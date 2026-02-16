Tokushima Auction Market株式会社グループ Sato Investment SPC、フィリピン食肉グループと戦略提携

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（本社：徳島県徳島市北沖洲四丁目1番38号〈徳島市中央卸売市場内〉、代表取締役 CEO & President：荒井 嘉久）は、同社グループ企業であるSato Investment SPC（本社：オマーン国マスカット、CEO & President：佐藤 和男）が、フィリピンの食肉生産グループ（New Canaan Energy Resources Corporation 本社：フィリピン及びOlivianox Ventures Corporation 本社：フィリピン）と戦略的提携に合意し、牛肉（和牛相当品質）、鶏肉、豚肉、マトンおよびラム肉の総合生産事業へ本格参入することを発表いたします。

生産関係者との調印式の様子1

生産関係者との調印式の様子2

■ 本提携の概要

本提携により、今後5年間で各品目につき年間2,000トンから4,000トン規模の生産体制を段階的に構築し、日本を含む国際市場へ安定供給する体制を確立いたします。生産される牛肉は、和牛に相当する品質基準を目標とし、飼育管理、血統管理、肥育技術、加工・衛生管理において国際水準を満たす体制を構築いたします。

本事業はフィリピン国内での生産を基盤としつつ、スペインおよびオーストラリアからの供給ネットワークも活用し、複数国連携による安定的なサプライチェーンを構築いたします。これにより、単一地域依存を回避し、国際市場に対して安定供給と価格競争力を両立させます。

なお、本事業における販売および国際取引の統括はTokushima Auction Market株式会社が担当し、日本を含む各市場への流通体制を構築いたします。また、現在、対象食肉に関する購入契約の締結を進めており、近く正式に完了する予定です。

流通に関する協議の様子

■ 航空物流との連携

さらに、本プロジェクトは関連事業として推進中のGeneral Santos International Airportの再開発構想とも連動いたします。将来的には同空港を航空カーゴハブとして活用し、高品質食肉の航空輸送体制を確立することを視野に入れております。低温管理を徹底した航空物流により、日本をはじめアジア諸国およびその他地域への迅速な輸出を可能にいたします。



プレスリリース

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000005.000171712.html

■ 総合飼料センターの構築

また、食肉生産の基盤強化として総合飼料センターを構築し、有機飼料の開発および調達体制を整備いたします。日米の技術を活用した飼料設計および生産管理システムの導入はすでに開始しており、2026年中には各農場への本格供給を開始する予定です。これにより、肉質の安定化とトレーサビリティの確立を同時に実現いたします。

■ 今後の展望

本事業は、生産・飼料・加工・物流を一体化した垂直統合型モデルの構築を目指すものであり、国際市場における高品質タンパク資源供給の新たな基盤を形成するものです。Tokushima Auction Market株式会社グループは、今後も持続可能な農畜産開発と国際流通体制の高度化を通じ、アジアと日本を結ぶ食のインフラ構築を推進してまいります。

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

TEL: 088-628-2765

Email：info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation Group’s Sato Investment SPC Enters into Strategic Partnership with Philippine Meat GroupFull-Scale Entry into Beef (Wagyu-Equivalent Quality), Chicken, Pork, Mutton and Lamb Production Targeting Annual Production of 2,000 to 4,000 Metric Tons per Item Within Five Years

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation (Head Office: 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan (c/o Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market); CEO & President: Yoshihisa Arai) hereby announces that its group company, Sato Investment SPC (Head Office: Sultanate of Oman), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a Philippine meat production group (New Canaan Energy Resources Corporation Headquarters: Philippines, and Olivianox Ventures Corporation Headquarters: Philippines) to commence full-scale operations in the integrated production of beef (Wagyu-equivalent quality), chicken, pork, mutton, and lamb.

The signing ceremony 1The signing ceremony 2

■ Overview of the Partnership

Under this partnership, a phased production system will be established over the next five years, targeting annual production volumes of 2,000 to 4,000 metric tons for each product category, thereby building a stable supply structure for international markets, including Japan.

The beef to be produced will aim to meet Wagyu-equivalent quality standards, and an internationally compliant production framework will be implemented covering livestock management, bloodline control, fattening technology, processing, and hygiene management.

While production will be based in the Philippines, the project will also utilize supply networks from Spain and Australia to construct a multi-country, stable supply chain. This approach will reduce dependence on a single region and enhance both supply stability and price competitiveness in the international market.

Sales and international trading operations for this project will be handled by Tokushima Auction Market Corporation, which will establish distribution systems for Japan and other global markets. In addition, purchase agreements for the relevant meat products are currently being finalized and are expected to be formally concluded in the near future.

Discussion on distribution

■ Integration with Air Logistics

Furthermore, this project will be coordinated with the redevelopment initiative of General Santos International Airport.

Looking ahead, the airport is planned to function as an air cargo hub, enabling the establishment of an air logistics framework for high-quality meat products. Through strictly controlled cold-chain air transportation, rapid export to Japan, other Asian countries, and additional international markets will be realized.



Press release

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000005.000171712.html

■ Establishment of an Integrated Feed Center

To strengthen the production foundation, an integrated feed center will be established to develop and secure organic feed supply systems. Feed formulation and production management systems utilizing Japanese and American technologies have already entered the development phase, with full-scale supply to farms scheduled to commence during 2026.

This initiative will simultaneously achieve consistency in meat quality, product stability, and full traceability.

■ Future Outlook

This project aims to construct a vertically integrated model encompassing production, feed, processing, and logistics, thereby forming a new foundation for the supply of high-quality protein resources in the international market. The Tokushima Auction Market Corporation Group will continue to promote sustainable livestock development and the advancement of international distribution systems, strengthening food infrastructure connecting Asia and Japan.

【Contact Information】

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation

TEL +81-88-628-2765

Email: info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com