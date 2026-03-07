SUL Mizunara Japan株式会社

神楽坂の隠れ家的なバー「MIZUNARA: In Tokyo」にて、500年以上の歴史を持つ日本の伝統スピリッツ「焼酎」の奥深い世界を紐解く、ガイド付きのプライベート・テイスティング体験がスタートしました。

1. プログラムの主な内容

単なる試飲に留まらず、焼酎の起源、原材料、職人の技を学びながら、その多様性と進化を体感できる構成になっています。

伝統的な飲み比べ： 本格芋焼酎（10ml）を、3種類の伝統的な提供方法で飲み比べ、スタイルの違いによる味わいの変化を体験。

プレミアム樽熟成焼酎： 米、芋、麦、黒糖の4種類（各10ml）の樽熟成焼酎をテイスティング。

熟成梅酒： 焼酎ベースの熟成梅酒（10ml）の試飲。

モダンな楽しみ方： 焼酎ハイボール、およびメニューから選べる焼酎カクテル各1杯。

ペアリング： 軽食（カナッペ）の提供。

2. MIZUNARA: In Tokyoについて

ロケーション： 歴史ある神楽坂の石畳の路地に位置する、洗練された隠れ家的な空間。

背景： 香港で「Asia’s 50 Best Bars」にも選出された名店「MIZUNARA: The Library」の日本拠点。

コンセプト： 日本ウイスキーやカクテル、伝統的なスピリッツを通じて、日本の芸術、文化、職人技が調和する「本物の体験」を提供しています。

3. 利用案内

形式： 完全予約制のプライベート・キュレーション体験。

予約方法： 公式サイトの専用ページより申し込み。（www.mizunaraintokyo.com）

補足： このプログラムは、特に焼酎に馴染みのない外国人旅行者や、改めてその魅力を再発見したい愛好家に向けて、伝統と現代的なアレンジの両面からアプローチしているのが特徴です。

Discover Japan’s Hidden Spirit at MIZUNARA: In Tokyo

A Guided Journey Through Taste and Tradition



Discover the hidden gem of Japan’s drinking culture, escape the bustle of the city, and immerse yourself in the quiet allure of The Japanese Shochu DISCOVERY Experience - now available exclusively at MIZUNARA: In Tokyo.

This new experience invites guests to uncover the depth and diversity of Japan’s native distillate, shochu, a spirit steeped in over five centuries of tradition. Through an intimate guided tasting, participants will explore the origins, ingredients, and craftsmanship behind every pour, revealing how nature, culture, and time converge in each handcrafted expression.

Led by MIZUNARA’s experienced team, this journey offers a deeper appreciation of shochu’s distinctive character and versatility - from classic serves to innovative interpretations that reflect the evolution of Japan’s drinking culture.

A Curated Journey Through Shochu

Guests will experience the spirit’s full spectrum, from traditional to contemporary styles:

1. A 10ml sweet potato Honkaku Shochu, served in 3 different traditional ways. Taste the difference in serving styles and how it can make a difference in flavours

2. 4 x 10ml tasting of premium cask aged shochu (Rice, Sweet Potato, Barley, Brown Sugar)

3. 1 x 10ml tasting of an aged Shochu based Umeshu

4. A Shochu Highball

5. A Shochu Cocktail from our Menu

6. Small bites/canapes

Each expression embodies a delicate harmony between nature and craftsmanship - a reflection of Japan’s terroir and its enduring reverence for balance, purity, and tradition.

This is a private, curated experience; guests are kindly requested to book in advance.

RSVP：https://mizunaraintokyo.com/products/the-japanese-shochu-discovery-experience

About MIZUNARA: In Tokyo

Tucked away along a cobblestone alley in the historic Kagurazaka district, MIZUNARA: In Tokyo is a refined hideaway where guests can slow down and savour a true Sense of Place. In this neighbourhood where old Tokyo’s nostalgic charm meets Parisian-inspired sophistication, MIZUNARA offers an afternoon of calm elegance and authentic discovery - where Japanese art, culture, and craftsmanship come together in perfect harmony.

As the Japanese home of the award-winning MIZUNARA: The Library from Hong Kong - honoured among Asia’s 50 Best Bars and featured in SCMP’s Top Tables - MIZUNARA: In Tokyo continues the brand’s pursuit of excellence in Japanese whisky, fine cocktails, and native spirits. It is a sanctuary for connoisseurs and curious travellers alike - a place to celebrate the spirit of Japan in serene refinement.





For Reservations and Media Enquiries: reservations@mizunaraintokyo.com

Website: www.mizunaraintokyo.com

Instagram: @mizunaraintokyo