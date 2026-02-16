ÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´Û¼Ì¿¿¤Ï¥¤¥áー¥¸

¡¡ÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´Û¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¸µ⾚ºä2-2-23¡Ë¤Î²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ß¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢4·î30Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¤Þ¤Ç¡¢½Ü¤Î¿©ºà¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖºùÂä¡×¤ä½Õ¤Î»³ºÚ¤ò»È¤Ã¤¿¡ÖºùÂä¤È½Õ¤Î»³ºÚ²ñÀÊ¡Ê24,200±ß¡¦ÀÇ¥µ¹þ¡Ë¡×¤ò¤´Äó¶¡¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡¡ÖºùÂä¡×¤ÏÇöÂ¤¤ê¤äºù¾ø¤·¤Ë²Ã¤¨¤Æ¡¢½Ð½Á¤ò¤«¤±¤Æ¤ª¾¤¤·¾å¤¬¤ê¤¤¤¿¤À¤¯ÂäÃãÄÒ¤±¤ò¤´ÍÑ°Õ¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢½Õ¤Î»³ºÚ¤ò¤¿¤Ã¤×¤ê¤È»ÈÍÑ¤·¤¿µ¨Àá¤ò´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤ë¸¥Î©¤Ë»Å¾å¤²¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡¡ÅÔ²ñ¤Î·öÁû¤òÎ¥¤ì¡¢Íî¤ÁÃå¤¤¤¿¸Ä¼¼¤òÂßÀÚ¤Ç¤­¤ë²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¤Ç¡¢µ¨Àá¤ÎÈþ¿©¤ò¤¼¤Ò¤ªÌû¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÍ½Ìó¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

¡¦¸¥Î©

Àè¡¡ÉÕ¡¡¡¡½Õ¤Î»³ºÚ¤È·Ö±¨Â±¤È³­Ãì¤ÎÅÚº´¿ÝÏÂ¤¨

ÏÐ¡¡Êª¡¡¡¡ºùÂä¤Îºù¾ø¤·¡¡Éß¤­Âçº¬¡¡ÏÏ¡¡²Ö¤Ó¤éÉ´¹çº¬

Â¤¡¡¤ê¡¡¡¡ºùÂä¤ÎÇöºî¤ê¡¡¼Ö³¤Ï·¡¡ÌôÌ£¡¡´ä±ö¡¡¤Ý¤ó¿Ý

¾Æ¡¡Êª¡¡¡¡ºÚ¤Î²Ö¤È½Õ¹ðµû¤Î¹ç¤»¾Æ¤­¡¡¥¹¥Ê¥Ã¥×ì²Æ¦¡¡¶õÆ¦¡¡ÀÄÆ¦¡¡ÌÚ¤Î²ê

¼Ñ¡¡Êª¡¡¡¡ÆÈ³è¤È¿¿Âý¤Îºù¼Ñ¡¡¤³¤´¤ß

¶¯¡¡ºè¡¡¡¡ÏÂµí¤Èä£¤È¿·¤ï¤«¤á¤Î»æÆé

¿©¡¡»ö¡¡¡¡ºùÂä¤ÎÂäÃãÄÒ¤±¡¡ÌôÌ£¡¡¹á¤ÎÊª¡¡¤ª½Ð½Á

¿å²Û»Ò¡¡¡¡¥ì¥¢¥Áー¥º¥±ー¥­¤Èberry

¡Ú¤´Äó¶¡´ü´Ö¡Û¡¡

ÎáÏÂ8Ç¯3·î2Æü¡Ê·î¡Ë¤è¤ê4·î30Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡ËËø

