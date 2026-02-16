discord Yohji Yamamotoよりラッキーデーに合わせて新作をご紹介
2026年3月5日(木)は、天赦日、一粒万倍日、寅の日と大安が重なる幸運な日。
スペシャルな開運日に合わせて、2月20日(金)に発売するdiscord Yohji Yamamoto 最新コレクションをご紹介。
手元に小さなインスピレーションを運ぶウォレットやカードケース。
日々の自分へのご褒美にも、大切な誰かへのギフトにも。
Card holder -thick- (Blue/Light Gray) \24,200(税込)
Card holder -thin- (Blue/Light Gray) \22,000(税込)
COMPACT (Blue/Light Gray/Light Blue) \33,000(税込)
Signature short wallet (Nubuck) \ 46,200(税込)
Signature long wallet (Nubuck) \69,300(税込)
Triangle flap wallet (Silver/Gunmetal) \44,000(税込)
Horseshoe keyring (White x Silver/Black x Black) \16,500(税込)
Keychain \12,100(税込)
PVC handbag (Black) \88,000(税込)
PVC handbag (Silver/Gunmetal) \118,800(税込)
PVC shoulder bag \132,000(税込)
discord Yohji Yamamoto 最新コレクションは、2月20日(金)より順次、discord Yohji Yamamoto全ストア GINZA SIX(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/shopinfo-detail/?id=6545) / SHIBUYA PARCO(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/shopinfo-detail/?id=6556) / 伊勢丹新宿店(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/shopinfo-detail/?id=6523) / 阪急うめだ本店(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/shopinfo-detail/?id=53313) 及び公式オンラインストアTHE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO(https://theshopyohjiyamamoto.jp/shop/c/c50/)、Yohji Yamamotoのdiscord Yohji Yamamoto取扱い店舗(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/shopinfo-result/?country_ids%5B%5D=120&brand_ids%5B%5D=18&search_type=0&map_lat=&map_lng=)でお求めいただけます。
discord Yohji Yamamoto(https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/discord/)