【上海子会社設立のお知らせ】中国EC支援をさらに加速

合同会社takpa

合同会社takpaおよびtakpa UK Ltdは、これまで日本、英国の各拠点を軸に、中国SNS「RED（小紅書）」の運用代行やインフルエンサープロモーションを展開してまいりました。 この度、中国市場へのさらなるサービス深化と支援体制の強化を目的として、中国・上海に子会社「上海拓可帕贸易有限公司」を設立したことをご報告いたします。

■ 設立の背景：拡大する中国ソーシャルコマース市場

中国のEC市場は、ライブコマースの定着やSNSを通じた情報収集の普及により、世界最大の規模を誇る市場として進化を続けています。中国インターネット情報センター（CNNIC）の調査によれば、中国のインターネット利用者数は2025年6月時点で11億2,300万人に達し、普及率は約80パーセントを記録しました（郝 2025）*1。また、中国国家統計局の発表によると、2024年の全国オンライン小売売上高は15兆5,225億元（約2.25兆米ドル）を記録しており、消費活動のデジタル化が極めて高い水準で推移しています（National Bureau of Statistics of China, 2026）*2。このような高い成長を背景に、当社はこれまでのSNSマーケティングの枠を超え、販売から物流までを網羅する包括的な支援体制を上海拠点にて構築いたしました。

■ 海外子会社設立の目的と提供サービス

上海拠点の設立により、RED（小紅書）運用代行および公式アカウント化申請、EC店舗運営、その他各種ECプラットフォームの運用、さらには物流網の構築まで、当社が一貫してサポートする体制が整いました。これにより、マーケティングと実務が分断されることなく、一気通貫でスムーズな市場参入が可能となります。 特に、今回新たに提供を開始する「テストマーケティングプラン」は、クライアント企業様が多額の初期投資や在庫リスクを抑えながら、迅速に中国市場での反応を検証できる内容となっています。本子会社を通じて、日本の優れたプロダクトを持つ企業様が、より低いハードルで世界市場へ挑戦できる環境を強力にバックアップしてまいります。

■EC進出支援新プラン

１.taobaoお試し出品（定員に達し次第受付終了）

中国市場本格進出を見据えて、まずはスモールスタートを切りたい場合、弊社管理の既存のtaobao店舗にお試し出品が可能です。登録補償金等の支払いが不要で、費用を大きく抑えて出品が可能です。弊社で商品登録・商品ページの作成を行いますので、細かな手続きは全てお任せいただけます。

・登録料金：商品１点当たり1,000円（ただし、出品商品数が30点以下の場合は別途ご相談）

・販売手数料：商品月間売上の10%

中国語翻訳、問い合わせ対応、集金、商品管理等を全て弊社で行います。別途関税がかかる可能性がございます。

２.taobao本格出品（随時提供可能）

個別の企業アカウントページ（専門店）を作成して、本格的な出店を行うことが可能です。サービスに含まれるもの：入金等銀行口座の管理、決済システム手配、taobaoの登録、デザイン、商品登録、問い合わせ対応や返金対応、日本口座へのお振込等。

・初期出店費用：15万円

・月間運用代行費用：3万円／月（運用期間が１年未満の場合、初期出店費用は25万円）

・中国法人設立・中国銀行口座設立費用：別途お見積もり。資本金の設定が必要。

代表メッセージ

代表 中田結依香

これまで、『日本の良いものを世界に広める』ための挑戦を続けてきました。海外進出に伴う障壁を取り払うことが私たちの使命です。弊社の事業が、海外進出、ひいては異文化理解のための架け橋となることを願っております。

【代表プロフィール】

北海道札幌市出身。京都大学社会学学士、ロンドンスクールオブエコノミクス（LSE）社会人類学修士。 2021年に13ヶ月でInstagram総フォロワー18万人を達成した実績を元に、企業のSNSマーケティング支援を開始。多言語対応と社会人類学的な視点を強みとし、中国人スタッフと共に企業や自治体の中国SNS運用・プロモーションを手掛ける。 クリエイティブ分野では、漫画原作者としてKADOKAWAより２冊出版実績を持つ。

参考

*1 郝丽阳. (2025). 第56次《中国互联网络发展状况統計報告》. 中国互联网络信息センター. https://www.cnnic.cn/n4/2025/0721/c88-11328.html

（2026年2月16日閲覧）

*2 National Bureau of Statistics of China. (2026). Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in December 2024.