¡Ú¤´Äó¶¡»þ´Ö¡Û

Ê¿¡¡Æü¡¡11:30 ～ 22:00¡ÊL.O. 20:30¡Ë

ÅÚÆü½Ë¡¡11:30 ～ 21:30¡ÊL.O. 20:00¡Ë

¡Ú¤´Äó¶¡²Á³Ê¡Û

¡¡¤ª£±¿ÍÍÍ¡¡24,200±ß¡ÊÀÇ¥µ¹þ¡Ë

¢¨¼Ì¿¿¤Ï¥¤¥áー¥¸¤Ç¤¹¡£¢¨3ÆüÁ°¤Þ¤Ç¤Ë¤´Í½Ìó¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¢¨É½¼¨²Á³Ê¤Ë¤Ï¾ÃÈñÀÇ¤ª¤è¤Ó10¡ó¤Î¥µー¥Ó¥¹ÎÁ¤¬´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÊÌÅÓ¡¢¼¼ÎÁ¤òÄºÂ×¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨½ô»ö¾ð¤Ë¤è¤ê¤ªÎÁÍý¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤¬°ìÉôÊÑ¹¹¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨¿©Êª¥¢¥ì¥ë¥®ー¤ò¤ª»ý¤Á¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Ï¤´Í½Ìó»þ¤Ë¤ª¿½¤·ÉÕ¤±¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¢¨Á´ÀÊ¸Ä¼¼¤Ë¤Æ¤´ÍÑ°Õ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤ªÉô²°¤Ï¤ªÇ¤¤»¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¤´Î»¾µ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¢¨¥­¥ã¥ó¥»¥ë¤Ë¤Ä¤­¤Þ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢Á°Æü¤è¤êÎÁÍýÂå¶â¤Î70¡ó¡¢ÅöÆü¤Ï100¡ó¤òÄºÂ×¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡üÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´Û¡¡²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ß¡×

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/)

¡¡´°Á´¸Ä¼¼¤Î²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ß¡×Åìµþ¤ÎÅÔ¿´¤È¤Ï»×¤¨¤Ê¤¤Íî¤ÁÃå¤¤¤¿ÐÊ¤Þ¤¤¡£

ÅÔ²ñ¤Î·öÁû¤òËº¤ì¤µ¤»¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¡¢ÌÀ¼£¿ÀµÜ³°±ñ¤Î°ì³Ñ¡£Ë­¤«¤ÊÎÐ¤Î¤½¤ÎÀè¤ËÐÊ¤à¡¢É÷¾ð¤¢¤Õ¤ì¤ëÀÐ¾ö¾®Ï©¤¬ÆÃÄ¹¤Î²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ß¡×¡£ÆüËÜ¤ÎÅÁÅý¤ÎÃæ¤ÇËá¤­È´¤«¤ì¤¿ÆüËÜÎÁÍý¤Î¿À¿ñ¤ò¡¢»Íµ¨ÀÞ¡¹¤Î°Ü¤êÊÑ¤ï¤ê¤ò°Õ¼±¤·¡¢¶ãÌ£¤·¤¿¿©ºà¤Ç¹ª¤ß¤ËÉ½¸½¡£°ì»®¤´¤È¡¢°ìÏÐ¤´¤È¤Ë¹þ¤á¤é¤ì¤¿ÎÁÍý¿Í¤Î¿è¤ÈÁ¡ºÙ¤Ê´¶À­¤ò¿´¤æ¤¯¤Þ¤Ç¤´´®Ç½¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¡Ú±Ä¶È»þ´Ö¡ÛÊ¿Æü¡¡¡¡ 11:30 ～ 22:00¡ÊL.O. 20:30¡Ë¡¡ÅÚÆü½ËÆü 11:30 ～ 21:30¡ÊL.O. 20:00¡Ë

¡ÚÄêµÙÆü¡Û¡§Ç¯ËöÇ¯»Ï¡¦²Æ´ü¥á¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥ó¥¹»þ

¢¨£±¡¥Á´Æü»öÁ°Í½ÌóÀ©

¢¨£²¡¥Á´Éô²°¸Ä¼¼

¢¨£³¡¥°Ø»Ò¤Î¤ªÉô²°¡¦·¡¤ê¤´¤¿¤Ä¤Î¤ªÉô²°¤Ê¤É¤â¤´ÍÑ°Õ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹

