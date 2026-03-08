【Native Camp Japanese】Reservation Lesson Boost Campaign Held Worldwide! / 予約レッスン・ブーストキャンペーン全世界で開催！

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、台湾で大変ご好評をいただいた「予約レッスン・ブーストキャンペーン」を全世界で拡大開催いたします。

Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service provided by Native Camp Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), is pleased to announce the global expansion of our "Reservation Lesson Boost Campaign," following its immense success and popularity in Taiwan.

Native Camp Japanese is a Japanese learning platform that offers unlimited online Japanese lessons with Japanese instructors, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, allowing learners to take lessons anytime, anywhere.

Setting itself apart from conventional Japanese learning services where fees are incurred per lesson, Native Camp Japanese adopts a flat-rate system that requires no reservations and allows learners to start lessons the moment they feel like it. Its overwhelming convenience and high cost-performance have made it the choice of Japanese learners worldwide.

■ Following Record-Breaking Popularity in Taiwan, the Campaign is Now Going GlobalNative Camp Japanese is pleased to announce that the "Reservation Lesson Boost Campaign," which received an explosive response from learners in Taiwan, will finally be expanded and held worldwide.

For a limited time from Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 23:59 (Japan time ), we will deliver an unprecedented learning experience to learners around the world.

■ "Boost" Your Lessons with Your Favorite Instructors at 1/4 the Usual Cost

We have responded to the voices of learners who say, "I want to talk regularly with my favorite instructor." During the campaign period, the coins required for lesson reservations will be 1/4 of the usual amount (75% OFF). This is a rare opportunity where a reservation lesson that normally requires 100 coins can be taken for just 25 coins.

■ The Shortest Path to Your Ideal Self, with Your Favorite Instructor

Accelerate your goals with planned one-on-one lessons with trusted instructors. Learn "living Japanese" that isn't found in textbooks, comfortably with your favorite instructor. Native Camp Japanese will elevate your language skills to the next stage.

■ Campaign Overview

Campaign Name: Reservation Lesson Boost Campaign

Period: February 24, 2026 (Tue) - March 10, 2026 (Tue) 23:59 (Japan time)

Content: During the campaign period, the coins required for lesson reservations will be 1/4 of the usual amount (75% OFF) (normally 100 coins, now available for 25 coins).

■ How to Search for Eligible Instructors

【For PC】

- Open the Tutor List page.- In the "Coins" section on the left side of the screen, set the maximum required coins for reservation to "25."- Click the green "Search" button to search.

【For App】

It is not possible to filter instructors by the number of coins required for a reservation lesson in the app.

Therefore, we apologize for the inconvenience, but please check the reservation coin amount for each instructor in the instructor list displayed on the "Home" screen.

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Register during the campaign period to enjoy a 7-day free trial of Native Camp Japanese. Additionally, you will receive a special gift of 20 USD worth of tokens!

・Campaign Period: March 1, 2026 (Sun) 00:00 to March 31, 2026 (Tue) 23:59 (Japan time)

・Register Now: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

Features of Native Camp Japanese

Professional Instructor Team

Personalized lessons based on your goals. Many instructors are fluent in both English and Japanese.

Unlimited Lessons

Immerse yourself in a Japanese environment as much as you desire without worrying about additional costs.

No Reservations Needed, Start Anytime

Start conversation practice anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year.

*Excluding system maintenance times.

About Our Corporate Japanese Training Services

Native Camp Japanese provides exclusive Japanese training services for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Learners

Learners can attend lessons anytime, anywhere, and an unlimited number of times, freely choosing their preferred instructors and teaching materials for each lesson. This flexible structure accommodates learners of all levels, allowing everyone to customize their learning to their specific goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Managers

Our platform offers a dedicated management interface, enabling companies to easily set learning goals, track student progress, and automatically encourage employees to participate in courses based on their achievement. Whether it's to enhance the overall Japanese proficiency of employees or to cultivate business communication skills, our services can precisely align with your company's training objectives to achieve maximum effectiveness.

Inquiries about Corporate Japanese Training Services：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of Asia's fastest-growing online conversation platforms, expanding globally into Asia, Europe, and North America.

・Company Name: Native Camp Inc.

・Headquarters: 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0041, Japan

・Representative: Kunihiro Tanikawa

・Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

Native Camp Japanese は、「24 時間 365 日、回数無制限」で日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンを受講できる、日本語学習プラットフォームです。

一般的な「受講回数に応じて料金が発生する」サービスとは一線を画し、定額制で予約不要、思い立った瞬間にレッスンを開始できる圧倒的な利便性とコストパフォーマンスにより、世界中の日本語学習者から選ばれ続けています 。

■ 台湾で記録的な人気を博したキャンペーンが、満を持して世界へ

このたび Native Camp Japanese では、先に台湾で実施し、受講者の皆様から爆発的な反響をいただいた「予約レッスン・ブーストキャンペーン」を、ついに全世界で拡大開催することを決定いたしました。

2026年2月24日(火)から3月10日(火)23:59（日本時間）までの期間限定で、世界中の学習者にこれまでにない学習体験をお届けします。

■ お気に入りの講師とのレッスンを、通常の1/4のコストで「ブースト」

「お気に入りの講師と定期的に話したい」という学習者の皆様の声を形にしました。キャンペーン期間中は、レッスン予約に必要なコインが通常の 1/4（75%OFF）となります。通常 100 コインが必要な予約レッスンが、わずか 25 コインで受講できる、またとないチャンスです。

■ あなたの「なりたい姿」への最短距離を、お気に入りの講師と共に

あなたの目標を、信頼できる講師との計画的なマンツーマンレッスンで一気に加速させませんか。教科書には載っていない“生きた日本語”を、お気に入りの講師とリラックスして身につける。Native Camp Japanese が、あなたの語学力を次のステージへと引き上げます。

■ キャンペーン概要

・キャンペーン名： 予約レッスン・ブーストキャンペーン

・期間： 2026 年 2 月 24 日(火)～3 月 10 日(火)23：59（日本時間）

・内容： レッスン予約に必要なコインが通常の 1/4（75%OFF）になる（通常 100 コインのところ、25 コインで予約可能）。

■ 対象講師の検索方法

【PC】

1．Tutor Listのページを開く

2．画面左側の「Coins」セクションで、予約に必要なコインの上限を「25」に設定

3．緑色の「Search」ボタンを押して検索

【アプリ】

アプリでは予約レッスンに必要なコイン数で講師をフィルターすることができません。

そのため、お手数をおかけしますが、「Home」画面に表示される講師一覧にて、各講師の予約コイン数をご確認ください。

期間限定！「7-Day Free Trial 」キャンペーンについて

ネイティブキャンプは、日本語を学びたい方が「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」の提供を目指しています。この度、多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただきたく、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを開催いたします。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

キャンペーン期間：2026年3月1日(日) 00：00～2026年3月31日(火) 23：59（日本時間）

7-Day Free Trial キャンペーンへのお申し込みはこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*3)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話・日本語会話会社のひとつです 。世界各地に拠点を置き、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

・代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

・所在地： 〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南 1-9-2 大畠ビル

・公式サイト： https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

