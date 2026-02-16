BioPhenoMA¡¢¸¦µæÍÑ»îÌô¥­¥Ã¥È¤ÎÍ­¸ú´ü¸Â¤ò6¤«·î¤Ø±äÄ¹

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒBioPhenoMA

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒBioPhenoMA¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹¡§Ã°±© Âç²ð¡Ë¤Ï¡¢ÆÈ¼«¤Î¶ËÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼ÁÄêÎÌµ»½Ñ¡ÖTN‑cyclon(TM)¡×¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¸¦µæÍÑ»îÌô¥­¥Ã¥È¤ÎÍ­¸ú´ü¸Â¤ò¡¢½¾Íè¤Î2¤«·î¤«¤é6¤«·î¤Ø±äÄ¹¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥¨¥¯¥½¥½ー¥àËì¡¿Æâ¹Ð¤Î¶Éºß¾ðÊó²òÀÏ¤äÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¤ÎÆ°ÂÖ²òÀÏ¤Ê¤É¡¢À¤³¦Åª¤Ë¹â¤Þ¤ë¸¦µæ¥Ëー¥º¤ËÂÐ±þ¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢³¤³°Í¢Á÷¡¦ºß¸Ë´ÉÍý¡¦Ä¹´ü¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËÅ¬¤·¤¿¶¡µëÂÎÀ©¤òÀ°È÷¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

¢£ ÇØ·Ê¡§À¤³¦Åª¤Ë¹â¤Þ¤ëÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á²òÀÏ¥Ëー¥º

¤¬¤ó¡¢¿À·ÐÊÑÀ­¼À´µ¡¢´¶À÷¾É¡¢Âå¼Õ¼À´µ¤Ê¤É¤Î¸¦µæÎÎ°è¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¨¥¯¥½¥½ー¥àËì¡¿Æâ¹Ð¤Î¶Éºß¾ðÊó ¤ä ÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¤Î»þ´ÖÊÑ²½¡ÊÆ°ÂÖ¡Ë ¤ò¼Â¸¡ÂÎ¥Ùー¥¹¤ÇÉ¾²Á¤¹¤ë¥Ëー¥º¤¬µÞÂ®¤Ë¹â¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

- ²¤ÊÆ¡§¥¨¥¯¥½¥½ー¥à¤ò²ð¤·¤¿ÉÂÂÖÍý²ò¡¦ÌôºÞ±þÅú¸¦µæ¤¬¿ÊÅ¸- ¥¢¥¸¥¢¡§Èó¿¯½±¸¡ÂÎ¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¿·µ¬»ØÉ¸Ãµº÷¤¬²ÃÂ®

TN-cyclon(TM)µ»½Ñ¤Ï¡¢½¾Íèµ»½Ñ¤Ç¤ÏÂª¤¨¤Ë¤¯¤¤ ¶ËÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¤ÎµóÆ°¤ò¼Â¸¡ÂÎ¤Ç²òÀÏ¤Ç¤­¤ëÅÀ ¤¬É¾²Á¤µ¤ì¡¢³¤³°¤«¤é¤ÎÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¬Áý²Ã¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ Í­¸ú´ü¸Â6¤«·î¤Ø¤Î±äÄ¹¡§³¤³°Å¸³«¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¶¡µëÂÎÀ©¤Î¶¯²½

º£²ó¤ÎÍ­¸ú´ü¸Â±äÄ¹¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢°Ê²¼¤ÎÅÀ¤¬²þÁ±¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

- ³¤³°Í¢Á÷¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥êー¥É¥¿¥¤¥à¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ- Ä¹´ü¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ç¤Î°ÂÄê¶¡µë- ¸¦µæ¼Ô¤Î¼Â¸³¥¹¥±¥¸¥åー¥ë¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿½ÀÆð¤Ê±¿ÍÑ- ºß¸Ë´ÉÍý¤Î¸úÎ¨²½

¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¸¦µæ¼Ô¤¬TN‑cyclon(TM)¥­¥Ã¥È¤ò¤è¤ê°Â¿´¤·¤ÆÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ë´Ä¶­¤¬À°¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ ¼õÂ÷¸¦µæ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤È¤ÎÏ¢Æ°

BioPhenoMA¤Ï¡¢Á°½èÍý¡¦Ê¬²è¡Ê¶Éºß¾ðÊóÊÝ»ý¡Ë¡¦¹³ÂÎÁªÄê¡¦Â¬Äê·Ï¹½ÃÛ¡¦¶ËÈùÎÌÄêÎÌ¡¦Æ°ÂÖ²òÀÏ¤Þ¤Ç¡¢¼Â¸¡ÂÎ¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á²òÀÏ¤ò°ì´Ó¤·¤Æ»Ù±ç¤Ç¤­¤ëÂÎÀ© ¤òÀ°¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

