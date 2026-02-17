日本・フィリピン 農水産物貿易振興連絡協議会設立のお知らせ

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（本社：徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1-38 徳島市中央卸売市場内 代表取締役 荒井 嘉久）は、今後の日本とフィリピン間の農水産物貿易振興の強化を目的として、関係者による「農水産物貿易振興連絡協議会（仮称）」を設置いたします。

本協議会は、日本とフィリピンの農水産物の積極的な貿易拡大を目指し、両国の企業および関連団体が連携する場として設置いたします。さらに、フィリピン市場における貿易振興のために、以下の重点領域についても協働で取り組んでまいります。

■ 背景と目的

日本国内では農水産物の安定供給や高付加価値化が重要な課題となっており、同時に海外市場との連携強化が求められています。フィリピンでは農業生産の拡大と品質管理が進む一方で、通信インフラや物流システム、フィナンシャルネットワークなどの基盤整備が十分ではありません。本協議会は、こうした双方のニーズを橋渡しし、持続可能な貿易・流通体制の構築を目的としています。

■ 協議会の主な取り組み

日比両国の農水産物流通・貿易ネットワークの構築と促進

フィリピンにおける通信インフラの整備支援

物流改革および効率化に向けた共同プロジェクトの推進

フィナンシャルネットワークの最適化支援と資金調達協力

■ 事務局について

協議会事務局は当面の間、Tokushima Auction Market株式会社内 に置き、関係者の連絡および調整業務を実施してまいります。

■ 参画企業募集

本協議会に参画を希望される企業・団体の皆様は、下記までお問い合わせください。

■ 本件に関するお問い合わせ先

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1-38 徳島市中央卸売市場内

TEL：088-628-2765

E-Mail：info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Japan-Philippines Agricultural and Fisheries Trade Promotion Liaison Council Established

Comprehensively Promoting Trade Expansion Alongside Reforms in Communications, Logistics, and Financial Networks



Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, inside Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market; Representative Director: Yoshihisa Arai) hereby announces the establishment of the “Agricultural and Fisheries Trade Promotion Liaison Council” (provisional name), with the objective of strengthening agricultural and fisheries trade promotion between Japan and the Philippines.

This Council will serve as a collaborative platform for companies and related organizations from both countries, with the aim of actively expanding agricultural and fisheries trade between Japan and the Philippines. In addition, in order to promote trade within the Philippine market, the Council will work cooperatively in the following key priority areas.

■ Background and Objectives

In Japan, ensuring a stable supply of agricultural and fisheries products and enhancing their added value have become critical issues, while at the same time strengthening engagement with overseas markets is increasingly required. In the Philippines, although agricultural production expansion and quality management are progressing, the foundational infrastructure for trade promotion-such as communications infrastructure, logistics systems, and financial networks-remains insufficient. The Council seeks to bridge these needs and establish a sustainable trade and distribution framework.

■ Main Initiatives of the Council

Construction and promotion of agricultural and fisheries distribution and trade networks between Japan and the Philippines

Support for the development of the communications infrastructure in the Philippines

Promotion of joint projects aimed at logistics reform and efficiency enhancement

Optimization of financial networks and cooperation in financing arrangements

■ Secretariat

For the time being, the Secretariat of the Council will be located within Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd., where coordination and liaison functions among stakeholders will be conducted.

■ Call for Participating Companies

Companies and organizations wishing to participate in this Council are invited to contact us at the details below.

■ Inquiries

Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd.

4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872

Inside Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market

TEL: +81-88-628-2765

E-Mail: info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com