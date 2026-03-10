Z Venture Capital、OpenAI Japan、LINEヤフーとのスタートアップ向けAI開発イベント「AI Dev Night」を開催

Z Venture Capital株式会社

The article in English follows the Japanese version.

【日本語】

2026年2月25日、Z Venture Capital（ZVC）は、OpenAI JapanおよびLINEヤフーと、「AI Dev Night - AI活用の現在地と、これからのプロダクト開発のリアル -」と題し、スタートアップを招待したイベントを開催しました。

AI開発の最前線を走るOpenAI Japan、国内有数のユーザー基盤とプロダクトアセットを持つLINEヤフーによる今回のイベントでは、OpenAIのプロダクトを活用したAI駆動開発の実践や、スタートアップのリアルな課題について、開発者やプロダクト担当者の視点から、さまざまな議論が行われました。

OpenAIが語る AI駆動開発の“実践”

最初のセッションでは、OpenAI Japanで、DevEx Engineerを務める瀬良 和弘（せら・かずひろ）さんが登壇しました。

瀬良 和弘さん（Xアカウント：@seratch(https://x.com/seratch)）/ DevEx Engineer, SDKs & Japan @ OpenAI

この中で、OpenAIが実際のプロダクト開発の現場でどのようにAIを活用しているのか、その考え方と実践が共有されました。

瀬良さんは、OpenAIが提供するエージェント開発向けのSDK「Agents SDK(https://developers.openai.com/api/docs/guides/agents-sdk/)」について、シンプルなコードでエージェント開発を始められるほか、トレーシングなどプロダクション環境を想定した機能も備えていると説明しました。

また、「Realtime API(https://developers.openai.com/api/docs/guides/realtime)」を活用することで、音声入力から音声出力までをリアルタイムで処理する音声エージェントを短いコードで実装できることも紹介されました。

このほか、コーディングエージェント「Codex(https://openai.com/ja-JP/codex/?utm_source=chatgpt.com)」をツールとして呼び出し、コード生成や開発タスクを支援する活用方法や、OpenAIの開発現場でもコードレビューやバグ修正などにAIを取り入れ、開発スピードと品質の向上につなげている事例が紹介されました。

パネルディスカッション：AI開発の現在地とプロダクト開発のリアル

LINEヤフーの小林慎治さん（Unit Lead / Principal Architect / @kobashinG(https://x.com/kobashing)）、スマートバンク(https://smartbank.co.jp/)の堀井雄太さん（CTO / @yutadayo(https://x.com/yutadayo)）、OpenAI Japanの瀬良さんが登壇したパネルディスカッションでは、ZVCの湯田 将紀（Partner / @yudamasak1(https://x.com/yudamasak1)）がモデレーターを務め、「AI活用の現在地とこれからのプロダクト開発」をテーマに議論が行われました。

この中で、各社が実際に取り組んでいるAI活用の事例や課題についても共有されました。

LINEヤフーからは、AIを活用した開発を進める中で「コンテキストエンジニアリング」の重要性が紹介されました。AIに与える情報量を増やすだけでは必ずしも精度が向上するわけではなく、タスクに応じて必要な情報を整理し、入力を設計することが重要だと述べました。

またスマートバンクからは、家計管理サービス「ワンバンク(https://smartbank.co.jp/product)」におけるAI活用の事例が紹介されました。レシートの自動読み取り機能や、ユーザーの決済データをもとに相談できるAIチャット機能など、ユーザー課題に直結する形でAIをプロダクトに組み込んでいるといいます。

開発現場でのAI活用については、多くのコード生成をAIが担うようになった一方で、コードレビューなどの工程が新たなボトルネックになる可能性も指摘されました。その一方で、AIの活用によってプロトタイプ開発のスピードが向上し、ユーザーインタビューより先にプロダクトを試作・検証するなど、開発プロセス自体にも変化が生まれていることが共有されました。

ZVCでは今後も、LINEヤフーやOpenAI Japanと連携しながら、スタートアップのAI活用やプロダクト開発を後押しするコミュニティやイベントを進めていきたいと考えています。

また、ZVCに関心のあるスタートアップや事業会社の方がいましたら、ぜひご連絡ください。

zvc-info@zvc.vc

【English Version】

On February 25, 2026, Z Venture Capital (ZVC), together with OpenAI Japan and LY Corporation, hosted “AI Dev Night - The Current State of AI Utilization and the Reality of Product Development Ahead,” an event focused on AI development for startups.

The event brought together teams building AI-driven products to share practical insights on developing and deploying AI in real-world products. OpenAI Japan shared perspectives from the forefront of AI development, while LY Corporation highlighted how AI is being applied across one of Japan’s largest digital ecosystems.

The session also featured discussions from developers and product leaders on the practical challenges startups face when building AI-powered products and how teams are navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

OpenAI Shares Practical Approaches to AI-Driven Development

The first session featured Kazuhiro Sera, DevEx Engineer at OpenAI Japan.

Kazuhiro Sera (X: @seratch) / DevEx Engineer, SDKs & Japan @ OpenAI

During the session, Sera shared how OpenAI integrates AI into its own product development workflows, providing both the philosophy behind their approach and practical examples from real development environments.

He introduced the Agents SDK, OpenAI’s toolkit for building AI agents. The SDK allows developers to begin building agents with simple code while offering production-ready features such as tracing and observability.

The session also demonstrated how developers can use the Realtime API to build voice agents capable of processing speech input and generating responses in real time with relatively minimal code.

In addition, Sera highlighted Codex, OpenAI’s coding agent, which can be invoked as a tool to assist with code generation and development tasks. He noted that within OpenAI’s internal development processes, AI is already actively used for tasks such as code reviews and bug fixes, helping improve both development speed and overall code quality.

Panel Discussion: The Current State of AI Development and the Reality of Product Building

The event also featured a panel discussion with Shinji Kobayashi (Unit Lead / Principal Architect at LY Corporation), Yuta Horii (CTO of SmartBank), and Kazuhiro Sera from OpenAI Japan. The session was moderated by Masaki Yuda, Partner at Z Venture Capital.

The discussion explored the current state of AI adoption and how product development is evolving in the age of AI.

During the session, each speaker shared practical examples and challenges from their respective organizations.

From LY Corporation, Kobayashi emphasized the importance of context engineering when building AI-powered systems. Rather than simply increasing the amount of information provided to AI models, improving accuracy often depends on carefully structuring inputs and selecting the most relevant information for each task.

From SmartBank, Horii shared examples of how AI is being integrated into the household finance service Onebank. AI is used in features such as automatic receipt scanning and an AI-powered chat function that allows users to ask questions based on their payment data, demonstrating how AI can be embedded into products to solve real user problems.

The panel also discussed how AI is reshaping development workflows. While AI now generates a significant portion of code, processes such as code review are increasingly becoming bottlenecks. At the same time, AI has dramatically accelerated prototype development, enabling teams to build and test products much earlier in the product cycle, even before conducting user interviews.

Z Venture Capital plans to continue working with LY Corporation and OpenAI Japan to support startup communities and initiatives that promote AI adoption and product development.

Startups and companies interested in collaborating with ZVC are encouraged to reach out.

zvc-info@zvc.vc