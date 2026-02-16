Qlean Dataset¡¢¡ÖÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦1ÏÃ¼Ô¡¦»ùÆ¸½ñ¤ÎÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡×¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï

Visual Bank³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

Visual Bank³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO¡§±Ê°æ¿¿Ç·¡Ë¤Ï¡¢»±²¼¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¢¥Þ¥Ê¥¤¥áー¥¸¥º¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆÅ¸³«¤¹¤ëAI³Ø½¬ÍÑ¥Çー¥¿¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¡ÖQlean Dataset¡Ê¥­¥å¥ê¥ó¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢ASR¡Ê¼«Æ°²»À¼Ç§¼±¡Ë¤äNLP¡¢LLM¤Ê¤É¤Î²»À¼¡¦¸À¸ì·ÏAI³«È¯¤ËÍøÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤ë¡ÖÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦1ÏÃ¼Ô¡¦»ùÆ¸½ñ¡¦Æ¸ÏÃ¡¦³¨ËÜ¡¦ÀÎÏÃ¥Æー¥Þ¤ÎÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¥³ー¥Ñ¥¹¤È¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥¯¥ê¥×¥È¡×¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ËÜ¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¤Ï¡¢»ùÆ¸½ñ¤äÆ¸ÏÃ¡¢³¨ËÜ¡¢ÀÎÏÃ¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿»Ò¤É¤â¸þ¤±Êª¸ì¤ò¡¢ÆüËÜ¿ÍÏÃ¼Ô°ìÌ¾¤¬Ï¯ÆÉ¤¹¤ë·Á¼°¤Ç¼ýÏ¿¤·¤¿ÆüËÜ¸ì²»À¼¤È¡¢¤½¤ÎÈ¯ÏÃÆâÍÆ¤òÃé¼Â¤ËÈ¿±Ç¤·¤¿¥È¥é¥ó¥¹¥¯¥ê¥×¥È¤Ç¹½À®¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÅÐ¾ì¿ÍÊª¤Î¿´¾ð¤äÊª¸ì¤ÎÅ¸³«¤òÅÁ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤ò°Õ¼±¤·¤¿¼«Á³¤ÊÏ¯ÆÉÈ¯ÏÃ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÆÉ¤ß¾å¤²ÆÃÍ­¤ÎÍÞÍÈ¤ä´Ö¤Î¼è¤êÊý¡¢Ê¸Ì®¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿È¯À¼¤¬µ­Ï¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Ã±°ìÏÃ¼Ô¤Ë¤è¤ëÄ¹»þ´Ö¤ÎÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¤¬¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤¿·Á¤Ç¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢È¯ÏÃ¼Ô¾ò·ï¤ò¸ÇÄê¤·¤¿²»À¼Ç§¼±¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î¸¡¾Ú¤ä¡¢Êª¸ìÊ¸Ì®¤òÈ¼¤¦Ä¹Ê¸¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤ò°·¤¦¸À¸ì¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î³Ø½¬¡¦É¾²Á¤ËÍøÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£²»À¼¤È¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤¬ÂÐ±þÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤«¤é¡¢²»À¼Ç§¼±¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Î³Ø½¬¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢²»À¼¤È¸À¸ì¤ò²£ÃÇ¤¹¤ë¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥âー¥À¥ë¤Ê¸¡¾ÚÍÑÅÓ¤Ë¤âÅ¬¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Qlean Dataset¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¸¦µæ³«È¯ÃÊ³¬¤«¤é¾¦ÍÑÅ¸³«¤ò¸«¿ø¤¨¤¿AI³«È¯¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ°Â¿´¤·¤ÆÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ë³Ø½¬¥Çー¥¿¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ËÜ¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¤â¤½¤Î°ì´Ä¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢²»À¼¡¦¸À¸ì·ÏAI¤Î´ðÈ×Åª¤Ê¸¡¾Ú¤äÀºÅÙÉ¾²Á¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£²óÄó¶¡¤ò³«»Ï¤¹¤ë¡ÖÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦1ÏÃ¼Ô¡¦»ùÆ¸½ñÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡×¤Î³µÍ×

¡ÖÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦1ÏÃ¼Ô¡¦»ùÆ¸½ñÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡×¤Î¥æー¥¹¥±ー¥¹¥¤¥áー¥¸

