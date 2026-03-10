【おうちにプロ】エアコン内部の汚れを知った時の心理に関するアンケート調査
調査サマリー
- エアコン内部の汚れは96%もの人が「見たことがある」。
- エアコンの汚れを見て最初に感じたことは「健康への影響」で、6割ほどの人がすぐに「掃除できる範囲は掃除した」。
- 汚れの存在を知ったきっかけは「エアコン内部を覗いた」ことや「掃除中に気づいた」こと。
- エアコン内部の汚れを実際に見て、9割ほどの人がエアコンに対する意識が変わった。
エアコン内部の汚れを知った時の心理に関するアンケート調査の概要
おうちにプロでは、エアコンクリーニングでお悩みの方により有益な情報を提供するために、「エアコン内部の汚れを知った時の心理に関する独自調査」を実施しました。アンケート調査の概要は以下の通りです。
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_1_4987f9678739572b57e811ccbb37f45e.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れ（カビ・ホコリなど）を見たことがありますか？
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_2_5bdd909839618bd577438c7ba2fcd4a4.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れを知ったとき、最初に感じたことは何ですか？
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_3_14d93178726fca9eab3e85ab6232ce10.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れを知った後、どのような行動を取りましたか？
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_4_a01f63ccb6363356d3bfac1f346e4bc2.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れを見たとき、健康面への不安を感じましたか？
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_5_5f14554a9ff787143159ccea812df5eb.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れを知ったきっかけは何ですか？
[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_6_03256b17e905dc1c8759d41fc8b56729.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
エアコン内部の汚れを知る前後で、エアコンへの意識は変わりましたか？
[表7: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/117030/table/504_7_f8799ebd466d1a79f2ac516c92781b71.jpg?v=202603100651 ]
おうちにプロとは
「おうちにプロ(https://ouchipro.com/)」は、住まいに関するさまざまなサービスを、信頼できる専門業者から安心して選べる比較・予約サイトです。
エアコンクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/airconcleaning/)や水まわりクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/watercleaning/)、ハウスクリーニング(https://ouchipro.com/housecleaning/)や遺品整理(https://ouchipro.com/memory/)など、暮らしに密着した多岐にわたるサービスを掲載し、全国4000件以上の登録業者の中から、対応エリア、価格帯、サービス内容、さらには2万件を超える利用者の口コミ評価をもとに、条件に合った業者を効率よくお探しいただけます。
口コミ情報は、実際の利用者による評価や感想が反映されており、初めてご利用になる方でも安心してサービスをご検討いただけます。
現在、口コミ投稿キャンペーンを実施しており、投稿いただいた方には最大1000円分のデジタルギフトを進呈中です。「おうちにプロ」は、安心・納得の業者選びを通じて、より快適な住環境づくりをサポートいたします。