º£²ó¤Î¶¡µëÂÎÀ©¶¯²½¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¸¦µæ¼Ô¤Ï¸¦µæÌÜÅª¤Ë±þ¤¸¤Æ¡¢

- ¥­¥Ã¥È¡§¼«¤é¿×Â®¤ËÂ¬Äê¤ò¿Ê¤á¤¿¤¤¾ì¹ç- ¼õÂ÷¸¦µæ¡§¼Â¸¡ÂÎ²òÀÏ¡¦Æ°ÂÖ²òÀÏ¡¦¶Éºßº¹É¾²Á¤Ê¤É¹âÅÙ¤Ê²òÀÏ¤¬É¬Í×¤Ê¾ì¹ç

¤ò½ÀÆð¤ËÁªÂò¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Î¾¼Ô¤òÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¸¦µæ¤Î¿Ê¹ÔÂ®ÅÙ¤È¿¼ÅÙ¤ò¹â¤á¡¢¸¦µæ¼Ô¤ÎÉéÃ´¤ò·Ú¸º¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¤è¤ê¹â¤¤¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Î²òÀÏ¤ò¼Â¸½¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÁ´ÂÎÁü¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤Î¥ïー¥¯¥Õ¥íー¿Þ¤Ë¼¨¤¹ÄÌ¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£

¸¡ÂÎÁ°½èÍý¤«¤é¥á¥«¥Ë¥º¥à²ò¼á¤Þ¤Ç¤Î°ìÏ¢¤Î¹©Äø¤òÅý¹çÅª¤Ë»Ù±ç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

BioPhenoMA¡¢¼Â¸¡ÂÎ¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼ÁÆ°ÂÖ²òÀÏ¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¡¡¡Ö¼õÂ÷¸¦µæ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡×¤òËÜ³Ê³«»Ï | ³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒBioPhenoMA¤Î¥×¥ì¥¹¥ê¥êー¥¹(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000018.000132552.html)

¢£ ¹ñÆâ½Ð²Ù¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤´°ÆÆâ

¹ñÆâ½Ð²ÙÊ¬¤Ë¤Ä¤­¤Þ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢ºß¸Ë¾õ¶·¤ÎÅÔ¹ç¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÅöÌÌ¤Î´Ö¤Ï½¾Íè¤ÎÍ­¸ú´ü¸Â2¤«·îÉÊ¤ò¤ªÆÏ¤±¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£½ç¼¡¡¢6¤«·îÉÊ¤ØÀÚ¤êÂØ¤¨¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤´Íý²ò¤Î¤Û¤É¤ª´ê¤¤¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ º£¸å¤ÎÅ¸Ë¾

2026Ç¯4·î22Æü～26Æü¤ËÊÆ¹ñ¥×¥¨¥ë¥È¥ê¥³¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë¹ñºÝºÙË¦³°¾®Ë¦³Ø²ñ¡ÊISEV2026¡Ë¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢TNcyclon(TM)¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿¸¦µæÀ®²Ì¤òÁá°ðÅÄÂç³Ø¤È¶¦Æ±¤ÇÈ¯É½Í½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤³¤ì¤é¤Î³Ø½ÑÈ¯É½¤òÄÌ¤¸¡¢BioPhenoMAµ»½Ñ¤Î²Ê³ØÅªÂÅÅöÀ­¤È¹ñºÝÅªÉ¾²Á¤ò¤µ¤é¤Ë¶¯²½¤·¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¸¦µæ¼Ô¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤ò°ìÁØ¿¼¤á¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£ ²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×

