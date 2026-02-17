Qlean Dataset、「建設現場作業員・建設機械画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、生成AIやマルチモーダル基盤モデルの事前学習・追加学習、ならびに物体検知、人物検知、画像分類、セマンティックセグメンテーションなどのコンピュータビジョン分野のAI開発・研究に活用される「建設現場作業員・建設機械画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、実際の建設現場環境において撮影された建設機械および現場作業員の画像で構成されています。パワーショベル、ブルドーザー、ダンプカーなどの建設機械については、機体全体の大部分が画角内に収まる形で撮影されており、機種ごとの外観的特徴を学習させる用途に適しています。また、ヘルメットや作業服、安全反射ベスト等を着用した作業員の画像も含まれており、建設現場特有の装備条件を前提とした人物認識モデルの学習に利用できます。

屋外の実環境下で撮影されているため、重機、資材、足場などが混在する構図も含まれており、複雑な背景条件下での視覚認識モデルの検証にも活用できます。さらに、各画像には整理されたメタ情報が付随しており、要件に応じたデータ抽出やアノテーション設計を行うことが可能です。

Qlean Datasetは、商用利用を前提とした権利処理済みデータの提供を通じて、建設・インフラ分野における基盤モデル開発および実装型AIの高度化を支援してまいります。

今回提供を開始する「建設現場作業員・建設機械画像データセット」の概要

「建設現場作業員・建設機械画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/144_1_e924a721fd5e989eef79de5fe7512e1b.jpg?v=202602170151 ]samplesamplesamplesample- 建設ドメイン特化型マルチモーダル基盤モデルの追加学習建設現場に特有の重機や安全装備といった視覚概念を基盤モデルに学習させるための追加学習データとして利用できます。ドメイン適応や専門領域への転移学習の効果検証に活用できます。- 建設現場向け安全管理AIの開発現場映像から作業員や建設機械を検知するモデルの学習データとして利用できます。重機と作業員の接近状況の把握や、特定エリア内の対象物検出機能の開発に活用できます。- 重機種別識別モデルの開発パワーショベルやブルドーザーなどの機種分類モデルの学習に利用できます。建設現場における重機の種類を画像から自動識別する機能の開発に活用できます。- 建設DX人材向けAI実装演習データ建設業界向けのAI人材育成プログラムにおいて、物体検知や画像分類モデルの実装演習用データとして利用できます。実際の建設現場を題材とした教材として活用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/)

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup)

Qlean Datasetの特長

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応

▶ お問い合わせ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact)

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/(https://visual-bank.co.jp/)

アマナイメージズ企業URL： https://amanaimages.com/about/(https://amanaimages.com/about/)

Qlean Dataset Launches Construction Site Worker & Heavy Equipment Image Dataset

Real-World Construction Imagery to Support Foundation Model Pre-Training and Computer Vision Development

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., has released the Construction Site Worker & Heavy Equipment Image Dataset under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset.

The dataset supports pre-training and fine-tuning of generative and multimodal foundation models, as well as AI development in areas such as object detection, human detection, image classification, and semantic segmentation.

The dataset contains images captured at real construction sites, featuring heavy machinery-including excavators, bulldozers, and dump trucks-and workers wearing helmets, work uniforms, and reflective safety vests. Machinery is photographed with most of the body visible within the frame, enabling recognition of equipment-specific visual characteristics. Worker images reflect typical safety gear and site conditions, supporting person detection and recognition tasks in construction environments.

Scenes include machinery, materials, scaffolding, and other structural elements, allowing model evaluation under complex background conditions. Each image is accompanied by structured metadata to support flexible data selection and annotation design.

All data is commercially cleared for enterprise use, supporting foundation model development and applied AI implementation in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Overview of the Construction Site Worker & Heavy Equipment Image

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/144_2_3e5a383a3d01a95b887a277f344f0d7f.jpg?v=202602170151 ]

Use Case Examples

[Research Applications]

[Industrial Applications]

[Additional Practical Applications]

- Additional training for construction-specific multimodal foundation modelsThe dataset can be used as supplementary training data to teach foundation models visual concepts unique to construction sites, such as heavy machinery and safety equipment. It supports domain adaptation and transfer learning experiments for specialized environments.- Development of AI systems for construction site safety managementThe dataset can be used to train models that detect workers and heavy machinery from site footage. It supports development of functions such as proximity monitoring between equipment and personnel and object detection within designated areas.- Heavy equipment type classification modelsThe dataset can be used to train classification models for machinery types such as excavators and bulldozers, enabling automatic identification of equipment categories from construction site images.- AI implementation training data for construction DX talent developmentThe dataset can be used in AI training programs for the construction industry, supporting hands-on exercises in object detection and image classification using real construction site imagery.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en)

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup)

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services available

▶ Contact: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact)

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en(https://visual-bank.co.jp/en)

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview(https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview)