December 15, 2025
Asia Tourist Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 6F, Wisem Building, 3-3-8 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0005, Japan) has relaunched its self-operated inbound travel booking platform, “Jatravi,” on December 15, 2025.
Website: https://jatravi.com
Jatravi is a comprehensive online travel booking platform designed for English-speaking visitors to Japan. The site introduces Japan’s rich history, traditional culture, and the unique attractions of regional destinations, while offering package tours and travel services that combine these elements into meaningful and memorable travel experiences.
In particular, Jatravi specializes in travel products that are highly appealing to international visitors, including Private Tailor-Made Tours and Japan Off-the-Beaten-Path Tours. Through these curated and customizable experiences, Jatravi delivers distinctive travel products and services that reflect the platform’s unique strengths and vision.
About Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.
Company Information:
Company Name: Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.
Head Office: 6F, Wisem Building, 3-3-8 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0005, Japan
Date of Establishment: October 15, 2015
Travel Agency Registration Number: Tokyo Metropolitan Governor-Registered Travel Agency No. 7062
Date of Travel Agency Registration: December 24, 2015
Representative Director: Wang Baozhong
Official Website: https://asia-tourist.co.jp
Company Information: https://jatravi.com/company-information
Business Activities:
Travel business
Inbound travel services for visitors to Japan
Chartered bus services
Operated Website:
Jatravi - A comprehensive online booking platform for international visitors traveling to Japan.
Official Website: https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage3】
配信元企業：株式会社アジアツーリスト
公式サイト： https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage1】
『jatravi』は、英語圏の訪日観光客を対象に、日本の歴史・文化や地方の魅力を発信し、こういった内容を組み合わせたパケージツアー商品・サービスを提供するための総合旅行予約サイトです。
特に、海外訪日観光客の関心が高『オーダーメイドツアー』（ Private Tailor-Made Tour ）や、『秘境ツアー』（ Japan off beaten path tours ）を特化し、『Jatravi』ならではの商品・サーボスを提供します。
株式会社アジアツーリスト（Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.） について
会社情報
会社名： 株式会社アジアツーリスト
本社所在地： 〒110-0005 東京都台東区上野3-3-8 ワイズムビル 6F
設立年月日：2015年10月15日
旅行業登録番号： 東京都知事登録旅行業 第7062号
旅行業登録年月日：2015年12月24日
代表取締役： 王 保中
公式サイト： https://asia-tourist.co.jp
会社案内： https://jatravi.com/company-information
事業内容
●トラベル事業
●訪日インバウンド旅行事業
●一般貸切バス事業
運営サイト
インバウンド訪日観光客向けの総合予約サイト 『 Jatravi 』
公式サイト： https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage2】
Asia Tourist Co., Ltd. Relaunches Its Inbound Travel Booking Platform “Jatravi” on December 15, 2025
Asia Tourist Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 6F, Wisem Building, 3-3-8 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0005, Japan) has relaunched its self-operated inbound travel booking platform, “Jatravi,” on December 15, 2025.
Website: https://jatravi.com
Jatravi is a comprehensive online travel booking platform designed for English-speaking visitors to Japan. The site introduces Japan’s rich history, traditional culture, and the unique attractions of regional destinations, while offering package tours and travel services that combine these elements into meaningful and memorable travel experiences.
In particular, Jatravi specializes in travel products that are highly appealing to international visitors, including Private Tailor-Made Tours and Japan Off-the-Beaten-Path Tours. Through these curated and customizable experiences, Jatravi delivers distinctive travel products and services that reflect the platform’s unique strengths and vision.
About Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.
Company Information:
Company Name: Asia Tourist Co., Ltd.
Head Office: 6F, Wisem Building, 3-3-8 Ueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo 110-0005, Japan
Date of Establishment: October 15, 2015
Travel Agency Registration Number: Tokyo Metropolitan Governor-Registered Travel Agency No. 7062
Date of Travel Agency Registration: December 24, 2015
Representative Director: Wang Baozhong
Official Website: https://asia-tourist.co.jp
Company Information: https://jatravi.com/company-information
Business Activities:
Travel business
Inbound travel services for visitors to Japan
Chartered bus services
Operated Website:
Jatravi - A comprehensive online booking platform for international visitors traveling to Japan.
Official Website: https://jatravi.com
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/344304/images/bodyimage3】
配信元企業：株式会社アジアツーリスト
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