トレノケート、Snowflakeとの戦略的提携を発表

トレノケートホールディングス株式会社

ITおよびビジネス分野の人材育成のグローバルリーダーであるトレノケートホールディングス株式会社 （本社：東京都新宿区、代表取締役社長：小澤 隆、以下トレノケート）は、データクラウド企業であるSnowflake Inc. （本社：米国モンタナ州、以下Snowflake）との新たな戦略的パートナーシップを締結したことを発表いたします。東南アジア地域の6か国とブラジルで開始されるこのパートナーシップは、高度なデータスキルとクラウドの専門知識を組織やITエンジニアに提供するというトレノケートのミッションに対応した重要な一歩となります。

Snowflake Authorized Training Partner logo

世界中の企業がデジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させる中、データエンジニアリングやデータ分析、クラウド環境構築の専門スキルを持つ人材の需要は高まり続けています。トレノケートは今回のパートナーシップを通じて、Snowflakeの認定トレーニングプログラムや認定資格、そしてカスタマイズされた学習ソリューションを提供することが可能となり、人材不足の解消や、データドリブン化する社会で成功するために必要なスキルの獲得に貢献します。

トレノケートホールディングス 代表取締役社長 小澤隆のコメント

Snowflakeとの提携は、今日のテクノロジー業界における最も喫緊の課題の一つである、熟練したデータおよびAI専門家の不足という課題への対応に向けた戦略的ステップです。Snowflakeが提供するデータクラウドやAI機能と、トレノケートの実績あるIT人材育成の専門知識を組み合わせることで、個人や組織がデータと人工知能を効果的に活用できるよう支援することを目指しています。この提携により、デジタル化とAI主導の世界において、企業はますますイノベーションを加速し、よりスマートな意思決定を行い、レジリエンス（復元力）を獲得できます。

トレノケートは今後、SnowflakeのデータクラウドとAIの専門知識や、最新のデータ管理、高度な分析、AI活用のスキルを習得するトレーニングを提供いたします。これらのスキルは、クラウドコンピューティングとデータドリブンな意思決定の分野でキャリアアップを目指すプロフェッショナルにとって不可欠であり、また企業にとっても急速に進化するデジタル経済において競争力を維持していく上で重要な分野となります。

この提携は、アジア太平洋地域をはじめとしたトレノケートの成長を加速させ、新興テクノロジー分野の信頼できるトレーニングプロバイダーとしての地位を強化することが期待されます。Snowflakeの高度なデータクラウドを提供トレーニングのラインアップに加えることで、トレノケートは企業がデータの潜在能力を最大限に引き出し、業務を最適化し、イノベーションを加速できるよう支援します。

トレノケートホールディングスについて

トレノケートホールディングス は、ITおよびビジネス分野のIT人材育成ソリューションを提供するグローバル企業として、最も実績のある企業の一つです。24の国と地域で30年以上の実績を持ち、世界的なITベンダーの技術や認定資格に関するトレーニング、高度IT人材の育成、お客様の育成課題に応じた柔軟なカスタマイズ、ビジネススキルやヒューマンスキルなどにおいて、高い専門性を有しています。17万人以上の受講者に学習機会を提供し、デジタルスキルを習得することで、変化の激しいビジネス環境における競争力を確保できるよう支援しています。

トレノケートの提供プログラムや取り組みに関する詳細は各国の Webをご覧ください。

https://www.trainocate.com

Trainocate Announces Strategic Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Business Growth and Address Global Talent Gap

Singapore, 09 March 2026 - Trainocate Holdings, a global leader in technology and business training, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This collaboration initiative begins across six ASEAN countries and Brazil, marking a significant step in Trainocate’s mission to empower organizations and professionals with advanced data skills and cloud expertise.

As businesses worldwide accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the demand for skilled professionals in data engineering, analytics, and cloud architecture continues to surge. Through this partnership, Trainocate will deliver authorized Snowflake training programmes, certifications, and customised learning solutions designed to bridge the current talent gap and equip learners with the expertise needed to thrive in a data-driven economy.

“Partnering with Snowflake is a strategic step towards addressing one of the most pressing challenges in today’s technology landscape-the shortage of skilled data and AI professionals,” said Takashi Ozawa, President & CEO of Trainocate Holdings. “By combining Snowflake’s Data Cloud and AI capabilities with Trainocate’s proven expertise in technology training, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to harness data and artificial intelligence effectively. This partnership will enable businesses to innovate faster, make smarter decisions, and build resilience in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.”

Trainocate learners will gain access to Snowflake’s Data Cloud and AI expertise, enabling them to master modern data management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence applications. These skills are critical for professionals seeking to advance their careers in cloud computing and data-driven decision-making, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

This partnership is expected to fuel Trainocate’s growth trajectory across Asia-Pacific and beyond, reinforcing its position as a trusted training provider for emerging technologies. By integrating Snowflake’s advanced data cloud capabilities into its curriculum, Trainocate will enable enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data, optimise operations, and innovate faster.

About Trainocate Holdings

Trainocate Holdings is one of the most established global technology and human capability development training providers. With over 30 years of experience in 24 countries, Trainocate specialises in vendor-specific technologies, advanced IT solutions, and customised learning programmes. The company has empowered more than 170,000 individuals and organisations worldwide to embrace lifelong learning and digital skills for competitiveness in a dynamic workplace.

Website: www.trainocate.com(https://www.trainocate.com)