²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ß¤Ï¡×¡¢ËÜ´Û°ìÉô½¤Éü¹©»ö¤Î¤¿¤á°Ê²¼¤Î´ü´ÖÃæ¡¢¤´ÍèÅ¹¤ÎºÝ¤ÎÆþ¸ý¤¬¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ßÀìÍÑÆþ¸ý¡×¤Î¤ß¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÎáÏÂ8Ç¯1·î1Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë～ÎáÏÂ8Ç¯10·î24Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë



¢¨¡Ö²Ö¤¬¤¹¤ßÀìÍÑÆþ¸ý¡×¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ï£È£Ð¤è¤ê¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÍ½Ìó¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

¡ÚÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´Û¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/)

¡¡ÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´ÛËÜ´Û¤Ï¡¢ÌÀ¼£14¡Ê1881¡ËÇ¯¤Ë¡Ö⾚ºä²¾¹Äµï¤Î¸æ²ñ¿©½ê¡×¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¸½ºß¤Î·ÞÉÐ´Û¤Î¤¢¤ë¾ì½ê¤Ë½×¹©¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÌÀ¼£21¡Ê1888¡ËÇ¯¤Ë¤Ï¡ØÂçÆüËÜÄë¹ñ·ûË¡¡ÙÁð°Æ¿³µÄ¤Î¸æÁ°²ñµÄ¤Î¾ì¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢ÌÀ¼£Å·¹Ä¤Ï·ç¤«¤¹¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¤ª½Ð¤Þ¤·¤Ë¤Ê¤é¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÍ³½ï¤«¤é¡¢ÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´ÛËÜ´Û¤Ï¡Ö·ûË¡µ­Ç°´Û¡×¤È¤â¸Æ¤Ð¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡¸½ºß¤ÎÃÏ¤Ë°ÜÃÛ°Ê¹ß¡¢·ûË¡È¯ÉÛ30¼þÇ¯µ­Ç°¼°Åµ¤ä¶µ°éÄ¼¸ìÞÒÈ¯50¼þÇ¯µ­Ç°¼°Åµ¡¢ÆüËÜÀÖ½½»ú¼Ò¤ä°¦¹ñÉØ¿Í²ñ¤ÎÁí²ñ¡¢ºÑÀ¸²ñ¤Îµ­Ç°¹Ô»ö¤Ê¤É¡¢¹ñ²ÈÅª¡¦¼Ò²ñÅª¤Ë½ÅÍ×¤Ê¹Ô»ö¤Î¾ì¤È¤·¤Æ³èÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡¡¾¼ÏÂ22¡Ê1947¡ËÇ¯¤Ë¡ØÌÀ¼£µ­Ç°´Û¡Ù¤ÎÌ¾¾Î¤ÇÁí¹ç·ëº§¼°¾ì¤È¤·¤Æ³«´Û¼°¤¬µó¹Ô¤µ¤ì¡¢°ÊÍè23ËüÁÈ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤ë¤´É×ÉØ¤Î¿·¤·¤¤Ìç½Ð¤ò¤ª½Ë¤¤¤·¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¸½ºß¤Ï·ëº§¼°¤Ë¤È¤É¤Þ¤é¤º¡¢¥Ñー¥Æ¥£¡¦²ñµÄ¤Ê¤É¤ÎMICEÍøÍÑ¡¢½Ë²ì²ñ¤ä¿ÍÀ¸µ·Îé¤Ê¤É¤Îµ­Ç°ÆüÍøÍÑ¡¢¥ì¥¹¥È¥é¥ó¤ä²ûÀÐÎÁÄâ¤Ç¤Î¤ª¿©»ö²ñ¤Ê¤É¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î²ñ¾ì¤ò¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÍÑÅÓ¤Ç¤´ÍøÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡ÎáÏÂ2¡Ê2020¡ËÇ¯¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ËÜ´Û¤ÎÎò»ËÅª¡¦·úÃÛÅª²ÁÃÍ¤¬Ç§¤á¤é¤ì¡¢ÅìµþÅÔ»ØÄêÍ­·ÁÊ¸²½ºâ¡Ê·úÂ¤Êª¡Ë¤Ë»ØÄê¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

