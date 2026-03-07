Global Talent Support! Native Camp Japanese Spring Campaign/グローバル人材の早期育成を支援！法人向け日本語研修「春の応援キャンペーン」を実施

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、法人向け日本語研修サービスにおいて「春の人材育成応援キャンペーン」を実施いたします。本キャンペーン期間中にお問い合わせいただいた法人様を対象に、日本語研修サービスを特別価格にてご提供いたします。

Native Camp Japaneseは、「24時間365日、回数無制限」で日本人講師によるマンツーマンレッスンを提供し、場所や時間を選ばず圧倒的なアウトプット量を確保できるオンライン日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の「1レッスンいくら」という従量課金型のサービスとは一線を画し、定額制で予約不要、かつ1日に何度でも受講可能な独自のシステムを採用。その卓越した利便性と高いコストパフォーマンスにより、世界中の日本語学習者から絶大な支持をいただいております。

このたび、企業のグローバル化や外国人材の活用を支援するため、法人向け日本語研修サービスにおいて「春の人材育成応援キャンペーン」を実施いたします。

本キャンペーン期間中にお問い合わせいただいた法人様を対象に、日本語研修サービスを特別価格にてご提供いたします。また、導入を検討されるご担当者様向けに、実際のレッスンや管理機能を体験いただける無料トライアルもご用意しております。

新年度に向けた内定者研修や、外国人社員の日本語スキル向上、福利厚生の充実など、貴社の教育戦略に合わせた最適なプランをご提案いたします。

【キャンペーン概要】

実施期間： 2026年3月21日（土）～ 2026年4月30日（木）

対象： 期間中にお問い合わせをいただいた法人様

特典内容： 日本語研修サービスの特別価格提供、および無料体験レッスンのご案内

問い合わせページ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

Webサイト：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/japanese_training_service(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/japanese_training_service)

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

24時間365日、場所や時間を選ばず、業務の合間や移動中など最適なタイミングで学習が可能です。多様なビジネスシーンに対応した豊富な教材と、経験豊かな講師陣を自由に選択できるため、個々の課題に直結した実践的な日本語スキルを効率的に習得いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

独自の管理システムにより、受講状況の可視化から目標達成度のトラッキングまで一元管理を実現。設定した目標に基づいた自動督促（受講促進）機能により、運用工数を大幅に削減しながら、着実な学習継続を支援します。新入社員の基礎固めから高度なビジネス日本語まで、貴社の教育戦略に合わせた柔軟な運用が可能です。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプは、アジアを代表する急成長を遂げたオンライン語学学習プラットフォームです。個人、法人、そして教育機関の皆さまへ、高品質かつコストパフォーマンスに優れたオンラインレッスンをグローバルに展開しています。

世界各地に戦略的拠点を構え、アジア、欧州、北米を含む広範なエリアで事業を運営。その圧倒的な成長スピードと革新的なサービス提供により、世界中の学習者の可能性を広げ続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

'Native Camp Japanese' is an online Japanese learning platform that provides unlimited one-on-one lessons with Japanese instructors, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, allowing learners to secure an overwhelming amount of output regardless of location or time.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms with per-lesson fee structures, Native Camp Japanese adopts a unique flat-rate system that allows unlimited lessons per day without reservation, 24/7. Its exceptional convenience and high cost-performance have earned it immense support from Japanese learners worldwide.

To support corporate globalization and the utilization of foreign talent, we are pleased to announce the launch of the "Spring Talent Development Support Campaign" for our corporate Japanese training services.

During this campaign period, corporate clients who inquire will be offered our Japanese training services at a special price. Additionally, for those in charge of considering implementation, we offer a free trial to experience actual lessons and management functions.

We will propose the optimal plan tailored to your company's educational strategy, whether it's for new employee training for the new fiscal year, improving the Japanese skills of foreign employees, or enhancing employee benefits.

[Campaign Overview]

Campaign Period: March 21, 2026 (Sat) - April 30, 2026 (Thu)

Eligibility: Corporate clients who inquire during the campaign period

Benefits: Special pricing for Japanese training services, and guidance for free trial lessons

Inquiry Page: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

Website: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/japanese_training_service

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers corporate Japanese language training services.

Benefits for Japanese Learners (Employees)

Learners can study 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at optimal times such as during work breaks or commutes, regardless of location or time. With a wealth of teaching materials corresponding to diverse business situations and a team of experienced instructors available for free selection, learners can efficiently acquire practical Japanese skills directly relevant to their individual challenges.

Benefits for Japanese Training Managers

Our proprietary management system enables centralized management, from visualizing learning progress to tracking goal achievement. The automatic reminder (learning promotion) function, based on set goals, significantly reduces operational effort while supporting consistent learning. From solidifying basic Japanese for new employees to advanced business Japanese, flexible operation is possible to match your company's educational strategy.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is a rapidly growing online language learning platform representing Asia. We globally provide high-quality and cost-effective online lessons to individuals, corporations, and educational institutions. With strategic bases worldwide, we operate our business in extensive areas including Asia, Europe, and North America. Through our overwhelming growth speed and innovative service provision, we continue to expand the possibilities for learners around the world.

Since 2024, we have also been expanding our online Japanese conversation service business and study abroad agency business.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc.1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Conversation Services / Online Japanese Conversation Services：https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Release

Native Camp Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)