Qlean Dataset、「車椅子画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、画像認識、物体検出、セマンティックセグメンテーション、マルチモーダルAIなどの視覚系AI開発・研究に向けた「車椅子画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、車椅子単体および車椅子を利用する人物を含む実写画像で構成されています。車椅子に乗っている人物の状態に加え、付き添い人とともに移動する場面など、日常生活における利用シーンを収録しています。屋内外の環境下で撮影された実景を通じて、移動支援やバリアフリー環境に関連する視覚情報を含む構成となっています。

高齢化社会の進展やユニバーサルデザインの推進に伴い、公共空間や商業施設、交通機関などにおけるアクセシビリティ対応の高度化が求められています。車椅子や利用者の存在を正確に認識するAIモデルの構築は、見守りシステム、移動支援ロボティクス、スマートシティ関連ソリューションの基盤技術の一つです。本データセットは、実環境に即した視覚情報を用いた学習・検証用途に活用できます。

Qlean Datasetでは、著作権や肖像権などの権利関係を確認した商用利用可能なデータを提供しています。研究開発段階から社会実装を見据えたAIプロジェクトにおいて、安心して利用できる学習データの整備を支援します。

今回提供を開始する「車椅子画像データセット」の概要

「車椅子画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/145_1_77e9bcb42ddde66cd9692fa182ace0d6.jpg?v=202602191251 ]samplesample- 屋外・屋内環境における移動支援対象物の物体検出モデル研究車椅子および車椅子利用者を対象とし、背景が多様な実環境画像を用いて物体検出・セグメンテーションモデルの精度検証に利用できます。公共空間におけるアクセシビリティ認識アルゴリズムの研究用途に適しています。- マルチモーダル基盤モデルにおける社会的状況理解の検証車椅子利用者と付き添い人を含む画像を用い、視覚情報から人物関係や行動文脈を推定するマルチモーダルモデルの挙動評価に利用できます。- 商業施設・公共施設向けAIカメラの人物属性検知機能開発施設内カメラ映像から車椅子利用者を検出し、エレベーター優先制御やスタッフ通知などを行うAIシステムの開発に利用できます。人物検知アルゴリズムの学習および評価データとして活用できます。- 移動支援ロボット・自律走行システムにおける周辺状況認識屋内外で稼働する移動支援ロボットや自律走行機器が、車椅子利用者の位置や動線を認識するための視覚モデルの学習データとして利用できます。安全確保や経路計画アルゴリズムの精度向上に活用できます。- バリアフリー環境評価ツールの開発街中や施設内の画像から車椅子利用者の移動状況を分析し、バリアフリー設計の検証や改善提案を行う評価ツールの基盤データとして利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/)

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup)

Qlean Datasetの特長

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応

▶ お問い合わせ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact)

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/(https://visual-bank.co.jp/)

アマナイメージズ企業URL： https://amanaimages.com/about/(https://amanaimages.com/about/)

Qlean Dataset Launches Wheelchair Image Dataset for Accessibility-Focused AI Development

Real-World Visual Data for Object Detection, Segmentation, and Multimodal AI in Mobility and Smart Facility Applications

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai) has launched a new “Wheelchair Image Dataset” through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset.

The dataset is designed to support research and development in visual AI domains, including image recognition, object detection, semantic segmentation, and multimodal AI systems.

The dataset consists of real-world images featuring wheelchairs, both as standalone subjects and in scenes including wheelchair users. It captures everyday mobility situations, including individuals using wheelchairs independently and scenes where they are accompanied by caregivers.

Images were photographed in both indoor and outdoor environments, providing visual information relevant to mobility support and barrier-free design contexts.

As aging populations expand and universal design initiatives advance globally, there is increasing demand for improved accessibility solutions in public spaces, commercial facilities, and transportation systems.

Accurate recognition of wheelchairs and wheelchair users is a foundational capability for AI systems used in monitoring applications, assistive robotics, and smart city infrastructure.

This dataset enables model training and validation using visual data that reflects real-world environmental conditions.

Qlean Dataset provides commercially usable data with confirmed rights clearance, including copyright and portrait rights.

The solution supports AI projects from research and prototyping stages through to real-world deployment by ensuring the availability of legally compliant training data.

Overview of the Wheelchair Image Dataset

Example Use Cases

Research Applications

Industry Applications

Additional Practical Applications

About Qlean Dataset

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/145_2_53e17d489a1af211731be5356ae56733.jpg?v=202602191251 ]- Object Detection and Segmentation for Mobility Support in Indoor and Outdoor EnvironmentsThe dataset can be used to evaluate object detection and segmentation models targeting wheelchairs and wheelchair users across diverse real-world backgrounds. It is suitable for research on accessibility recognition algorithms in public environments.- Evaluating Social Context Understanding in Multimodal Foundation ModelsImages that include wheelchair users and accompanying individuals can be used to assess multimodal models that infer interpersonal relationships and situational context from visual input.- AI Camera Systems for Commercial and Public FacilitiesThe dataset can support development of AI systems that detect wheelchair users from facility camera feeds, enabling functions such as elevator prioritization or staff notification. It may be used as training and evaluation data for person-attribute detection algorithms.- Environmental Perception for Assistive Robots and Autonomous SystemsMobile assistive robots and autonomous platforms operating indoors and outdoors can use the dataset to train visual models that recognize the position and movement of wheelchair users. It can contribute to improvements in safety mechanisms and path planning accuracy.- Barrier-Free Environment Assessment ToolsThe dataset can serve as foundational visual data for tools that analyze wheelchair user mobility in urban or facility environments, supporting evaluation and improvement proposals for accessibility design.

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en)

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup)

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services available

▶ Contact: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact)

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en(https://visual-bank.co.jp/en)

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview)