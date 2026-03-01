イラン情勢の変化に伴うラジオ国際放送の「臨時送信」について/NHK WORLD-JAPAN Radio Begins Shortwave Transmission to the Middle East

NHK | 日本放送協会

(English follows)

ＮＨＫは、イランでの情勢の変化にともない、現地在留の日本人や旅行者に情報を提供するという国際放送の役割を踏まえ、きょう（３月１日）から、日本語によるラジオ国際放送「ＮＨＫワールド・ラジオ日本」を現地向けに、２４時間短波による「臨時送信」で開始しました。

■概要

アメリカとイスラエルによるイランへの攻撃で、現地では、インターネットや国際電話がつながりにくい状況となり日本語の情報源が限られる事態となっています。このため、ＮＨＫは、現地に滞在する日本人に必要な情報を提供するため、短波による日本語のラジオ国際放送「ＮＨＫワールド・ラジオ日本」の臨時送信を、日本時間の３月１日（日）午前１１時半から始めました。

「ラジオ日本」の短波放送は、中東向けは通常、１日あたり６時間の放送ですが、今回の事態を受けて特別に放送枠を拡大し、２４時間、切れ目なく放送します。放送では、ＮＨＫの「ラジオ第１」の内容に加え、現地向けの安全・安心情報を随時お伝えします。

一方、周辺国などインターネットが利用できる場合は、ＮＨＫ国際放送のホームページで日本語によるニュースを、テレビとラジオの同時と見逃し・聴き逃し配信で提供しています。安全確保のため信頼できる情報の取得にご活用ください。

ＮＨＫワールド 日本語ホームページ

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ja/ （「在外邦人向けサービス」から）

（日本国内からはアクセスできず、海外でのみご利用いただけます）

■臨時送信の内容など■

臨時送信では、「ラジオ第１」を同時放送するほか、国際放送独自の日本語ニュースや外務省の渡航情報を中心とした「海外安全情報」で、イラン関連情報をお伝えします。短波放送は日本から直接送信できるため、現地当局の規制を受けにくいと考えています。周波数は随時変わり、日本時間14時までの周波数は１７５６０kHzです（その後の周波数は別紙の通りです。）

■今後の周知・広報について■

臨時送信の周波数などの情報は、ＮＨＫワールドの日本語ホームページでお知らせします。

【NHKワールド・ラジオ日本 中東向け臨時送信 放送時刻・周波数一覧表】

茨城県古河市のＫＤＤＩ八俣送信所などから中東に向けて、以下の周波数（短波）で、２４時間、日本語のニュース・番組の臨時送信を行っています。（すべて日本時間）

＜八俣送信所からの送信＞

01～02時 11915kHz

02～04時 11670kHz

04～06時 9665kHz

06～08時 11675kHz（定時枠）

08～10時 11660kHz

10～14時 17560kHz

14～18時 9700kHz

18～22時 9740kHz

22～23時 11685kHz

23～01時 9450kHz

＜フランス中継所からの送信＞

02～04時 11800kHz（定時枠）

12～14時 6150kHz（定時枠）

≪注意≫

・放送に使用する電波の特性上、受信する周波数を数時間おきに切り替える必要があります。

(English)

March 1, 2026, Tokyo - In light of recent developments in the situation in Iran, NHK has begun temporary shortwave transmissions of its Japanese-language international radio service, NHK WORLD-JAPAN Radio, starting today (March 1). This measure is based on NHK’s mission as an international public service media to provide essential information to Japanese nationals residing in or traveling in the region.

Due to the attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, internet connectivity and international telephone services in the region have become unstable, resulting in limited access to information in Japanese. In response, NHK has begun temporary shortwave transmissions of its Japanese-language international radio service, NHK WORLD-JAPAN Radio, to provide essential information to Japanese nationals staying in the area. These broadcasts started at 11:30 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) on Sunday, March 1.

NHK normally broadcasts six hours of shortwave programming per day to the Middle East. However, in view of the current situation, the broadcast schedule has been expanded to provide continuous 24-hour service. In addition to content from NHK Radio 1, the broadcasts will include timely safety and security information for those in the region.

For those in neighboring countries or other areas where internet access remains available, NHK also provides Japanese-language news on the NHK WORLD-JAPAN website, along with simultaneous and on‑demand streaming of its television and radio programs. We encourage people to use these trusted sources to help ensure their safety.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN Japanese Website

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ja/

(This service is not accessible from within Japan and is available only overseas.)

Details of the Temporary Transmission

During the temporary transmission period, NHK will provide simultaneous broadcasts of NHK Radio 1, along with NHK WORLD-JAPAN’s own Japanese-language international news and “Overseas Safety Information,” which focuses on travel advisories issued by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including updates related to the situation in Iran. Because shortwave broadcasts can be transmitted directly from Japan, they are considered less susceptible to restrictions by local authorities.

The broadcast frequencies will change as needed (subsequent frequencies are listed on the next page). Information on the frequencies and other details of the temporary transmissions will be announced on the Japanese‑language website of NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN Radio

Emergency Shortwave Transmissions to the Middle East

Broadcast Schedule and Frequency List

NHK is providing 24‑hour temporary shortwave transmissions of Japanese‑language news and programming to the Middle East from the KDDI Yamata Transmitting Station in Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, and other relay sites.

(All times are shown in Japan Standard Time.)

Transmissions from the Yamata Transmitting Station

Time (JST) Frequency

01:00-02:00 11915 kHz

02:00-04:00 11670 kHz

04:00-06:00 9665 kHz

06:00-08:00 11675 kHz (regular slot)

08:00-10:00 11660 kHz

10:00-14:00 17560 kHz

14:00-18:00 9700 kHz

18:00-22:00 9740 kHz

22:00-23:00 11685 kHz

23:00-01:00 9450 kHz

Transmissions from the France Relay Station

Time (JST) Frequency

02:00-04:00 11800 kHz (regular slot)

12:00-14:00 6150 kHz (regular slot)

Please Note

Due to the characteristics of shortwave broadcasting, listeners may need to switch receiving frequencies every few hours.

