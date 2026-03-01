Native Camp Japanese Updates Infra for Stability/「Native Camp Japanese」が通信基盤を刷新。最新システムで安定性と拡張性を向上。

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service provided by Native Camp Co., Ltd., has announced the launch of its latest system update.

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、最新システムへのアップデートを実施しました。

Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service offering unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors 24/7, 365 days a year, implemented a major update to its communication infrastructure in February 2026.

This overhaul enables us to provide faster and more stable lessons to learners worldwide. Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that this update completes the foundation for integrating advanced learning features in the near future.

Key Highlights of the Update

Improved Stability and Speed in Lesson Connectivity

By adopting the latest communication protocols, users in regions with unstable internet connections can now connect with instructors more seamlessly than ever before. This update ensures natural conversation with minimal latency. We are committed to delivering the most essential element for learners: a "stress-free conversation experience."

Future Outlook

At Native Camp Japanese, our top priority is to provide users with "accessible yet high-quality Japanese language learning." We will continue our dedicated efforts to build a platform that remains the preferred choice for all our members.

We invite you to experience a more comfortable and seamless way of communicating in Japanese with the all-new "Native Camp Japanese."

Features of Native Camp Japanese

Professional Instructors Our native Japanese instructors provide lessons tailored to each learner's goals and needs. Many of our teachers are bilingual and can speak English, making the platform accessible even for complete beginners.

Unlimited Lessons

With our unlimited lesson system, you can immerse yourself in Japanese as much as you like. Whether you feel that a single 25-minute lesson isn't enough or want to take multiple sessions, you can do so without worrying about additional fees.

No Reservations Needed

Our "Take a Lesson Now" feature allows you to start a Japanese conversation lesson anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year (*Excluding scheduled maintenance).

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation.

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With operational bases around the world, we continue to expand rapidly across Asia, Europe, and North America. In 2024, we launched online Japanese conversation services and study abroad agency services.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc.

1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Conversation Services / Online Japanese Conversation Services

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

24時間365日、回数無制限で日本人講師と話せるオンライン日本語会話サービス「Native Camp Japanese」は、2026年2月

、通信基盤となるシステムのメジャーアップデートを実施いたしました。

今回のアップデートのポイント

レッスン接続の安定性と速度の向上

最新の通信プロトコルを採用することで、インターネット環境が不安定な地域から受講するユーザーでも、従来よりスムーズに講師とつながり、遅延の少ない自然な会話を楽しめるようになりました。学習者にとって最も大切な「ストレスのない会話体験」を追求しています。

今後の展望

Native Camp Japaneseでは、ユーザーの皆様に「手軽に、かつ質の高い日本語学習」を提供することを第一に考えています。 今後も会員の皆様に選ばれるプラットフォーム構築に邁進してまいります。

まずは新しくなった「Native Camp Japanese」で、さらに快適になった日本語コミュニケーションをぜひご体験ください。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

* 定期メンテナンスを除く

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

