【Native Camp Japanese】Over 50% Struggle with Particles/日本語学習者の5割以上が「助詞」に苦戦。講師の7割以上が“会話量”を上達のカギと回答

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

72.1% of Instructors Emphasize Conversation Practice. "Quantity of Speaking" is Key to Japanese Proficiency./会話練習を重視する講師が72.1％。「話す量」が日本語上達のカギに。

24時間365日、日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンを回数無制限で提供する『Native Camp Japanese』（運営：株式会社ネイティブキャンプ、本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）は、同サービスに在籍する日本語講師104名を対象に、「外国人学習者の日本語学習における課題」に関するアンケート調査を実施いたしました。

■ 調査概要

■ 調査結果１.：外国人学習者が特に苦労していること

講師へのアンケートの結果、外国人学習者が日本語学習において最も困難を感じているのは「助詞の使い分け」であることが分かりました。

1.助詞の使い分け（52.9％）

助詞の概念がない言語を母語とする学習者は多く、文脈や意味に応じて「は」「が」「に」「を」などを適切に選択することは、非常に高いハードルとなっています。

2.発音・アクセント（41.3％）

日本語特有の高低アクセントや、自然なリズムで話すことに難しさを感じる学習者が多いことが浮き彫りになりました。

3.スピーキング：文を組み立てる速さ（33.7％）

文法を理解していても、実際の会話の中で瞬時に文章を組み立て、ナチュラルスピードで発話することに課題を抱えています。

■ 調査結果２.：講師が得意とする教育法

学習者が抱える課題に対し、Native Camp Japaneseの講師陣は、学習者の課題に直結する強みを持っていることが判明しました。

- 「会話練習中心」の指導でスピーキング力を強化

講師の72.1％が「会話練習中心」の指導を得意としています。圧倒的なアウトプット量を確保することで、瞬時に文章を構成する能力を養います。

- 「発音・自然な表現」の直接指導

講師の58.7％が専門的な指導を得意としています。教科書的な表現に留まらず、ネイティブが日常的に使用する自然な言い回しを身につけることが可能です。

- モチベーション維持を徹底サポート

講師の62.5％が「モチベーションを高めること」を得意としています。講師が伴走者となり、悩みや不安をレッスン内で即座に解決できる環境が、実力向上を支えています。

■ Native Camp Japaneseが選ばれる理由

・教材の豊富さと使いやすさ：教材が豊富で、あらゆるレベルの生徒に教えやすい

・圧倒的な利便性：予約なしで無制限に受講できるため、学習習慣がつきやすい

・学習者の主体性：学習者がその日の気分に合わせて、自分で教材を自由に選べる

■ Native Camp Japaneseの強み

■ 結論

- 回数無制限：料金を気にせず、納得いくまで何度でもアウトプットが可能。- 予約不要：あらかじめスケジュールを確保しておかなくてOK！柔軟なスケジューリングに対応。- 24時間レッスン可能：スキマ時間ができたときにいつでもレッスン受講可能。- 豊富な教材：初級からビジネスまで、目的に合わせた多様なカリキュラム。

今回の調査により、日本語上達の鍵は「正確な助詞の習得」「自然な発音」「スムーズな文章構成力」であり、Native Camp Japaneseの講師陣はこれらを解決する最適なパートナーであることが再確認されました。

■ 期間限定キャンペーン！

現在、「7日間無料トライアル」を実施中です。期間中に新規登録された方全員に、7日間無料体験とUSD20相当のコインをプレゼントいたします！

・期間 / Period: 2026年3月1日 ～ 2026年3月31日

・お申し込み / Apply: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

■ 会社概要

・会社名: 株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

・代表取締役社長: 谷川 国洋

・公式サイト: https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

・お問い合わせ: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

■ 本リリースに関するお問い合わせ

・株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

・お問い合わせ: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

・報道関係者様お問い合わせ: https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs/8(https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs/8)

Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service that offers unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (operated by Native Camp Inc., Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), conducted a survey targeting 104 Japanese instructors affiliated with the service regarding "challenges faced by foreign learners in Japanese language acquisition."

■ Survey Overview

■ Survey results１.：What Foreign Learners Struggle With Most

According to the instructor survey, foreign learners find "distinguishing particles" to be the most challenging aspect of Japanese language learning.

1.Distinguishing Particles（52.9％）

Many learners have native languages without the concept of particles, making the appropriate selection of "wa," "ga," "ni," "o," etc., a very high hurdle.

2.Pronunciation and Accent（41.3％）

It became clear that many learners find it difficult to speak with the unique pitch accent of Japanese and a natural rhythm.

3.Speaking: Speed of Sentence Construction（33.7％）

Even with an understanding of grammar, learners face challenges in instantly constructing sentences and speaking at a natural speed in actual conversations.

■ Survey results２.：Instructors' Preferred Teaching Methods

The results showed that the instructors' preferred teaching methods directly correspond to the learners' challenges.

- Strengthening Speaking Skills with "Conversation-Centered" Instruction

72.1% of instructors specialize in "conversation-centered" instruction. By ensuring an overwhelming amount of output, they cultivate the ability to instantly form sentences.

- Direct Instruction on "Pronunciation and Natural Expressions"

58.7% of instructors specialize in expert guidance, helping learners acquire natural idioms used by native speakers in daily life.

- Thorough Support for Motivation Maintenance

62.5% of instructors excel at "boosting motivation." With instructors as companions, concerns can be resolved immediately during lessons.

■ Why "Native Camp Japanese" is Chosen

■ Strengths

■ Conclusion

- Rich and Easy-to-Use Materials：Rich in materials, easy to teach students of all levels- Overwhelming Convenience：Unlimited lessons without reservation make it easy to establish a habit- Learner Autonomy：Learners can freely choose materials based on their mood- Unlimited lessons: You can practice as many times as you like, without worrying about the cost, until you're satisfied with your output.- No reservation required: No need to schedule in advance! We offer flexible scheduling to fit your needs.- 24/7 availability: Take lessons whenever you have free time, at any time of the day.- Wide range of materials: A variety of curricula tailored to your goals, from beginner to business level.

The survey reconfirmed that "accurate particle acquisition," "natural pronunciation," and "smooth sentence construction" are key to proficiency, and our instructors are the ideal partners to achieve these goals.

■ Limited Time Campaign!

We are currently running a "7-Day Free Trial" campaign. All new registrants will receive a 7-day free trial and USD 20 worth of coins!

・Period: March 1, 2026 - March 31, 2026

・Apply: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

■ Company Profile

・Company Name: Native Camp Inc.

・CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

・Official Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

・Inquiries: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

■ Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

・Native Camp Inc. Public Relations Department

・Inquiries: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

・Media Inquiries: https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs/8(https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs/8)