【明治記念館】春の味覚で彩るお花見体験──鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼『羽衣』が“お花見御膳”と“春爛漫会席”を期間限定で提供中

明治記念館

明治記念館（東京都港区元赤坂2-2-23）の館内レストラン、鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」ではお花見シーズンを彩る鮮やかな会席メニューをご用意しております。桜を愛でるひとときに寄り添う、春限定の味わいをお楽しみください。

「羽衣」ならではの逸品を詰め込んだ平日ランチ限定の「お花見御膳・5,800円（税サ込）」と、夜桜の余韻に浸りながらお召し上がりいただくディナー限定の「春爛漫会席・12,000円（税サ込）」をご提供いたします。「春爛漫会席」のお食事は、「鯛茶漬け」または「握り鮨」よりお選びいただけます。

【平日ランチ限定】「お花見御膳」（5,800円・税サ込）

「お花見御膳」のイメージ

・献立

口取り 銀鮭西京焼 玉子焼 スナップえんどう ヤングコーン 鶏松風

海老黄味射込み 月冠穴子 筍木の芽焼 飯蛸 三色団子

ホタルイカと菜の花の酢味噌 牛照り焼 金平野菜 紅鮭小川巻 蚕豆新引揚げ

一口握り 鮪 鯛 海老 烏賊 穴子 いくら 吸物

天麩羅 たらの芽 鱚 南瓜

温 物 茶わん蒸し 桜えびあん

デザート 桜汁粉

【ご提供期間】

令和8年3月2日（月）より4月24日（金）まで

※期間中の平日限定

【ご提供時間】

11：30-15：00（ラストオーダー）

【ご提供価格】

お１人様 5,800円（税サ込）

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。

※諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はスタッフまでお声掛けください。

（揚げ油・ゆで水は共用しております。厨房内でそば粉を扱っています。）

【ディナー限定】「春爛漫会席」（12,000円・税サ込）

ご予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve「春爛漫会席」のイメージ

・献立

前 菜 春浸し ホタルイカと菜の花の酢味噌

海老羽衣 筍木の芽焼 蚕豆新引揚げ 月冠穴子

造 里 鮪 勘八 甘海老

魚料理 舌平目のソテー 春キャベツとサフランソース

肉料理 和牛サーロインステーキ 新玉葱 つぼみ菜

赤ワインとフォンドボーの和風ソース

天麩羅 稚鮎 たらの芽 ヤングコーン 藻塩

食 事 鯛茶漬け または 握り鮨五貫

デザート 清美オレンジ 苺 苺のマカロン 桜アイスクリーム

【ご提供期間】

令和8年3月1日（日）より4月26日（日）まで

【ご提供時間】

17:00 ～ 22:00 （L.O. 21:00）

※連休最終日は21:00 閉店（L.O. 20:00）

【ご提供価格】

お１人様 12,000円（税サ込）

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。

諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はスタッフまでお声掛けください。

（揚げ油・ゆで水は共用しております。厨房内でそば粉を扱っています。）

ご予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve

明治記念館 鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/)

鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼それぞれの専用カウンターを設けた「羽衣」。熟練職人が、四季折々の日本の美味を奏でます。カウンター席で職人との会話を楽しみながら、お目当ての品を間近に、好きなものを少しずつお愉しみいただけます。また、個室やテーブル席のご用意もございます。

【営業時間】平日 ランチ 11：30～16：00(L.O 15：00）

ディナー 17：00～22：00(L.O 21：00）

土日祝 11：30～22：00(L.O 21：00）

※連休最終日は 21：00閉店 (L.O 20：00）

【定休日】 年末年始・夏期メンテナンス時

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] - Seasonal Spring Dining “Hanami Specials”

Enjoy the flavors of spring with our limited-time seasonal menus at Sushi, Tempura & Teppanyaki “Hagoromo”.

At Hagoromo, we offer a weekday lunch-only “Cherry Blossom Viewing Gozen” featuring our signature sushi and tempura, and a dinner-only “Spring Kaiseki” where you can savor tempura and teppanyaki dishes.

Located inside Meiji Kinenkan (2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo), Hagoromo presents a vibrant seasonal kaiseki menu to complement the cherry blossom season. Enjoy a refined springtime dining experience inspired by the beauty of sakura.

The weekday lunch Cherry Blossom Viewing Gozen is priced at \5,800 (tax and service charge included), and the dinner Spring Kaiseki is \12,000 (tax and service charge included). For the kaiseki course, you may choose between Sea Bream Ochazuke or Nigiri Sushi for your final dish.

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve

[Weekday Lunch Only] Cherry Blossom Viewing Gozen

Price: \5,800 per person (tax & service charge included)

Period: March 2 - April 24, 2026 (weekdays only)

Hours: 11:30-15:00 (last order)



[Dinner Only] Spring Kaiseki

Price: \12,000 per person (tax & service charge included)

Period: March 1 - April 26, 2026

Hours: 17:00-22:00 (last order 21:00)

Last day of consecutive holidays: closes at 21:00 (last order 20:00)



Notes

・Prices include consumption tax and a 10% service charge

・Menu items may change depending on availability

・Please inform staff of any food allergies

(Frying oil and boiling water are shared; buckwheat flour is handled in the kitchen)

【About Hagoromo】

Hagoromo offers dedicated counters for sushi, tempura, and teppanyaki, where expert chefs

prepare seasonal dishes before your eyes. Private rooms and table seating are also available.

Hours

Weekdays:

Lunch 11:30-16:00 (L.O. 15:00) / Dinner 17:00-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Weekends & Holidays:

11:30-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Final day of consecutive holidays: closes 21:00 (L.O. 20:00)

Closed during New Year holidays and summer maintenance.

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/restaurant/index.html#hagoromo

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/