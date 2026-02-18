帰国子女アカデミー、帰国生教育のその先へ - 1万6000人をつなぐ卒業生ネットワーク始動

Global KA Holdings株式会社

帰国子女アカデミー（KA）(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr_times&utm_campaign=ka_alumni&utm_term=2026_feb&utm_content=ka_home)は、1万6000人以上の卒業生をつなぐ同窓会ネットワーク（KA Alumni Network）を始動しました。卒業後の進学やキャリアまで見据えた、学びが続くコミュニティとして運営します。

これまで卒業生同士で自然に続いてきた交流を、公式ネットワークとして形にしました。キャリアに関する情報交換や新たな出会いの機会を広げながら、KAが大切にしてきた「合格の先まで続く学び」という考え方を、具体的な取り組みとして育てていきます。

卒業生のその後の歩みを伝える、卒業生・保護者によるメッセージ動画も公開しました。

卒業生・保護者のメッセージ動画

[動画1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfHAB34oWI8 ]

動画から見える「卒業後のリアル」

卒業生・保護者47名のリアルな証言

飾らない言葉で語られる等身大の「その後」

国際性豊かな進路

海外大学進学・海外勤務経験者ら（米国、英国、豪州、イタリアなど）

多様なキャリアパス

外資系、商社、IT、金融、製薬、官公庁、研究・医療など幅広い分野

英語力にとどまらない人間的成長

アイデンティティや人間関係、人生観への影響も語られています

卒業生・保護者の声（抜粋）

「17歳の時に出会った仲間と、今もニューヨークで再会しています。」

KAは単なる受験のための塾ではなく、私が私らしくいられる「聖域」でした。そこで得たつながりは、社会人になった今も、世界中どこにいても私を支えてくれる一生もののネットワークです。

- 米国テック企業勤務・卒業生

「KAで築いた英語力と思考力は、世界で戦うための最強の武器。」

大学での学びにおいても、KAで徹底的に鍛えられた「自分の考えを論理的に伝える力」がすべての基盤になっています。

- 米国大学在学・卒業生

「研究室はすべて英語。KAで得た自信が、今の自分を支えています。」

国際的な研究環境の中で、KAで培った英語力と自己肯定感が、最先端の研究に挑む支えになっています。

- 国内大学院在籍・卒業生

「娘のアイデンティティ形成に、決定的な影響を与えてくれました。」

KAは勉強だけでなく、同じ背景を持つ仲間と高め合える“居場所”を提供してくれました。

- 保護者

KA Alumni Networkの取り組み

KA Alumni Networkは、卒業後も続くつながりを土台に、学びやキャリアの節目で自然に支え合える場です。以下の取り組みを進めていきます。

相互キャリアサポート

ネットワークを活かし、求職・転職・インターン機会などの情報共有や相互支援を促進します。



実践的ワークショップの開催

第一弾として、2026年3月1日に、人材・採用の専門家を招き、LinkedInプロフィールの作り方やレジュメ作成を学べる対面型キャリアワークショップをKA渋谷キャンパスで開催予定です。

イベントと社会貢献

KAはこれまでに16,000名以上の卒業生を輩出しており、進学・キャリア・人生の節目でつながり続ける関係性を育んでいます。

2025年12月には、初の同窓会イベント（Alumni Reunion & Charity Event）を開催し、多くの参加者が世代や進路を越えて再会し、交流を深めました。当日はチャリティ企画も実施され、集まった寄付金はKAが支援する慈善活動「KA Cares(https://globalka.com/ka-cares?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr_times&utm_campaign=ka_alumni&utm_term=2026_feb&utm_content=ka_cares)」を通じて寄付されました。

創設者メッセージ

「KAが大切にしてきたのは、目の前の合格だけでなく、その先で子どもたちが自分の言葉で考え、世界と関わり続けられる力を育てることです。今日、卒業生たちがそれぞれの場所で自分らしく活躍し、再びこのコミュニティに戻ってきてくれることを、心から誇りに思います。」

- チャールズ・カヌーセン（帰国子女アカデミー創設者／Global KA Holdings 代表取締役社長）





運営法人・Global KAグループ概要

運営法人：Global KA Holdings 株式会社

代表者：代表取締役 チャールズ・カヌーセン

所在地：東京都渋谷区

事業内容：英語教育事業、インターナショナルスクール運営 ほか

グループブランド：

帰国子女アカデミー（KA）、KA International School、Global Step Academy、国際サバイバル、The International School Times、 ほか

Kikokushijo Academy Launches Alumni Network Connecting 16,000 Graduates, Marking a New Chapter Beyond Returnee Education

Bridging education and professional life: Establishing a lifelong alumni network that supports graduates at every milestone of their journey

Kikokushijo Academy (KA)(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr_times&utm_campaign=ka_alumni&utm_term=2026_feb&utm_content=ka_home) has launched the KA Alumni Network, an official community connecting more than 16,000 graduates. Designed with students’ post-graduation paths in mind, the network will serve as a platform where learning, academic pursuits, and professional development can continue organically beyond the classroom.