½»½ê¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¸µ⾚ºä2-2-23

¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¡§JRÃæ±û¡¦ÁíÉðÀþ¡Ú¿®Ç»Ä®±Ø¡Û²¼¼ÖÅÌÊâ3Ê¬

ÃÏ²¼Å´ ¶äºÂÀþ¡¦È¾Â¢ÌçÀþ¡¦Âç¹¾¸ÍÀþ¡Ú⻘»³°ìÃúÌÜ±Ø¡Û²¼¼Ö¡Ê2ÈÖ½Ð¸ý¡ËÅÌÊâ6Ê¬

ÃÏ²¼Å´ Âç¹¾¸ÍÀþ¡Ú¹ñÎ©¶¥µ»¾ì±Ø¡Û²¼¼Ö¡ÊA1½Ð¸ý¡ËÅÌÊâ6Ê¬

Ãó¼Ö¾ì¡§¤¢¤ê

ÅÅÏÃ¡§03-3403-1171¡ÊÂçÂåÉ½¡Ë

¸ø¼°HP¡§https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

¥ì¥¹¥È¥é¥ó¸ø¼°HP¡§https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

¥ì¥¹¥È¥é¥ó¸ø¼°Instagram¡§https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

¥ì¥¹¥È¥é¥ó¸ø¼°X¡ÊµìTwitter¡Ë¡§https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¥¹¥¤ー¥ÄHP¡§https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥·¥ç¥Ã¥×¡§https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

¸ø¼°Facebook¡§https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/(https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/)

¸ø¼°Instagram¡§https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

º§Îé¸ø¼°Instagram¡§https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

º§Îé¸ø¼°TikTok¡§https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

¸ø¼°YouTube¡§https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

[Meiji Kinenkan] Experience the Flavors of Spring from Sea and Mountains at the Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant ¡ÈHanagasumi¡É

A limited-time seasonal kaiseki course featuring cherry sea bream (¡ÈSakura-dai¡É) and fresh spring mountain vegetables is now available by reservation.

At the Japanese kaiseki restaurant Hanagasumi, located within Meiji Kinenkan, a seasonal course celebrating the arrival of spring-¡ÈSakura-dai and Spring Mountain Vegetables Kaiseki¡É (JPY 24,200, tax and service charge included)-is available for a limited time.

This elegant course showcases premium Sakura-dai (cherry sea bream) at its seasonal peak, served in a variety of refined preparations including delicate sashimi, a gently steamed dish infused with spring aromas, and a comforting tai chazuke, enjoyed by pouring fragrant dashi over the sea bream. The menu is further enhanced with an abundant selection of fresh spring mountain vegetables, carefully prepared to highlight their natural flavors and the sense of the season.

¢¡ Availability

March 2 (Mon) - April 30 (Thu), 2026

¢¡ Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

¢¡ Price

JPY 24,200 per person

(Tax and service charge included)

About Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant ¡ÈHanagasumi¡É

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

Hanagasumi is a traditional kaiseki restaurant offering fully private dining rooms, with a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from the bustle of central Tokyo.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, beyond lush greenery, Hanagasumi welcomes guests along a charming stone-paved approach that sets the tone for an unforgettable dining experience. Rooted in Japan¡Çs rich culinary traditions, our cuisine artfully expresses the essence of seasonal Japanese gastronomy, using carefully selected ingredients that reflect the changing seasons.

Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

Closed:

Year-end and New Year holidays, and during summer maintenance periods



Important Information

¢¨ Advance reservations are required on all days

¢¨ All dining rooms are private

¢¨ Rooms with Western-style seating and sunken kotatsu-style seating are available

Notice Regarding Entrance During Renovation

Due to partial restoration work on the Main Building, Hanagasumi will be accessible only via the dedicated Hanagasumi entrance during the following period:



January 1 (Thu) - October 24 (Sat), 2026

When visiting, please proceed down the slope near the parking area and enter through the

Hanagasumi dedicated entrance.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.

About Meiji Kinenkan

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today¡Çs State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the ¡ÈKenpo Kinenkan¡É.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/