https://www.stats.gov.cn/english/PressRelease/202601/t20260120_1962354.html

（2026年2月16日閲覧）

1米ドル＝6.91元で計算

Announcement of Shanghai Subsidiary Establishment: Accelerating E-commerce Support in China

Building an Integrated Support System from SNS Management to EC Operations and Logistics

takpa LLC and takpa UK Ltd have historically operated from their respective bases in Japan and the UK, providing operational agency for the Chinese social media platform RED (Xiaohongshu) and conducting influencer promotions. We are pleased to announce the establishment of our subsidiary, Shanghai Takpa Trading Co., Ltd., in Shanghai, China. This move aims to deepen our service offerings and strengthen our support framework within the Chinese market.

Background: The Expanding Chinese Social Commerce Market

The e-commerce market in China continues to evolve as one of the largest in the world, driven by the establishment of live commerce and the rise of social commerce, where information gathering on social media leads directly to purchases. According to a survey by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), the number of internet users in China reached 1.123 billion as of June 2025, with a penetration rate of approximately 80% (Hao 2025).

Additionally, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, total national online retail sales in 2024 reached 15.5225 trillion CNY (approximately 2.25 trillion USD), showing that the digitalization of consumer activity is progressing at an extremely high level (National Bureau of Statistics of China 2026). Against the backdrop of such high growth, our company has moved beyond the scope of traditional SNS marketing for brand awareness to build a comprehensive support system at our Shanghai base that covers everything from actual sales to logistics.

Objectives and Services of the Overseas Subsidiary

With the establishment of the Shanghai base, we have completed a system that provides consistent support for RED (Xiaohongshu) operational agency, official account application, EC store management, operation of various other EC platforms, and the construction of logistics networks. This allows for a seamless market entry where marketing and practical operations are not fragmented.

In particular, the newly launched Test Marketing Plan allows client companies to quickly verify market reactions in China while minimizing large initial investments and inventory risks. Through this subsidiary, we will strongly back Japanese companies with excellent products, enabling them to challenge the global market with lower hurdles.

New E-commerce Entry Support Plans

１. Taobao Trial Listing (Applications close once capacity is reached)

For those who wish to make a small start before a full-scale entry into the Chinese market, it is possible to list products on a trial basis in an existing Taobao store managed by our company. This allows for listing with significantly reduced costs, as no registration deposits are required. We handle product registration and page creation, so all detailed procedures can be left to us.

- Registration Fee: 1,000 JPY per item (Please consult separately if the number of items is 30 or fewer)- Sales Commission: 10% of monthly product sales

We handle all Chinese translation, inquiry responses, payment collection, and product management. Please note that separate customs duties may apply.

２. Taobao Full-Scale Listing (Available anytime)

We can create individual corporate account pages (specialty stores) for a full-scale market entry. Services include: management of bank accounts for deposits, payment system arrangements, Taobao registration, design, product registration, inquiry and refund handling, and transfers to Japanese accounts.

- Initial Setup Fee: 150,000 JPY- Monthly Operational Agency Fee: 30,000 JPY/month (Cancellation is possible mid-term. However, if the operational period is less than one year, the initial setup fee will be 250,000 JPY.)

China Subsidiary and Bank Account Establishment. Additionally, the setting of capital is required.

CEO Message

Yuika Nakata, Representative

Until now, I have continued the challenge of spreading Japan's best products to the world. It is our mission to remove the barriers associated with overseas expansion. I hope that our business serves as a bridge for overseas expansion and, by extension, cross-cultural understanding.

CEO Profile

Born in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Holds a BA in Sociology from Kyoto University and an MSc in Social Anthropology from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Based on the achievement of reaching a total of 180,000 Instagram followers in 13 months in 2021, she began supporting corporate SNS marketing. Her strengths lie in multi-language support and a socio-anthropological perspective, and she handles Chinese SNS operations and promotions for companies and local governments alongside her Chinese staff. She is also active in the creative field, with two books published by KADOKAWA as a manga author.

References

*1 Hao, L. (2025). The 56th Statistical Report on China’s Internet Development. China Internet Network Information Center. https://www.cnnic.cn/n4/2025/0721/c88-11328.html (Accessed on February 16, 2026)

*2 National Bureau of Statistics of China. (2026). Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in December 2024. https://www.stats.gov.cn/english/PressRelease/202601/t20260120_1962354.html (Accessed on February 16, 2026)

Calculated at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 6.91 CNY.