¡Ú¸¦µæÍÑÅÓ¡Û

¡Ú»º¶ÈÍÑÅÓ¡Û

[É½1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/139_1_d0294cda616ef21d7e12d7b1021ecd2a.jpg?v=202602160151 ]- ²»À¼Ç§¼±¥â¥Ç¥ë¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¤ÎÇ§¼±ÀºÅÙ¸¡¾Ú»ùÆ¸½ñ¤äÆ¸ÏÃ¤ÎÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¤òÍÑ¤¤¤Æ¡¢ASR¥â¥Ç¥ë¤¬Êª¸ìÊ¸Ì®¤òÈ¼¤¦ÆÉ¤ß¾å¤²È¯ÏÃ¤ò¤É¤ÎÄøÅÙÀµ³Î¤ËÊ¸»úµ¯¤³¤·¤Ç¤­¤ë¤«¤òÉ¾²Á¤¹¤ë¸¦µæ¤ËÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£Ã±°ìÏÃ¼Ô¾ò·ï¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢È¯ÏÃÆâÍÆ¤äÊ¸¹½Â¤¤Ëµ¯°ø¤¹¤ë¸íÇ§¼±¤ÎÊ¬ÀÏ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£- Ä¹Ê¸¥³¥ó¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤ò°·¤¦¸À¸ì¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÎÍý²ò¸¡¾ÚÊª¸ì·Á¼°¤ÎÏ¢Â³¤·¤¿¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤òÍÑ¤¤¡¢LLM¤¬Êª¸ì¤ÎÎ®¤ì¤äÅÐ¾ì¿ÍÊª¤Î´Ø·¸À­¤ò¤É¤ÎÄøÅÙÊÝ»ý¡¦Íý²ò¤Ç¤­¤ë¤«¤ò¸¡¾Ú¤¹¤ë¸¦µæÍÑÅÓ¤ËÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- ²»À¼ÆÉ¤ß¾å¤²AI¡¦¥Ê¥ìー¥·¥ç¥óÀ¸À®¥â¥Ç¥ë¤ÎÉ¾²Á»ùÆ¸¸þ¤±¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤òÁÛÄê¤·¤¿²»À¼ÆÉ¤ß¾å¤²AI¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Êª¸ìÄ´¤Î¼«Á³¤ÊÈ¯ÏÃÉ½¸½¤ò¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤ËºÆ¸½¤Ç¤­¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤«¤ò³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÉ¾²Á¥Çー¥¿¤È¤·¤ÆÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- ²»À¼ÆþÎÏ¤òÈ¼¤¦ÂÐÏÃ·¿AI¤Î´ðÁÃ¸¡¾ÚÊª¸ìÏ¯ÆÉ²»À¼¤ÈÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤òÍÑ¤¤¡¢²»À¼ÆþÎÏ¤òµ¯ÅÀ¤È¤·¤¿ÂÐÏÃ¡¦±þÅú½èÍý¤Î¸¡¾Ú¤ä¡¢²»À¼¤È¸À¸ì¤òÅý¹ç¤·¤¿½èÍý¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥é¥¤¥ó¤Î¸¡¾ÚÍÑÅÓ¤ËÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ØQlean Dataset¡Ê¥­¥å¥ê¥ó¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡Ù¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡ØQlean Dataset¡Ù¤Ï¡¢Visual Bank»±²¼¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¢¥Þ¥Ê¥¤¥áー¥¸¥º¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¾¦ÍÑÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤ÊAI³Ø½¬ÍÑ¥Çー¥¿¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ç¤¹¡£

²èÁü¡¦Æ°²è¡¦²»À¼¡¦3D¡¦¥Æ¥­¥¹¥È¤Ê¤É¡¢Â¿ÍÍ¤Ê·Á¼°¤Î¥Çー¥¿¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¡¢¸¦µæ¡¦¾¦ÍÑ¤¤¤º¤ì¤ÎÍÑÅÓ¤Ç¤â°ÂÁ´¤ËÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ë´Ä¶­¤òÀ°È÷¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒÀéÍÕ¥í¥Ã¥Æ¥Þ¥êー¥ó¥º¤ä³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒÅìÍÎ·ÐºÑ¿·Êó¼Ò¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ë¥Çー¥¿¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤Î¶¨¶È¤òÄÌ¤¸¡¢¶È³¦ÆÃ²½¡¦ºÇ¿·¥È¥ì¥ó¥É¤ËÂ¨¤·¤¿¥Çー¥¿¥é¥¤¥ó¥Ê¥Ã¥×¡ØAI¥Çー¥¿¥ì¥·¥Ô¡Ù¤ò·ÑÂ³Åª¤Ë³È½¼¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Qlean Dataset¤Ï¡¢AI³«È¯¸½¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥Çー¥¿¼ý½¸¡¦À°È÷¤ÎÉé²Ù¤ò·Ú¸º¤·¡¢¸¢Íø¥¯¥ê¥¢¤ÇË¡Åª¥ê¥¹¥¯¤Î¤Ê¤¤AI³«È¯´Ä¶­¤Î¹½ÃÛ¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

▶ Qlean Dataset¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AI¥Çー¥¿¥ì¥·¥Ô¡§https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

¡ØQlean Dataset¡Ù¤ÎÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡ØAI¥Çー¥¿¥ì¥·¥Ô¡Ù¤ÎÆÃÄ§

- ¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤ÎÈï¼ÌÂÎ¤«¤éÆ±°Õ¼èÆÀ- ´ûÂ¸¥Çー¥¿¤ÏºÇÃ»1Æü¤ÇÇ¼ÉÊ²ÄÇ½- ¥«¥¹¥¿¥à»£±Æ¡¦¼ýÏ¿¡¦¼ý½¸¤Ë¤è¤ëÆÈ¼«¥Çー¥¿¹½ÃÛ¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤» :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

AI³«È¯ÎÏ¤òºÇÂç²½¤¹¤ë¼¡À¤Âå·¿¥Çー¥¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤ò¹½ÃÛ¡¦Äó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×´ë¶È¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¡Ö¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë¥Çー¥¿¤Î²ÄÇ½À­¤ò²ò¤­Êü¤Ä¡×¤ò¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë·Ç¤²»ö¶È³èÆ°¤òÅ¸³«¡£Ì¡²è²È¤Î¡Ö¤â¤Ã¤ÈÉÁ¤­¤¿¤¤¡ª¡×¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¹¤ëAIÊä½õ¥Äー¥ë¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¡ØTHE PEN¡Ù¤ÎÂ¾¡¢AI³Ø½¬ÍÑ¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È³«È¯¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ØQlean Dataset¡Ê¥­¥å¥ê¥ó¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡Ë¡Ù¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥¢¥Þ¥Ê¥¤¥áー¥¸¥º¤ò100%»Ò²ñ¼Ò¤Ë»ý¤Ä¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢Visual Bank¤Ï¹ñ¤Î¸¦µæ³«È¯¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¡ÖGENIAC¡×¤Ë¤âºÎÂò¤µ¤ì¡¢¼Ò²ñ¼ÂÁõ¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO¡§±Ê°æ ¿¿Ç·

½êºßÃÏ¡§¢©107-0062 ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶èÆîÀÄ»³7-1-7 C-CubeÆîÀÄ»³¥Ó¥ë6F

Visual Bank´ë¶ÈURL¡§https://visual-bank.co.jp/

¥¢¥Þ¥Ê¥¤¥áー¥¸¥º´ë¶ÈURL¡§https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Single-Speaker Children¡Çs Story Read-Aloud Audio Dataset with Transcripts

Narrative Read Speech Data for ASR, Language Models, and Educational AI

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., has released a new dataset under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset.

The dataset is a Japanese single-speaker read-aloud speech corpus based on children¡Çs books, fairy tales, picture books, and traditional folk stories.

It includes Japanese audio recordings in which one native Japanese speaker reads children¡Çs stories aloud, along with transcripts that accurately match the spoken content. The recordings capture clear, natural narration that reflects story flow and characters¡Ç emotions, including pacing, pauses, and expressive intonation typical of read-aloud speech.

Because all recordings are produced by a single speaker and include long-form narrative content, the dataset can be used to evaluate speech recognition models under consistent speaker conditions and to train or assess language models that process extended, story-based text. The aligned audio and text also make the dataset suitable for testing workflows that combine speech and language processing.

Qlean Dataset provides training data designed for use from research and development through to commercial AI applications. This dataset supports basic validation and performance evaluation for speech- and language-based AI systems, including ASR, NLP, and LLM-related use cases.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Single-Speaker Children¡Çs Book Read-Aloud Speech Dataset

[É½2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/139_2_955a1c057ccb32c88f639bb0751e049f.jpg?v=202602160151 ]

Use Case Examples for the Japanese Single-Speaker Children¡Çs Book Read-Aloud Speech Dataset

Research Use Cases

Industrial Use Cases

About Qlean Dataset

- Evaluation of ASR Performance on Read SpeechThe dataset can be used to evaluate how accurately ASR models transcribe narrative-style read speech with story context. Because the recordings are produced by a single speaker, researchers can focus on analyzing recognition errors related to linguistic structure and content rather than speaker variability.- Assessment of Language Models Handling Long-Form Narrative ContextBy using continuous story-form text, researchers can evaluate how well language models retain context, understand narrative flow, and track relationships between characters across extended passages.- Evaluation of Text-to-Speech and Narration ModelsFor speech synthesis systems designed for children¡Çs content, the dataset can serve as evaluation data to assess how naturally narrative-style speech and storytelling expressions are reproduced.- Foundational Validation for Voice-Enabled Conversational AIBy combining read-aloud speech and aligned text, the dataset supports testing dialogue and response pipelines that start from speech input, as well as integrated processing workflows that bridge speech and language components.

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the ¡ÈAI Data Recipe.¡É

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineu

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

About Visual Bank Inc.

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission ¡ÈUnlocking Data Accessibility.¡É

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan¡Çs largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview