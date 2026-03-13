Qlean Dataset、「日本の地域の祭り画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、物体認識やシーン理解などのコンピュータビジョン（CV）モデルの学習、および画像から文脈を読み取るマルチモーダルAIの研究に最適化された、「日本の地域の祭り画像データセット」の提供を開始します。

本データセットは、日本各地で継承されている伝統的な祭礼を対象とし、踊りや行列、山車、神輿といった特有の動体や構造物を捉えた画像群で構成されています。収録画像には、昼間の明瞭な環境下での演舞から、提灯や照明に照らされる夜間の祭礼風景までが含まれており、多様な照明条件下における被写体抽出や属性判別の検証に適しています。祭りに集う参加者や観客を含む群衆シーン、複雑な意匠を持つ山車のディテールなど、日本の地域文化特有の視覚的要素を網羅しており、メタ情報と組み合わせることで高度なセマンティック解析を可能にします。

本データは、Qlean Datasetが展開するAI開発用オリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、文化財のデジタルアーカイブ化から商用利用を前提とした自律走行ロボットの認識精度向上まで、幅広い開発フェーズでの活用を想定しています。Visual Bankおよびアマナイメージズは、今後も日本の視覚資産を基軸としたデータ提供を通じて、国内外のAI研究・開発を支援していきます。

今回提供を開始する「日本の地域の祭り画像データセット」の概要

「日本の地域の祭り画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/153_1_9b261b04d01b8c9de72c21a87451618b.jpg?v=202603130951 ]SampleSampleSampleSample- 文化遺産認識およびデジタルアーカイブ化技術の研究 日本独自の祭礼文化における装束、山車、神輿などの固有物体を識別する分類モデルの構築や、歴史的景観の自動タグ付けアルゴリズムの検証に利用できます。- 自律走行ロボット・ドローンの非定型環境における障害物検知開発祭りの混雑した群衆や夜間の複雑な光源下での動体検知など、エッジAIによる人物および構造物の認識精度を高めるための学習データとして活用できます。- インバウンド向け観光ガイドAIの画像解析機能開発スマートフォンのカメラで撮影した祭りの風景から、開催地や祭礼の種類を特定し、関連情報を提示するマルチモーダル検索エンジンの精度向上に利用できます。- 公共セクターにおける人流解析・警備シミュレーションの高度化大規模な祭礼時の人の密度や移動方向を予測する群衆解析モデルの検証用データとして、公共空間の安全性向上を目的としたシステム開発に活用できます。ご指定いただいた内容に基づき、プレスリリースを作成いたしました。さらに特定の業界に特化した表現への調整や、追加のデータセット情報の反映が必要な場合はお知らせください。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。また、国内・海外のデータホルダーやラジオ・新聞社・通信社等のメディアとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Launches "Japanese Regional Festival Image Dataset" for Advanced AI Training

Empowering Computer Vision and Multimodal AI with high-quality visual data of traditional Japanese culture and complex outdoor environments.

Visual Bank Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Saneyuki Nagai) is pleased to announce the release of the "Japanese Regional Festival Image Dataset." This new offering is part of "Qlean Dataset," an AI training data solution provided through its subsidiary, amanaimages inc. The dataset is optimized for training Computer Vision (CV) models in areas such as object recognition and scene understanding, as well as for research into Multimodal AI capable of contextual image interpretation.

This dataset captures traditional festivals preserved across Japan, featuring a diverse range of dynamic subjects and unique structures, including traditional dances, processions, festival floats (dashi), and portable shrines (mikoshi). The collection includes footage ranging from performances under clear daylight to nighttime scenes illuminated by lanterns and artificial lighting. These variations make the dataset ideal for validating object extraction and attribute classification under challenging lighting conditions. Furthermore, it covers complex visual elements specific to Japanese regional culture-such as crowded scenes with participants and spectators or intricate designs on festival floats-enabling advanced semantic analysis when combined with the provided metadata.

The "Japanese Regional Festival Image Dataset" is released as part of the "AI Data Recipe," Qlean Dataset’s lineup of original data assets for AI development. It is designed to support various development phases, from the digital archiving of cultural heritage to improving the recognition accuracy of autonomous robots for commercial use. Visual Bank and amanaimages will continue to support global AI research and development by providing high-quality data rooted in Japan's rich visual assets.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Regional Festival Image Dataset

Use Case Scenarios

【Academic Research】

【Industrial Applications】

【Social Implementation】

About Qlean Dataset

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/153_2_70b555f4e57f955a394f1df69a7030fd.jpg?v=202603130951 ]samplesamplesamplesample- Cultural Heritage Recognition and Digital Archiving:Can be used to build classification models that identify unique objects (costumes, floats, shrines) in Japanese festival culture or to validate auto-tagging algorithms for historical landscapes.- Obstacle Detection for Autonomous Robots and Drones:Serves as training data to enhance the accuracy of Edge AI in recognizing individuals and structures within non-routine environments, such as dense crowds or complex night-time lighting.- Image Analysis for Tourism Guide AI:Improves multimodal search engines that identify festival types or locations from smartphone photos to provide relevant cultural information to international tourists.- Crowd Analysis and Security Simulation for the Public Sector:Can be used as validation data for crowd analysis models that predict density and movement during large-scale events, facilitating the development of systems aimed at enhancing safety in public spaces.

Qlean Dataset is a commercially cleared AI training data solution provided by Amana Images, a subsidiary of Visual Bank Group. The platform offers diverse data formats including image, video, audio, 3D, and text, as well as a specialized AI Data Recipe lineup developed through collaborations with major media organizations and data rights holders.

URL:https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Group is a technology company developing data infrastructure and AI solutions that support advanced AI development. The company operates THE PEN, an AI tool for manga creators, and its subsidiary, amanaimages Inc., provides commercial digital content and AI training data solutions, including Qlean Dataset. Visual Bank is also a selected participant in GENIAC, a Japanese government initiative supporting the advancement of next generation AI technologies.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Website:https://visual-bank.co.jp/en