The initiative formalizes the relationships and exchanges that have long existed among KA graduates. By expanding opportunities for career-related dialogue and new connections, KA aims to further cultivate its long-held philosophy that learning extends well beyond admissions success.

To highlight the enduring impact of the KA community and the diverse journeys of its graduates, KA has also released a message video featuring alumni and parents.

Video Messages from KA Alumni and Parents[動画2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfHAB34oWI8 ]

Real Stories from Life After Graduation- Authentic Perspectives from 47 Alumni and ParentsCandid reflections shared in their own words, offering a genuine look at life and growth after KA.- Internationally Diverse Academic and Professional PathsGraduates include students who have pursued higher education and careers abroad, with destinations spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and beyond.- Wide-Ranging Career TrajectoriesAlumni have built careers across diverse sectors, including global corporations, trading firms, IT, finance, pharmaceuticals, government, research, and healthcare.- Growth Beyond Language ProficiencyThe videos highlight not only academic development, but also personal growth, with alumni reflecting on identity, relationships, and broader perspectives on life.

Featured Voices from KA Alumni and Parents

“I still reconnect in New York with friends I first met at 17.”

KA was never just a cram school for entrance exams. It was a place where I could truly be myself. The relationships I built there remain a lifelong network that continues to support me wherever I am in the world.

- Alumnus, U.S.-based Technology Company

“The English proficiency and thinking skills I developed at KA remain my greatest strengths.”

Even at university, the ability to organize and communicate my ideas logically, which was rigorously cultivated at KA, has become the foundation of my academic work.

- Alumnus, U.S. University Student

“My research environment is entirely in English. The confidence I gained at KA still supports me today.”

In an international academic setting, the English skills and self-confidence I developed at KA have been essential in pursuing advanced research.

- Alumnus, Graduate School in Japan

“KA had a profound impact on my daughter’s sense of identity.”

Beyond academics, KA provided a community where she could feel a true sense of belonging among peers with similar backgrounds.

- Parent

Key Initiatives of the KA Alumni Network

The KA Alumni Network is built upon the connections that continue well beyond graduation, creating a community where members can naturally support one another at important academic and career milestones. The network will promote the following initiatives:

- Mutual Career SupportLeveraging the strength of the alumni community, the network facilitates the exchange of information and peer support related to job searches, career transitions, and internship opportunities.- Professional Development WorkshopsAs its first initiative, on March 1, 2026, the network will host an in-person career workshop at the KA Shibuya Campus in collaboration with experts in talent and recruitment. The session will focus on practical topics such as LinkedIn profile optimization and effective resume development.

The Expanding Alumni Network and Social Contribution

The newly released videos capture moments from the inaugural KA Alumni Network kickoff event, highlighting the continued connections among graduates. To date, Kikokushijo Academy has supported more than 16,000 alumni, fostering relationships that endure across academic pursuits, professional paths, and key life milestones.

In December 2025, KA hosted its first official alumni gathering, the Alumni Reunion & Charity Event, where participants reconnected across generations and career trajectories. The event also featured a charitable initiative, with funds raised donated through KA’s philanthropic program, KA Cares(https://globalka.com/ka-cares?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr_times&utm_campaign=ka_alumni&utm_term=2026_feb&utm_content=ka_cares).

Founder’s Message

“At KA, our focus has always extended beyond examination results, emphasizing the ability for students to think independently and engage meaningfully with the world.

Seeing our alumni flourish across diverse paths, and witnessing their continued connection to the KA community, remains one of our greatest sources of pride.”

- Charles Knudsen (Founder, Kikokushijo Academy / President & CEO, Global KA Holdings)

About Global KA Group- Operating Organization: Global KA Holdings Co., Ltd.- CEO: Charles Knudsen- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo- Business Areas: English education, international school operations, and related services- Group Brands:Kikokushijo Academy (KA), KA International School, Global Step Academy, Kokusaba, The International School Times, and others

