東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO：細井栄治）は、2026年3月9日にインド・ベンガルールで開催される「Japan-India Mobility Summit 2026」において、TOYOのメタノール技術について講演します。

本サミットは、日印のモビリティ分野における協力促進を目的に、政府関係者・モビリティ企業・スタートアップ等が一堂に会し、EVやデジタル化（SDV等）、カーボンニュートラルに向けた取り組みや最新潮流を共有する場です。

TOYOは、「モビリティの燃料製造」という観点から、TOYOのメタノール製造技術が、多様な原料から多様な製品へと転換可能な“マルチパスウェイ”の選択肢となり得る点を紹介します。

皆さまのご来場を心よりお待ちしております。

■イベント概要

名称：Japan-India Mobility Summit 2026

日時：2026年3月9日 12:00～20:30（受付開始 11:30／インド現地時間）

会場：Taj West End Bengaluru (https://maps.app.goo.gl/Hyj4SfeQoww2fTZu9)

主催：METI、JETRO、NEDO

共催：NITI Aayog、在インド日本大使館

参加：無料（事前登録制）

■講演詳細

発表内容： Multi-pathway to sustainable fuel via Toyo’s Methanol Technology

発表者：花光 泰造（次世代技術開拓部 部長）

（講演は、次世代クリーンエネルギー・モビリティインフラ構築をテーマとしたセッションの一部として、日印のバイオ燃料・グリーン水素等の企業事例とともに紹介される予定です）

■関連リンク

事前登録はこちら：https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ii60CHc670ClGzcQSUbeBdtKJSBSfTtGrd0JQEr46mNUQ0RRU1BHSVQxMVhGTUxSSlVKQkc2Vzk2Vy4u(https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ii60CHc670ClGzcQSUbeBdtKJSBSfTtGrd0JQEr46mNUQ0RRU1BHSVQxMVhGTUxSSlVKQkc2Vzk2Vy4u)

アジェンダ：JETRO A4 Flyer V11(https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/ind/2026/jims_v11.pdf)

<English follows>

TOYO to Present Its Methanol Technology at the Japan‑India Mobility Summit 2026

Toyo Engineering Corporation (Representative Director, President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, TOYO) announces that Taizo Hanamitsu, General Manager of the Next‑G Technology & Application Division, will speak on TOYO’s methanol technologies at the Japan‑India Mobility Summit 2026, to be held on March 9, 2026, in Bengaluru, India.

The summit aims to promote collaboration between Japan and India in the mobility sector by bringing together government officials, mobility‑related companies, startups, and other stakeholders. It will provide the platform to share initiatives and the latest trends in areas such as electric vehicles (EVs), digitalization including software‑defined vehicles (SDVs), and efforts toward carbon neutrality.

At the summit, TOYO will present its methanol production technologies from the perspective of fuel production for mobility, highlighting how they can serve as a multi‑pathway solution capable of converting a wide range of feedstocks into diverse end products.

We look forward to welcoming you at the event.

■ Event Overview

Event Name：Japan‑India Mobility Summit 2026

Date & Time：March 9, 2026, 12:00-20:30

(Registration opens at 11:30, India Standard Time)

Venue：Taj West End Bengaluru (https://maps.app.goo.gl/Hyj4SfeQoww2fTZu9)

Organizers：METI, JETRO, NEDO

Co‑organizer：NITI Aayog, Embassy of Japan in India

Participation Fee：Free of charge (advance registration required)

■ Presentation Details

Topic：Multi‑pathway to Sustainable Fuel via TOYO’s Methanol Technology

Speaker：Taizo Hanamitsu, General Manager, Next‑G Technology & Application Division

This presentation will be delivered as part of a session focused on the development of next‑generation clean energy and mobility infrastructure, alongside case studies from Japanese and Indian companies in areas such as biofuels and green hydrogen.

■Related Links

Pre-registration: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Ii60CHc670ClGzcQSUbeBdtKJSBSfTtGrd0JQEr46mNUQUFPT0kzOTJPWUJFNlIxSzRJWTdPNzlPNy4u&route=shorturl(https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Ii60CHc670ClGzcQSUbeBdtKJSBSfTtGrd0JQEr46mNUQUFPT0kzOTJPWUJFNlIxSzRJWTdPNzlPNy4u&route=shorturl)

Agenda：JETRO A4 Flyer V11(https://www.jetro.go.jp/newsletter/ind/2026/jims_v11.pdf)