Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（本社：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1-38 ／代表取締役：荒井 嘉久）は、長年にわたりフィリピンの農水産業開発の検証を行った結果、最も緊急かつ重要な課題として「フィリピンにおける電力産業全体の改革」が必要であるとの確信を得ました。

この課題に対応するため、当社は 世界の電力産業のメジャープレーヤー と共同体（アライアンス）を設立し、エネルギー分野における ゲームチェンジャーとしてのポジションを確立 することを決定しました。

■ プロジェクト概要

当該プロジェクトは、フィリピン国内の3主要地域での発電インフラ開発を行うものであり、以下を第一目標としています。

ルソン地域

フィリピン中部地域

ミンダナオ地域

上記を合わせた 発電容量 60 GW の開発 を目指し、インフラ構築・企業連携を進めてまいります。

■ 進捗と今後の計画

2025年10月：本格的な企業買収・投資機会調査に着手

2026年3月：調査完了予定、およびプロジェクト正式開始予定

本共同体の初期メンバーとして、以下の企業・組織との連携を視野に入れています（順不同）：

General Electric (GE)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Siemens

Lockheed Martin Corporation

これらのプレーヤーと協働することで、グローバル標準の電力ソリューションをフィリピンへ導入し、持続可能なエネルギーインフラの構築を加速します。

■ 背景

当社はこれまで農水産業領域での開発事業を通じ、フィリピンの経済・社会構造の実態を長期にわたり分析・検証してまいりました。これらの知見をもとに、現地の持続可能な成長を実現する中核課題として 電力インフラの強化・改革 が最重要であるとの判断に至りました。

今後は海外の主要企業との連携を通じ、電力供給・発電技術・インフラファイナンスにおける包括的なソリューションモデルを確立してまいります。

■ 今後の展望

当社は、農水産業事業開発に加えて、エネルギーインフラ領域におけるグローバルな協業モデルを推進することで、フィリピンにおける持続可能な開発と地域社会への貢献をさらに深めていきます。これにより、国際的なエネルギー市場における競争力強化と、現地コミュニティの生活インフラの底上げを図ります。

■会社概要

会社名：Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

所在地：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1-38 徳島市中央卸売市場内

代表者：代表取締役 荒井 嘉久

事業内容：国際農水産業開発、輸出入事業、農業・エネルギー等の国際プロジェクト開発支援

TEL：088-628-2765

Email：info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

URL：https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com

本件に関するお問い合わせは、上記までお願いいたします。

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation Launches Philippine Power Industry Reform Project

~ Establishing a Game-Changer Position in Collaboration with Major Global Power Industry Players ~

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation (Head Office: Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market, 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan / Representative Director, CEO & President: Yoshihisa Arai) has, after many years of verification and examination of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries development in the Philippines, reached the firm conclusion that the most urgent and critical issue is the comprehensive reform of the entire power industry in the Philippines.

In response to this challenge, the Company has decided to establish a consortium with major global players in the power industry and to secure a position as a game changer in the energy sector.

■ Project Overview

This project involves the development of power generation infrastructure across the three major regions of the Philippines, with the following as its primary target:

Luzon Region

Central Philippines Region

Mindanao Region

The Company aims to develop a total generation capacity of 60 GW across these regions and will proceed with infrastructure development and strategic corporate partnerships accordingly.

■ Progress and Future Schedule

October 2025: Commencement of full-scale corporate acquisition and investment opportunity investigations

March 2026: Completion of investigations and planned official launch of the project

The consortium envisions collaboration with the following organizations and corporations (in no particular order):

General Electric (GE)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Siemens AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Through cooperation with these major players, the Company intends to introduce globally standardized power solutions into the Philippines and accelerate the construction of sustainable energy infrastructure.

■ Background

Through its development activities in the agricultural and fisheries sectors, the Company has conducted long-term analysis and verification of the economic and social structure of the Philippines. Based on these findings, the Company has determined that strengthening and reforming the power infrastructure constitutes the most critical foundational issue for achieving sustainable growth.

Going forward, the Company will establish a comprehensive solution model in power supply, generation technology, and infrastructure finance in collaboration with leading global enterprises.

■ Future Outlook

In addition to its agricultural and fisheries development initiatives, the Company will promote global cooperative models in the energy infrastructure sector to further contribute to sustainable development in the Philippines and to local communities. Through this initiative, the Company aims to enhance competitiveness in the international energy market while strengthening essential infrastructure that supports community livelihoods.

■ Corporate Information

Company Name: Tokushima Auction Market Corporation

Head Office: Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market, 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan

Representative: Yoshihisa Arai, Representative Director, CEO & President

Business Activities: International agricultural and fisheries development, import/export operations, and international project development support in agriculture and energy sectors

TEL: +81-88-628-2765

Email: info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

URL: https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact us at the above details.