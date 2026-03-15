毎日に新しい「PLAY」を。 ピックルボールレジェンド ダニエル・ムーア 特別セッション決定 3/27(金),28(土)

【リリース概要｜レジェンドプレーヤー ダニエル・ムーア 特別セッション開催】

株式会社ITCダニエル・ムーア プロが、再び登場



この春、神戸から始まる新しい「PLAY」の習慣。

アメリカで大旋風を巻き起こし、いま世界中で急速に広がっているラケットスポーツ ピックルボール。

テニスの爽快感、卓球のテンポ、バドミントンの手軽さをあわせ持ち、年齢や経験を問わず誰もが楽しめるスポーツとして注目を集めています。

神戸・新長田のインドア施設 DPC KOBE では、この新しいスポーツ文化を体感できる特別イベントとして、世界的ピックルボールプレーヤー ダニエル・ムーア氏（DIADEM所属） を迎えたスペシャルセッションを開催します。

全米ナショナル大会 9回優勝 の実績を持つ伝説的プレーヤーから、世界レベルの技術やゲームの考え方を直接学べる貴重な機会です。

イベントでは 初級クラスと大会経験者向けの中級クラス を開催し、DPC KOBE会員に加え ビジターの参加も可能となっています。

世界トッププレーヤーと同じコートに立ち、ピックルボールの「楽しさ」、そして「奥深さ」を体感できる特別セッションです。

DPC KOBEは、ピックルボールを通じて人と人がつながり、日常にアクティブな「PLAY」の時間が生まれるスポーツコミュニティを目指しています。

この春、DPC KOBEから新しいスポーツライフを提案します。

ダニエル プロは3度目の登場。過去いずれのイベントも大盛況

Release Overview | Special Session with Legendary Player Daniel Moore

This spring, a new culture of “PLAY” begins in Kobe.

Pickleball-one of the fastest-growing racket sports in the world-combines the excitement of tennis, the fast tempo of table tennis, and the accessibility of badminton. It has rapidly gained popularity as a sport that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy together.

DPC KOBE (Diadem Pickleball Complex KOBE), an indoor pickleball facility located in Shin-Nagata, Kobe, will host a special session featuring world-renowned pickleball player Daniel Moore (DIADEM). The event offers a rare opportunity to experience this growing sports culture firsthand.

A nine-time U.S. National Champion, Daniel Moore will share elite techniques and strategic insights through exclusive training sessions. The program includes beginner classes and intermediate classes for players with tournament experience, and participation is open to both DPC KOBE members and visitors.

This special session offers a unique chance to step onto the court with a world-class athlete and experience both the excitement and the depth of pickleball.

At DPC KOBE, our mission is to build a sports community where people connect through pickleball and discover active moments of “PLAY” in their daily lives.

This spring, DPC KOBE invites you to begin a new sports lifestyle.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