BioPhenoMA¤ÏÁá°ðÅÄÂç³Ø °ËÆ£±ÙÏ¯¶µ¼ø¤é¤¬³«È¯¤·¤¿¡¢¶ËÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¸¡½Ðµ»½Ñ¡ÖTN‑cyclon(TM)¡×¤òÍ­¤¹¤ë¥¹¥¿ー¥È¥¢¥Ã¥×¤Ç¤¹¡£¡ÖTN‑cyclon(TM)¡×¤Ï°ìÈÌÅª¤Ê¥Ð¥¤¥ª¥é¥Ü¤ÎÀßÈ÷¤òÍÑ¤¤¤Æ¡¢·ìÃæ¤ä¥¨¥¯¥½¥½ー¥à¤Ë´Þ¤Þ¤ì¤ë¶ËÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¤òÄ¶¹â´¶ÅÙ¤ËÂ¬Äê¤Ç¤­¤ëµ»½Ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÊÀ¼Ò¤ÏÀ¸ÂÎ¸½¾Ýµ¡¹½¤ò²òÀÏ¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡ÈÃ¯¤â¤¬¤É¤³¤Ç¤â´ÊÃ±¤Ë¡Ø¶ËÈùÎÌ¥¿¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¼Á¸¡½Ð¡Ù¤ò¹Ô¤¨¤ë³×¿·Åª¤Ê¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤òÁÏÀ¸¤·¡¢À¸Êª°å³ØÊ¬Ìî¤Î¹¹¤Ê¤ë¿ÊÊâ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤ë¡É¤ò¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤È¤·¤Æ·Ç¤²¡¢¸¦µæ³«È¯¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒBioPhenoMA

ÀßÎ©¡§2023Ç¯4·î18Æü

½»½ê¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶èÀ¾Áá°ðÅÄ1-22-3

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§Ã°±©¡¡Âç²ð

HP¡§https://www.biophenoma.com/

E-mail¡§info@biophenoma.com

BioPhenoMA Extends Shelf Life of Research-Use TN cyclon(TM) Kits to Six Months

- Strengthening Global Supply Capabilities to Meet Growing International Demand -

BioPhenoMA Inc. (Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Niwa) today announced that the shelf life of its research-use assay kits based on the company¡Çs proprietary ultrasensitive protein quantification technology, TN cyclon(TM), has been extended from two months to six months.

This enhancement supports the increasing global demand for exosome membrane/lumen localization analysis and trace protein dynamics studies, enabling more reliable overseas shipping, inventory management, and long-term research projects.

The improvement also reinforces the foundation of BioPhenoMA¡Çs Contract Research Service, announced on February 9.

Background: Global Demand for Trace-Protein and Localization-Resolved Analysis Is Accelerating

In oncology, neurodegeneration, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders, researchers worldwide are seeking methods to evaluate:

- Membrane vs. lumen localization of exosomal proteins- Time dependent changes (dynamics) of trace proteins- Direct analysis using real-world biological specimens

Across regions:

- North America / Europe: Rapid expansion of exosome based disease mechanism and drug response research- Asia: Growing interest in non-invasive specimen-based biomarker discovery

TN cyclon(TM) has gained international attention for its ability to quantify sub pg/mL proteins in real specimens, a capability difficult to achieve with conventional technologies. As a result, overseas inquiries have increased steadily.

Shelf Life Extended to Six Months: Strengthening Global Supply Infrastructure

The extension to a six month shelf life enables:

- Improved reliability during overseas shipping- Stable supply for long-term research projects- Greater flexibility in experiment scheduling- More efficient inventory management

Researchers can now use TN cyclon(TM) kits with greater confidence, regardless of geographic location or project duration.

Integration with Contract Research Services

BioPhenoMA provides an end to end workflow for real specimen protein analysis, including:

- Sample preparation- Fractionation with localization information preserved- Antibody selection and assay development- Ultrasensitive quantification (0.1 pg/mL)- Dynamics analysis and mechanistic interpretation

With the strengthened supply system, researchers can flexibly choose between:

- Kits - for rapid, self directed measurements- Contract Research Services - for advanced analyses such as real specimen dynamics, localization resolved evaluation, and complex study designs

Combining both options accelerates research progress while reducing experimental burden.

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000018.000132552.html

Future Outlook

BioPhenoMA will present joint research with WASEDA University at ISEV2026 (International Society for Extracellular Vesicles), held April 22-26, 2026 in Puerto Rico, USA.

Through international academic presentations, the company aims to further strengthen the scientific validation and global recognition of TN‑cyclon(TM), while expanding collaborations with researchers working on real‑specimen analysis.

About BioPhenoMA Inc.

BioPhenoMA is a biotechnology startup originating from Waseda University, founded on the ultrasensitive protein detection technology TN‑cyclon(TM), developed by Professor Etsuro Ito and colleagues. TN‑cyclon(TM) enables sub‑pg/mL quantification of proteins in blood and exosomes using standard laboratory equipment.

Our mission is to create a platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to easily detect trace proteins, accelerating scientific discovery in the life sciences.

Company Information

BioPhenoMA Inc.

Founded: April 18, 2023

Address: 1‑22‑3 Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Daisuke Niwa

Website: https://www.biophenoma.com

Email: info@biophenoma.com