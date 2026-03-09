株式会社かちうむ、ラオスのICT企業「LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions」とNDA締結に向けたMoUを締結 - IT分野における国際連携を推進

株式会社かちうむ

株式会社かちうむ（本社：日本、代表取締役：和也 高野、以下「当社」）は、ラオス人民民主共和国・ビエンチャンに拠点を置くICT企業 LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions（以下「LaiLaoLab」） と、今後の事業連携および秘密保持契約（NDA）締結に向けた基本合意として、Memorandum of Understanding（MoU） を締結したことをお知らせいたします。

MoU締結の背景

株式会社かちうむは、デジタル技術やICT分野を中心とした国際的な連携を通じて、新たな価値創出およびアジア地域におけるデジタルエコシステムの発展に取り組んでいます。

一方、LaiLaoLab ICT Solutionsはラオス人民民主共和国に拠点を置くICT企業であり、ソフトウェア開発やITソリューションの提供を通じて、同国のデジタル産業の発展に貢献しています。

このたび両社は、ICT分野における将来的な協業可能性を検討するため、情報共有および協議の枠組みを構築することを目的として、NDA締結に向けたMoUを締結することに合意しました。

MoUの主な目的

本MoUは、以下の事項を目的としています。

- ICT分野における協業可能性の検討- 技術および事業情報の共有に向けた枠組みの構築- NDA締結に向けた協議の推進

今後の展望

本MoUを通じて、両社は相互理解を深めながら具体的な協力分野の検討を進め、将来的な共同プロジェクトや事業連携の実現を目指していきます。

また、両社の協力関係を通じて、ラオスを含む東南アジア地域におけるデジタル技術の発展およびICT分野での国際的な技術交流の促進に貢献していく予定です。

LaiLaoLab ICT Solutionsについて

LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions(https://www.lailaolab.com/)は、ラオス人民民主共和国ビエンチャンに拠点を置くICT企業です。ソフトウェア開発、ITコンサルティング、デジタルソリューションの提供などを通じて、ラオス国内のデジタル産業の発展に貢献しています。

Kachium Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Japan; CEO: Kazuya Takano, hereinafter “Kachium”) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions, an ICT company based in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The MoU establishes a framework for future collaboration and discussions toward the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) between the two companies.

Background

Kachium has been promoting international collaboration in digital technology and the ICT sector, with the aim of creating new value and contributing to the development of the digital ecosystem across Asia.

LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions is an ICT company based in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic that provides software development and IT solutions, contributing to the growth of the country’s digital industry.

Through this MoU, the two companies have agreed to establish a framework for information sharing and discussions to explore potential collaboration opportunities in the ICT sector, with the goal of moving toward the signing of an NDA.

Purpose of the MoU

The MoU focuses on the following objectives:

- Exploring potential collaboration in the ICT sector- Establishing a framework for sharing technical and business information- Advancing discussions toward the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)

Future Outlook

Through this MoU, both companies will deepen mutual understanding and explore specific areas of cooperation, with the aim of developing future joint projects and business initiatives.

The partnership is also expected to contribute to the advancement of digital technology and ICT collaboration in Southeast Asia, including Laos.

About LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions

LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions(https://www.lailaolab.com/) is an ICT company based in Vientiane, Lao PDR. The company provides software development, IT consulting, and digital solutions, contributing to the growth of the digital industry in Laos.

会社概要 / Company Profile

LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions CTO Muaku Kaojerpao 氏と / WIth LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions CTO Muaku Kaojerpao右から、LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions COO Kanlaya Phommasak氏、CEO Vannapha Southivong氏、CTO Muaku Kaojerpao 氏、小職、弊社アドバイザー AIIT 前田充浩教授、他AIIT修了生 / From right side: LaiLaoLab ICT Solutions COO Kanlaya Phommasak, CEO Vannapha Southivong, CTO Muaku Kaojerpao, Me, my advisor AIIT Prof. Mitsuhiro Maeda, AIIT guraduated collegues

会社名 / Company Name: 株式会社かちうむ / Kachium Co., Ltd.

代表取締役 / CEO: 高野 和也 / Kazuya Takano

本社所在地 / Headquarters: 東京 / Tokyo, Japan

本件に関する問い合わせ / Media Contact

e-Mail: info@kachium.co.jp