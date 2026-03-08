春からはじめる、新しい「PLAY」の習慣。DPC KOBE、3月限定「ピックルボール初心者無料体験会」を開催

【リリース概要｜3月限定 ピックルボール初心者無料体験会】

株式会社ITCピックルボール初心者無料体験会 好評受付中



2025年7月、神戸に誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」。

ピックルボールの本場アメリカ・フロリダの熱気と、新しいラケットスポーツ文化を神戸から発信しています。

この春、DPC KOBEでは、春からの新しいスポーツライフを楽しみたい方に向けて、ピックルボール初心者向け無料体験会を3月限定で開催します。

ピックルボールは、テニスの爽快感、卓球のテンポ、バドミントンの手軽さをあわせ持つ、いま世界中で注目されている新世代のラケットスポーツ。軽快なラリーが続きやすく、はじめてでも自然にゲームが楽しめるのが魅力です。

好きな時間に参加し、プレーヤー同士が気軽にゲームを楽しめるDPC KOBEの「オープンプレー」は、自然と笑顔や声かけが生まれる場所。

コートの上で共有される「PLAYの時間」が、運動をきっかけに人と人をつなぐ、心地よいコミュニケーションの場として親しまれています。

この春、神戸で広がる新しい「PLAY」の習慣。

からだが整い、気持ちが軽くなる。

“プレー”から始まるウェルネスを、日常に。



※無料体験会の詳細・お申し込み

DPC KOBE公式サイト

https://dpckobe.jp

”LIVE TO PLAY” ──

A hub for people, A home for pickleball.

Release Overview | March-Only Free Pickleball Beginner Trial

Opened in July 2025, DPC KOBE is a full-scale indoor pickleball facility located in Kobe.

Inspired by the vibrant pickleball culture of Florida-one of the sport’s most passionate hubs in the United States-it brings a fresh and energetic racket-sport experience to the city.

This March, DPC KOBE invites newcomers to join a Free Pickleball Trial for Beginners, ideal for anyone looking to start a fun and active sports routine this spring.

Pickleball blends the exhilaration of tennis, the quick rhythm of table tennis, and the easy accessibility of badminton. As one of the fastest-growing racket sports worldwide, its light, continuous rallies make it effortless for beginners to pick up and enjoy from the very first game.

At DPC KOBE, Open Play has become part of everyday life. Players drop in at their own pace, share casual games with others, and enjoy lively rallies on the court. These moments of PLAY-filled with smiles, friendly exchanges, and movement-create a warm community space where people naturally connect through sport.

This spring, a new habit of PLAY is taking root and spreading across Kobe.

A balanced body.

A lighter mind.

Wellness that begins with play - brought into everyday life.



Details & Registration

DPC KOBE Official Website

https://dpckobe.jp

”LIVE TO PLAY” ──

A hub for people. A home for pickleball.

MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM｜メンバーシップ概要

DPC KOBEでは、2026年3月よりメンバーシップ制がスタートしました。

コートに集まり、ラリーを重ね、自然と生まれる会話や笑顔。

そんな「PLAY」の時間を、日常の習慣として続けていくためのプログラムです。

日常的にプレーを楽しみたい方、

自分のペースで通いながら上達を重ねたい方に向けた、継続参加型のメンバーシップです。

オープンプレーや各種セッションはこれまで通り開催。

そのうえで、より通いやすく、より参加しやすい仕組みを整えました。

2026年3月より待望のメンバーシップ制がスタート、好評受付中

EARLY ENTRY｜早期入会特典（3月中申込）

期間内にお申込みいただいた方には、以下の〈早期入会特典〉をご用意しています。

・入会金 0円

・年会費 50％OFF

・永年月会費 1,000円引き

・3月オープンプレー参加費無料

・ダニエル・ムーア プロ スペシャルセッション優先参加【先着|3/27, 28】

・DPC KOBE オリジナルジムサック 進呈

元全米王者 ダニエル・ムーア プロDPC KOBE オリジナル ジムサック

MEMBERSHIP PLAN｜選べる3つのプラン

ライフスタイルに合わせて選択できる時間帯制プランを用意しています。

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_1_74248d1252e979a6ab77985c178c7f32.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

・ 入会金 11,000 ・ 年会費 5,500

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_2_c926bc31a6a164cd5e9c1c3c2c0f00cc.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_3_d8957af84687c803a8663a50ed5ae85b.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

全てのメニューはHPからご覧いただけます／ 税込円

・その他メンバー 特典

レンタルコート割引／レッスン割引／イベント 割引／イベント優先予約／会員限定 イベント等／プロショップ 特典 が適用されます。

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋後藤 由希竹山 世成福井 宏光



MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM | Overview



In March 2026, DPC KOBE introduced its membership program.



Designed for those who want to make PLAY part of everyday life-and for players who wish to improve steadily at their own pace-the program helps members build a natural habit of continued play.

All existing Open Play sessions and programs will continue as before.

The membership framework simply makes it easier to visit regularly, join games, and keep enjoying the experience.

EARLY ENTRY | Special Enrollment Benefits (Applications in March)

Applicants who enroll during the designated period will receive the following early enrollment benefits:

- Waived enrollment fee- 50% off annual membership fee- \1,000 discount on monthly membership (ongoing)- Complimentary open play in March- Priority access to the Daniel Moore Special Session【First-Come, First-Served | Mar 27-28】- Complimentary DPC KOBE original gym sack

MEMBERSHIP PLAN | Three Flexible Options

We offer time-based membership plans designed to fit your lifestyle.

[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_4_132ea72ec14749677e6203f959405d63.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

Enrollment Fee: 11,000

Annual Membership Fee: 5,500

Available Time Categories

[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_5_0a2def5977e519033eddcabc821f0260.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

Menu (Selected Items)

[表6: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/354_6_2f6fa72adbaa4d5938d081476f22fdd5.jpg?v=202603080551 ]

All prices include tax.

For the full menu, please visit our official website.

Additional Member Benefits

Members enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including:

- Court rental discounts- Lesson discounts- Event discounts- Priority event reservations- Access to members-only events- Pro shop privileges

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所“LIVE TO PLAY” A hub for people, A home for pickleball

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-2960



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。