「食で文化を旅する」ワンダークエストグローバル(TM)　日本とトルコを拠点に　FOODEX JAPAN 2026（第51回国際食品・飲料展）に初出展

合同会社ワンダークエストグローバル

カッパドキア - アナトリアの大地と気球

合同会社ワンダークエストグローバル（本社：東京都目黒区・海外本社：トルコ・イスタンブール、代表：川原優子、以下WQG）は、美食事業ブランド 「WQG Gastronomy」 として、2026年3月10日から13日まで開催の FOODEX JAPAN 2026（第51回国際食品・飲料展） に出展いたします。（ブース：西棟1 S-13 ワールドフーズエリア）

WQG Gastronomy は、ラグジュアリー・トラベルと事業開発を手がける ワンダークエストグローバル（WONDER QUEST GLOBAL(TM) ）から生まれたガストロノミーブランドです。

私たちは「まだ見ぬ土地」「まだ知られていない本物」を求めて世界を旅し、そこで出会った 土地・文化・人・伝統の味を、食品というかたちで日常へ届ける ことを使命としています。

大量生産でも、トレンド追随でもない。

「どこで、誰が、なぜ作っているのか」

その背景ごと、日本市場へ丁寧に伝えることを大切にしています。

■ 日本市場初上陸｜トルコ・Ayvalık産 クルサットKURŞAT社 オリーブオイル

今回FOODEX2026では、トルコ・エーゲ海地方 Ayvalık（アイワルク） から、

1000年を超える樹齢のオリーブの木が育つ古代アナトリアの大地で生まれた、

クルサット（KURŞAT）社の高品質エクストラバージン・オリーブオイルを日本市場に初めて紹介します。Ayvalıkは、トルコ国内でも特に品質が高いと評価されるオリーブの名産地。

穏やかなエーゲ海の気候と石灰質の土壌が生み出す、繊細でフレッシュ、かつ力強い味わいが特徴です。

Kürşat Bio (Organic) & Kürşat Traditional 500ml

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVxhgYuzkvo ]

■ 希少なトルコ土着品種ワイン｜“知る人ぞ知る品質”を日本へ

ワインは、日本市場では流通が極めて限られている トルコの土着ブドウ品種 にフォーカス。

東アナトリア原産の希少赤ワイン用品種 オキュズギョズ（Öküzgozü） カッパドキアの大地が育む白ワイン用品種 スルタニエ（Sultaniye） と エミール（Emir）

いずれも、土地の個性を色濃く映し出す、ナチュラルでエレガントな味わいが魅力です。

「まだ日本では知られていないが、確かな品質を持つワイン」を求めるバイヤーに向けた提案です。

■ 日本から世界へ｜本物の抹茶を、信頼あるルートで

WQG Gastronomy は、抹茶を通じて日本の文化と伝統を世界へ広めることにも力を入れています。

当社は、農家・生産者の方々との信頼を大事に、これまでの取引を通じ、

京都・宇治／和束をはじめ、日本各地の茶園・農園と確かな信頼関係を築いてきました。

その信頼があるからこそ提供できる、

正真正銘の宇治抹茶から、用途・市場ニーズに応じた各産地の高品質抹茶まで、クライアントの要望に合わせた柔軟な提案が可能です。

抹茶が持つ 健康価値・文化価値・ストーリー性 を含め、日本発のガストロノミーとして世界へ届けます。

京都宇治・和束の茶畑

■ 単なる輸出入ではない、「食と文化」のパートナーとして

WQG Gastronomy は、単なる輸出入業者ではありません。

ブランド背景・産地ストーリーの翻訳 日本市場に合わせたストーリー設計 食と文化を軸にした事業開発パートナー。

日本企業としての信頼性に、もう一つの強みであるトルコ企業としての強固な地場ネットワークを活かし、**日本とトルコ、そして世界をつなぐ“橋渡し役”**として機能します。

■ FOODEX JAPAN 2026 （第51回国際食品・飲料展）出展概要[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/174112/table/1_1_4a35789ace3bfbd04512398802f466ed.jpg?v=202602171251 ]出展内容 :https://www.jma-tradeshow.com/foodex/webguide_jp/company.php?no=957

■ 会社概要

会社名：合同会社ワンダークエストグローバル （WONDER QUEST GLOBAL, LLC.）

所在地：東京都目黒区目黒3-11-9-1階B

TEL：03-6303-1158

E-mail：info@wonderquestglobal.com

公式サイト：https://www.wonderquestglobal.com

Taste the culture. Share the tradition.

― 食を通じて、文化と価値を未来へ ―

WONDER QUEST GLOBAL(TM)

“Taste the Culture, Travel Through Food”WQG Gastronomy to Exhibit at FOODEX JAPAN 2026

WONDER QUEST GLOBAL, LLC. (Tokyo, Japan / Istanbul, Turkey) will make its debut at FOODEX JAPAN 2026 under its gastronomy brand WQG Gastronomy (West Hall 1, S-13, World Foods Area).

WQG Gastronomy is the culinary extension of WONDER QUEST GLOBAL(TM), a company specializing in luxury travel and international business development. Guided by the philosophy of bringing the “taste of place” into everyday life, the brand curates authentic products that reflect the land, culture, and craftsmanship behind them.

At FOODEX JAPAN 2026, WQG Gastronomy will introduce KURŞAT extra virgin olive oil from Ayvalık, Turkey to the Japanese market for the first time. Ayvalık, located in Turkey’s Aegean region, is renowned for its centuries-old olive trees and ideal Mediterranean growing conditions, producing olive oil celebrated for its freshness, balance, and elegant intensity.

The company will also showcase rare Turkish wines made from indigenous grape varieties seldom available in Japan, including Öküzgozü (a refined red grape from Eastern Anatolia) and Sultaniye and Emir, white grapes cultivated in the volcanic terroir of Cappadocia.

In addition, WQG Gastronomy will present authentic Japanese matcha sourced through trusted partnerships with producers across Japan, including highly regarded regions such as Uji and Wazuka in Kyoto. From ceremonial grade to processing-grade solutions tailored to client needs, the company emphasizes traceability, quality, and long-term producer relationships.

Beyond import and export, WQG Gastronomy positions itself as a cultural and strategic bridge between Japan, Turkey, and global markets through storytelling, market positioning, and partnership development centered on food and heritage.

WONDER QUEST GLOBAL(TM)

INQUIRY :https://www.wonderquestglobal.com/