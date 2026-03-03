RLWRLDへの投資

Z Venture Capital株式会社

by Daniel Song(https://zvc.vc/en/member/988/)

The article in English follows the Japanese version.

【日本語】

なぜ私たちはRLWRLDに投資したのか

東アジアの製造現場では、いま深刻な人手不足が進行しています。世界でも最先端の産業エコシステムを有する日本や韓国でさえ、労働力不足は年々深刻化しており、従来の自動化技術だけでは十分に対応できなくなっています。

現場では、金属製のロボットハンドや、あらかじめ決められた動きを繰り返すプログラムによって、単純な作業は自動化されてきました。しかし、部品をわずかに傾けながら差し込む、力加減を調整しながら組み立てる、柔らかい素材を傷つけずに扱う――こうした“器用な”作業は、いまだに人間に頼らざるを得ない領域として残っています。

私たちがRLWRLD(https://www.rlwrld.ai/)のチームと出会ったとき、彼らがフィジカルAIにおける明確かつ持続的なギャップを的確に捉え、最先端研究と産業現場での実行力を兼ね備えたアプローチで挑んでいることは明らかでした。彼らは、実際の製造現場データで学習した「デクスタリティ基盤モデル」を構築しています。これにより、従来のシステムでは難しかった繊細な操作作業を、ロボットで実行可能にしようとしています。



私たちがこの投資機会を検討する中で、特に際立っていたポイントは3つあります。

1. 自動化を「選択肢」ではなく「必然」に変える労働危機

東アジアの人手不足は、一時的な景気循環によるものではありません。人口構造に起因する、長期的かつ不可逆的な問題です。高齢化、出生率の低下、賃金上昇圧力が、まさに高度製造業が集中する市場で同時進行しています。

こうした構造的な変化によって、産業用自動化の意味合いも大きく変わりつつあります。これまで自動化は、効率化やコスト削減のための施策として導入されてきました。しかし現在では、日本や韓国の多くの製造業にとって、自動化は単なる最適化の選択肢ではありません。事業存続の前提条件になりつつあります。

この構造変化は、自動化技術の導入スピードにも影響を与えます。課題が一時的ではなく構造的である場合、エンタープライズ導入の障壁は下がり、新たな技術への投資意欲は高まります。その結果、適切なポジションを取った企業が長期的な関係を築くまでの時間も短縮されます。

RLWRLDは、まさにこの構造変化に刺さる事業を展開しています。

2. 内側から築かれるデータの堀（データ・モート）

フィジカルAIは、ソフトウェアとは本質的に異なります。オープンウェブ上のデータやシミュレーションだけではスケールしません。実際の工場現場から直接収集された高精度なデータと、それを扱う現場パートナーとの継続的な連携が不可欠です。

この構造こそが、RLWRLDの最大の強みです。

彼らは、日本や韓国の大手製造業との長期的なパートナーシップを通じて、独自の産業データセットへのアクセスを確保しています。こうしたデータは、海外の競合企業が遠隔から容易に再現できるものではありません。

また、ロボットシステムはクラウド経由ではなく、実際に工場内へ設置・運用されます。そのため、現場での信頼と物理的なプレゼンスを確立した企業ほど、時間の経過とともに強固な優位性を築くことができます。

RLWRLDは、このポジションを意図的かつ早期に確立しています。

3. スケールする資格を持つ、稀有なチーム

ディープテック領域で最も難しいのは、二つの異なる分野を同時に信頼性高く渡り歩けるチームを見つけることです。それは、厳密なアカデミック研究と、要求水準の高いエンタープライズ営業の両立です。RLWRLDの強みは、この二面性にあります。

最先端ロボティクスには、博士号取得者や研究実績が必要です。しかし同時に、購買責任者、工場長、エンジニアリングチームからの信頼も不可欠です。

どちらか一方しかできないチームは、いずれ限界に直面します。技術的に追い抜かれるか、商業的に停滞するかのいずれかです。

RLWRLDは、その両方を実行できることを示しています。そして、産業パートナーからの信頼が技術そのものと同じくらい価値を持つ市場において、それは持続的かつ本質的な競争優位になります。



産業用自動化は長年、大きな進化を約束してきました。しかし実際には、人の手のような柔軟で繊細な作業はいまだ十分に実現されていません。その原因は資金不足ではなく、技術そのものの限界にありました。RLWRLDは、データ、チーム、そして商業的トラクションを備えながら、基盤レベルからこの課題に取り組んでいます。

だからこそ、私たちはRLWRLDに投資しました。

RLWRLDが、実世界の産業環境におけるフィジカルAIの新たな標準を打ち立てる存在になると信じています。

【English Version】

Why We Invested in RLWRLD

Manufacturing floors across East Asia are running out of hands. Despite being home to the world's most advanced industrial ecosystems, Korea and Japan face a deepening labor shortage that traditional automation has only partially addressed. Rigid grippers and fixed programming have solved the straightforward tasks, but the ones requiring genuine dexterity remain stubbornly out of reach.

When we met the RLWRLD(https://www.rlwrld.ai/) team, it was clear they had identified a specific and persistent gap in physical AI and were approaching it with the right combination of frontier research and industrial execution. RLWRLD is building a dexterity foundation model trained on real-world industrial data, enabling robots to perform contact-rich manipulation tasks where current systems consistently fail.

As we evaluated the opportunity, three things stood out.

1. A Labor Crisis That Makes Automation a Necessity, Not a Choice

East Asia's labor shortage is not cyclical. It is demographic and irreversible. An aging workforce, declining birth rates, and rising wage expectations are converging in precisely the markets where advanced manufacturing is most concentrated. For decades, the case for industrial automation was built on efficiency and cost savings. That calculus has fundamentally shifted. For a growing number of manufacturers in Korea and Japan, automation is no longer an optimization - it is a survival imperative.

This changes everything about the adoption curve. When urgency is structural rather than opportunistic, the barriers to enterprise adoption compress, the willingness to invest in unproven technology rises, and the window for a well-positioned company to establish long term relationships accelerates significantly. RLWRLD is entering this market at precisely the right moment.

2. A Data Moat Built From the Inside Out

Physical AI is fundamentally different from software. It cannot scale on open web data or synthetic simulation alone. It requires high-fidelity, real-world training data collected directly from factory floors, in partnership with the operators who run them.

This is precisely where RLWRLD has built its deepest advantage. Through long-term partnerships with leading manufacturers in Korea and Japan, they have secured access to proprietary industrial datasets that global competitors simply cannot replicate from afar. Because robotic systems are deployed on-site within factories rather than through cloud infrastructure, the companies with genuine industrial trust and physical presence will retain structural advantages that grow harder to close over time. RLWRLD is building that position deliberately and early.

3. The Rare Team That Earns the Right to Scale

In deep tech, the hardest thing to find is a team that can operate credibly across two very different worlds: rigorous academic research and demanding enterprise sales. RLWRLD’s duality is central to our investment thesis.

Frontier robotics requires PhDs and publications. But it also requires the trust of procurement managers, factory heads, and engineering teams. A team that can only do one will eventually hit a ceiling, either technically outpaced or commercially stalled. RLWRLD has demonstrated the ability to do both, and in a market where credibility with industrial partners is as valuable as the technology itself, that is a meaningful and durable edge.

The gap between what industrial automation promises and what it has delivered is not a funding problem. It is a capability problem. RLWRLD is addressing it at the foundation level, with the data, the team, and the commercial traction to back it up.

That's why we invested. We believe RLWRLD is positioned to define the standard for embodied AI in real-world industrial environments.