イベント概要｜

今回は、初級／中級レベルのクリニック に加え、世界トッププレーヤーと同じコートでプレーを楽しめるOPENプレーセッションも実施。

世界基準の技術を、コンパクトなセッション形式で分かりやすく学べる内容です。

ダニエル選手の明快な解説と、一流プレーを間近で体感できる機会は、上達を目指す方にも、基礎を強化したい方にも価値ある時間となるでしょう。

DPC KOBEのインドアコートで、特別な「PLAY」の時間をぜひ体験してください。

会場｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

日程｜2026年3月27日（金）、28日（土）

3月27日（金）

■１. クリニック（ビジター参加可）

スケジュール｜ 11:00～12:30

参加費｜ 5,500円（税込）

■２. クリニック（会員限定）

スケジュール｜ 13:00～14:30

参加費｜ 無料

対象｜中級

試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい方

■３. クリニック（会員限定）

スケジュール｜ 15:00～16:30

参加費｜ 無料

対象｜初級

経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない方

■４. OPENプレー

スケジュール｜ 17:00～19:00

参加費｜ 会員：無料／ビジター：2,200円

3月28日（土）

■１. クリニック（ビジター参加可）

スケジュール｜ 10:00～11:30

参加費｜ 5,500円（税込）

■２. クリニック（会員限定）

スケジュール｜ 13:00～14:30

参加費｜ 無料

対象｜中級

試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい方

■３. クリニック（会員限定）

スケジュール｜ 15:00～16:30

参加費｜ 無料

対象｜初級

経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない方



申込｜DPC KOBE公式サイト

https://dpckobe.jp/membership

メンバーシップ｜早期入会特典（3月中申込）

3月中にメンバーシップにお申込みいただいた方には、以下の〈早期入会特典〉をご用意しています。

・入会金 0円

・年会費 50％OFF

・永年月会費 1,000円引き

・3月オープンプレー参加費無料

・ダニエル・ムーア プロ スペシャルセッション優先参加【先着|3/27, 28】

・DPC KOBE オリジナルジムサック 進呈

メンバーシップについて詳しくはこちらのプレスリリースをご覧ください

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000347.000021838.html

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋後藤 由希竹山 世成福井 宏光

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

Event Overview｜

In addition to beginner and intermediate clinics, the event will also feature an Open Play session where participants can share the court with a world-class athlete.

The sessions are designed in a compact format, allowing players to learn international-level techniques and strategies in a clear way.

With Daniel Moore’s straightforward coaching and the chance to see elite play up close, the program offers valuable time for players seeking to improve their competitive performance and strengthen their fundamentals.

Experience a special moment of “PLAY” on the indoor courts of DPC KOBE.

Venue｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

Date｜March 27 (Fri) and March 28 (Sat), 2026

March 27 (Fri)

■１. Clinic (Open to Visitors)

Schedule｜11:00 - 12:30

Fee｜\5,500 (tax included)

■２. Clinic (Members Only)

Schedule｜13:00 - 14:30

Fee｜Free

Level｜Intermediate

For players who already compete in tournaments and want to further raise their level.

■３. Clinic (Members Only)

Schedule｜15:00 - 16:30

Fee｜Free

Level｜Beginner

For players with experience who have not yet entered tournaments, or those who compete but are still seeking their first wins.

■４. Open Play Session

Schedule｜17:00 - 19:00

Fee｜Members: Free / Visitors: \2,200

■ March 28 (Sat)

■１. Clinic (Open to Visitors)

Schedule｜10:00 - 11:30

Fee｜\5,500 (tax included)

■２. Clinic (Members Only)

Schedule｜13:00 - 14:30

Fee｜Free

Level｜Intermediate

For players who already compete in tournaments and want to further raise their level.

■３. Clinic (Members Only)

Schedule｜15:00 - 16:30

Fee｜Free

Level｜Beginner

For players with experience who have not yet entered tournaments, or those who compete but are still seeking their first wins.



Registration｜DPC KOBE official site

https://dpckobe.jp/membership

Membership | Early Enrollment Offer (Applications in March)

For those who apply for membership during March, we are pleased to offer the following Early Enrollment Benefits.:

Waived enrollment fee

50% off annual membership fee

\1,000 discount on monthly membership (ongoing)

Complimentary open play in March

Priority access to the Daniel Moore Special Session (First-Come, First-Served | Mar 27-28)

Complimentary DPC KOBE original gym sack

For more details about the membership program, please refer to the dedicated press release.

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000347.000021838.html

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

ダニエル・ムーア（Daniel Moore）

アメリカ出身。シングルス・ダブルスあわせて9度の全米ナショナルチャンピオンに輝いた実績を持つトッププロ。ピックルボール黎明期から国際大会で活躍し、競技の発展に長く貢献してきたプレーヤーとして知られる。

現在は日本を拠点に、プレー・指導の両面で活動。DIADEM契約選手として、国内外のイベントやクリニックを通じて多くの選手のレベルアップを支えている。

精密な戦術理解とわかりやすい指導スタイルは高く評価され、初心者から上級者まで幅広い層から信頼を集める存在。

主な戦績：

・全米ナショナルチャンピオン 9回

・国際大会での多数のタイトル

・DIADEM契約選手

・国内外でのクリニック・技術指導に従事

Daniel Moore

Born in the United States, Daniel Moore is a top pickleball professional with nine U.S. National Championship titles in singles and doubles. He has played an important role in the sport’s growth through international competition and promotion.

Now based in Japan, Daniel is active as both a player and coach. As a DIADEM-sponsored athlete, he leads clinics and events in Japan and overseas.

Known for his clear coaching style and tactical insight, he is trusted by players from beginners to advanced levels.

Major Achievements:

・ Nine-time US National Champion

・ Multiple international titles

・ DIADEM-sponsored athlete

・ Coaching and player development in Japan and overseas

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所“LIVE TO PLAY” A hub for people, A home for pickleball

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-2960



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。