【おうちにプロ】エアコンクリーニング後の使用頻度に関するアンケート調査
調査サマリー
- エアコンクリーニング後の使用頻度は「増えた」人が4割以上いるが残りの5割ほどは「変わらない」とし、減ったと回答した人はいなかった。
- エアコンの使用頻度が増えた理由としては、クリーニングによって「快適さが向上した」「心理的な安心感が向上した」と感じたことによる。
- エアコンクリーニング後にエアコンの設定温度を変更した人が多く、冷房の温度を上げたり、暖房の温度を下げても快適に生活が送れると感じたと見られる。
- エアコンの運転時間はクリーニング後でもそこまで変化していない人が大多数。
エアコンクリーニング後の使用頻度に関するアンケート調査の概要
おうちにプロでは、エアコンクリーニングでお悩みの方により有益な情報を提供するために、「エアコンクリーニング後の使用頻度に関する独自調査」を実施しました。アンケート調査の概要は以下の通りです。
エアコンクリーニング後、エアコンの使用頻度は変わりましたか？
エアコンクリーニング後にエアコンの使用頻度が増えた理由は何ですか？（複数回答可能）
エアコンクリーニング後にエアコンの使用時間帯は変化しましたか？
エアコンクリーニング後にエアコンの設定温度は変わりましたか？（複数回答可能）
エアコンクリーニング後にエアコンの運転時間は変わりましたか？
エアコンの使用頻度の変化はエアコンクリーニングの満足度が影響していますか？
おうちにプロとは
「おうちにプロ(https://ouchipro.com/)」は、住まいに関するさまざまなサービスを、信頼できる専門業者から安心して選べる比較・予約サイトです。
エアコンクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/airconcleaning/)や水まわりクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/watercleaning/)、ハウスクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/housecleaning/)や遺品整理(https://ouchipro.com/memory/)など、暮らしに密着した多岐にわたるサービスを掲載し、全国4000件以上の登録業者の中から、対応エリア、価格帯、サービス内容、さらには2万件を超える利用者の口コミ評価をもとに、条件に合った業者を効率よくお探しいただけます。
口コミ情報は、実際の利用者による評価や感想が反映されており、初めてご利用になる方でも安心してサービスをご検討いただけます。
現在、口コミ投稿キャンペーンを実施しており、投稿いただいた方には最大1000円分のデジタルギフトを進呈中です。「おうちにプロ」は、安心・納得の業者選びを通じて、より快適な住環境づくりをサポートいたします。
【対応地域】
株式会社ゼロアクセルについて
新しい価値の創造」で、人々の生活を豊かにすることを理念に事業展開をしている株式会社ゼロアクセル。ペットフード・化粧品・シェアオフィス・Webメディアの運営・広告運用など、多岐に渡る事業を展開しており、webマーケティングに関する豊富な経験をもとに、上場を目指して事業を拡大しています。
公式サイト：https://zero-accel.co.jp/
