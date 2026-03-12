インテル株式会社

インテルは本日、新しいデスクトップ・プロセッサー、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra プロセッサー 200S Plus シリーズとして、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 270K Plus、ならびにインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 250K Plusを発表しました。新製品は、新機能の搭載とアーキテクチャーの改良により、デスクトップ・ユーザーにこれまで以上のパフォーマンスと優れた価値を提供します。

インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 270K Plus、ならびにインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 250K/KF Plusは、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 265K/KFならびにインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 245K/KF と比較して、コア数の増加とダイ間の周波数を最大900MHz向上させ、大幅なマルチスレッド性能の向上を実現しました。また、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra プロセッサー 200S Plus シリーズは、新しいIntel Binary Optimization Toolに対応します。これはバイナリ変換レイヤーを用いた初の最適化技術で、特定のゲームでネイティブ性能の向上を可能にします。

「新しいインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra デスクトップ・プロセッサー 200S Plusは、エンスージアスト向けパフォーマンスの新たな時代を切り拓く製品です。インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 270K Plus/インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 250K Plusは、インテル史上最速のデスクトップ向けゲーミング・プロセッサーです。競合他社製品と比較してコンテンツ・クリエィションの性能をほぼ倍増させます。そして、インテルのゲーミング・プラットフォームのセットアップおよび最適化ロードマップに革新をもたらす画期的な新技術を搭載しています。これらのチップは、他に類を見ない価値を提供します」

インテル コーポレーション クライアント製品事業本部 副社長 兼 チャネル・セグメント担当 事業部長

ロバート・ハルロック（Robert Hallock）

インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 270K Plusならびに インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 250K/KF Plusは、エンスージアスト向けに卓越したパフォーマンスと価値を提供します。既存のインテル(R) Core(TM) Core Ultra デスクトップ・プロセッサー Series 2と比較してゲーミング性能を平均15%高速化し*³、また同セグメントの競合CPUと比較して最大103%優れたマルチスレッド性能を発揮します*4。

主な新仕様と機能：

- Efficient-cores（E-cores）を4個追加 : インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 270K Plus プロセッサーは24コア（８個のPerformance-cores と16個のEfficient-cores）、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 250K Plus は18コア（6個のPerformance-cores と12個のEfficient-cores）で構成されます。- ダイ間周波数を向上 : 従来のインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 265K/ Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 245Kと比較して、ダイ間の周波数を最大900MHz向上させます。これによりCPUとメモリコントローラー間リンクの速度が約1GHz向上し、システム・レイテンシの低減とゲーミング性能の向上を実現します。- 新しいIntel Binary Optimization Tool：インテルの40年以上にわたるワークロード最適化技術を活用したかつてない新しい最適化技術です。他のx86プロセッサー、ゲームコンソール、旧世代アーキテクチャー向けに最適化されたワークロードに対しても、プロセッサーの命令実行効率（IPC）とユーザー体感性能を向上させます。この技術は、ハードウェアの進化と並ぶ、インテルのエンスージアスト向けの長期的なパフォーマンスロードマップの重要な要素です。- DDR5 7200 MT/s メモリに対応 : Plusを冠しないインテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 200S シリーズ プロセッサーが対応する6400 MT/s から向上します。さらに、インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 200S Boost BIOS プロファイルとの互換性に対応し、8,000 MT/s メモリオーバークロックを保証します。これは、PCエンスージアスト向けに最速かつ先進的なメモリコントローラーを提供してきたインテルの伝統を継承するものです。- 4ランク CUDIMM メモリへの先行対応 : 1モジュールあたり最大128GBのメモリを搭載可能で、デスクトップ環境に優れたパフォーマンスと大容量メモリを提供します。新しい「4R CUDIMM」モジュールは新興技術であり、HEDT クラスの容量と、ゲーミング向け RAM のレイテンシ・帯域幅を組み合わせ、インテル(R) 800 シリーズ チップセット搭載の一部マザーボードでサポートされます。

インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra デスクトップ・プロセッサー 200S Plusは、現在市場にあるすべてのインテル(R) 800シリーズ・チップセット搭載マザーボードとの互換性を維持します。2026年には、4ランクCUDIMMメモリへの先行サポートを可能にするモデルを含む、新たな800シリーズ・チップセット搭載マザーボードが順次販売される予定です。

提供開始時期 : インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 7 プロセッサー 270K Plus/インテル(R) Core(TM) Ultra 5 プロセッサー 250K Plusは、2026年3月26日より小売パートナーを通じて販売されます。

また、本プロセッサーを搭載したシステム・メーカーおよびシステム・インテグレーター製システムも同時期に販売開始予定です。

The Small Print：

Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex(http://www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex).

Altering clock frequency or voltage may void any product warranties and reduce stability, security, performance, and life of the processor and other components. Check with system and component manufacturers for details.

Intel(R) Binary Optimization Tool is an optional feature available by switching on advanced mode of Intel(R) Application Optimization, which is a policy within Intel(R) Dynamic Tuning Technology that optimizes performance on select games when played on required configurations on select Intel(R) Core(TM) processors. Learn more at https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/articles/000095419/processors.html for additional details and see ark.intel.com for product details.

Prices for products at the point of sale is subject to broad array of factors - including local tariffs, taxes, and other factors; Intel’s suggested pricing guidance does not constitute a formal pricing offer from Intel. Availability will vary by country and retailer. Customers can always confirm availability and final price information with their preferred retailer(s) before making a purchase.

1 As measured by 3DMark CPU Profile Max threads on Core Ultra U5 250K Plus Platform vs. AMD Ryzen 5(TM) 9600X Platform. See www.intel.com/PerformanceIndex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary

2 Among Intel’s desktop processors targeting ~125W TDP, based on gaming performance as measured by average FPS @1080p - high settings, geomean of 43 games, with Intel Binary Optimization Tool feature enabled when supported as of February 2026. See intel.com/performanceindex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary.

3 As measured by Geomean of average FPS across 38 game titles at 1080p High with Intel Binary Optimization Tool feature enabled when supported on Core Ultra U7 270K Plus Platform vs. Core Ultra U7 265K Platform. See www.intel.com/performanceIndex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary.

4 As measured by 3DMark CPU Profile Max threads on Core Ultra U5 250K Plus Platform vs. AMD Ryzen 5(TM) 9600X Platform. See www.intel.com/performanceIndex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary.