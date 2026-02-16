¡ÖÂè55²ó ASM OSAKA¡×¤Ë½ÐÅ¸

Åì¥ìACS³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

Åì¥ìACS³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò(ËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è)¤Ï¡¢2026Ç¯3·î6Æü(¶â)～7Æü(ÅÚ)¤Î2Æü´Ö¡¢¥¤¥ó¥Æ¥Ã¥¯¥¹Âçºå¤Ë¤Æ³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë¡ÖÂè55²ó ASM OSAKA¡×¤Ø½ÐÅ¸¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Åö¥Öー¥¹¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥Ñ¥ì¥ëCAD¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à CREACOMPO(R)II ¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ðー¥¸¥ç¥ó Ver. 9 ¤Ç PATTERN MAGIC(R)II ¤Î¿·µ¡Ç½¤ÈÁàºîÀ­¤ò²þÁ±¤·¤¿ PATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D¡¢¥¢¥Ñ¥ì¥ë¸þ¤±¥Çー¥¿´ÉÍý¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à XIFORM(R) ¤ÎºÇ¿·¥Ðー¥¸¥ç¥ó Ver. 11 ¤ÇAI¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤¿¿·µ¡Ç½¤ÈÏ¢·È»öÎã¤òÅ¸¼¨¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚÅ¸¼¨ÆâÍÆ¡Û

PATTERN MAGIC(R)II¡ü¥¢¥Ñ¥ì¥ëCAD¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à CREACOMPO(R)II

¡ÖCREACOMPO(R)II¡×¤Ï¡¢Â¿ÉÊ¼ï¾®¥í¥Ã¥ÈÀ¸»º¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ±þ¡¢¥êー¥É¥¿¥¤¥à¤ÎÃ»½Ì¤ò¥¢¥·¥¹¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤ªµÒÍÍ¤Î´Ä¶­¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤Æ¡¢¥¯¥é¥¦¥É¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢¥¯¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥È¥µー¥Ðー¤Ê¤É±¿ÍÑ¥¿¥¤¥×¤¬Áª¤Ù¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢Äê´üÅª¤Ë·ÀÌóËÜ¿ô¤â¸«Ä¾¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¡¢ºÇÅ¬¤Ê¥³¥¹¥È¤Ç¤Î±¿ÍÑ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¾ÜºÙ¤ò¸«¤ë :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/products/creacompo2/

PATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D¡ü3D¥Ðー¥Á¥ã¥ë¥Õ¥£¥Ã¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥½¥Õ¥È PATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D

PATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D ¤Ï¡¢2D¤Î¥Ñ¥¿ー¥ó¤ò3D¥Ü¥Ç¥£¤ËÃå¤»ÉÕ¤±¤Æ¥·¥ß¥å¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢ÊÁ¤ÎÀßÄê¤äÂ¾¥µ¥¤¥º¤Î¥Á¥§¥Ã¥¯¤â´ÊÃ±¤Ë¤Ç¤­¡¢¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó³ÎÄê¤Þ¤Ç¤Î»þ´Ö¤äÏ«ÎÏ¤ò¸º¤é¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ùµ¤·Ú¤Ë·¿»æ¤òÎ©ÂÎ²½¤Ç¤­¤ë

¡ùÈæ³Ó¤ä³ÎÇ§¤¬´ÊÃ±¤Ë¤Ç¤­¤ë

¡ù¹©¶ÈÍÑ¥Ü¥Ç¥£¤Ç³ÎÇ§¤Ç¤­¤ë

¾ÜºÙ¤ò¸«¤ë :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/products/lp/pattern-magic2-3d/

XIFORM MAGIC(R)¡ü¥¢¥Ñ¥ì¥ë¸þ¤±¥Çー¥¿´ÉÍý¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¡XIFORM(R)

XIFORM(R) ¤Ï¡¢¡ÖË¥À½»ÅÍÍ½ñ¡×¤ä¡Ö²Ã¹©»Ø¿Þ½ñ¡×¡ÖÈ¯Ãí½ñ¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿ÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÄ¢É¼¤Ëµ­ºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¾ðÊó¤Î¡¢´ÉÍý¡¦¶¦Í­¡¦³èÍÑ¤ò¹Ô¤¦¥¢¥Ñ¥ì¥ë¸þ¤±¥Çー¥¿´ÉÍý¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

¾ðÊó¤Î´ÉÍý¡¦¶¦Í­¡¦³èÍÑ¤ò¹Ô¤¦¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢½ÅÊ£ºî¶È¡¢½¤ÀµÏ³¤ì¡¢Å¾µ­¥ß¥¹¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿ÌäÂê¤ò²ò·è¤·¡¢¶ÈÌ³¤Î²þÁ±¤ÈÀ¸»ºÀ­¸þ¾å¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ù¾ðÊó¤Î°ì¸µ´ÉÍý¤ÇÍß¤·¤¤¥Çー¥¿¤¬¤¹¤°¸«¤Ä¤«¤ë

¡ùÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ä¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¤È¥Çー¥¿Ï¢·È¤Ç¤­¤ë

¡ù¶ÈÌ³¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»ÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÄ¢É¼¤¬ºîÀ®¤¬²ÄÇ½

¾ÜºÙ¤ò¸«¤ë :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/products/xiform/

½ÐÅ¸¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é¡§https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/event/202602050900/(https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/event/202602050900/)

¢¨ËÜµ­ºÜ¤Î¡Ö¾¦É¸¡¦ÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¡×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢Åö¼Ò¥¦¥§¥Ö¥µ¥¤¥È¡Êhttps://www.toray-acs.co.jp/trademark/¡Ë¤è¤ê¤´³ÎÇ§¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

[English]

Toray Advanced Computer Solution will exhibit at the 55th ASM OSAKA(Apparel & Sewing Machine promotion 2026)

Showcasing Fashion CAD Software, 3D Design Simulation Software, and Tech Pack Software.

We, Toray Advanced Computer Solution, Inc., will attend at the 55th ASM OSAKA (Apparel & Sewing Machine promotion 2026) from March 6 to March 7, 2026.

Under the theme "CREACOMPO(R)II and XIFORM(R) support the fashion industry in improving work efficiency in planning and design", we will showcase the latest versions of the software features and introduce other products and services tailored to customers' needs.

Our booth is in the building 3 of the INTEX OSAKA [Booth No. 32].

We look forward to your visit.

¡üFashion CAD Software ¡ÈCREACOMPO(R)II¡É

¡ÈCREACOMPO(R)II¡É assists in the production of a wide variety of products in small batches and reduces lead times.

¡¦ Operates in a variety of environments, including cloud service (for individuals or businesses) or client-server.

¡¦ Evaluates contracts regularly to ensure the ongoing costs.

More :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/products/creacompo2/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=prtimes-asmosaka

¡ü3D Design Simulation Software ¡ÈPATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D¡É

¡ÈPATTERN MAGIC(R)II3D¡É supports accurate 3D garment design for pattern makers.

¡¦ With simple operations without CG skills, the software converts 2D patterns into 3D patterns.

¡¦ 3D virtual fitting, "Digital Toile", provides work efficiencies in design development.

More :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/products/creacompo2/pattern-magic2-3d/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=prtimes-asmosaka

¡üTech Pack Software ¡ÈXIFORM(R)¡É

¡ÈXIFORM(R)¡É manages the apparel production-related data to share, analyze, and utilize for greater production efficiency.

¡¦ Easy to use, even for users unfamiliar with data inputs, with the help of a full range of input aids and drawing functions.

¡¦ Centralised data management helps to avoid duplicate work and prevent omissions and transcription errors.

More :https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/products/xiform/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=prtimes-asmosaka

Access: https://www.intex-osaka.com/en/access/

*The above-mentioned trademarks and registered trademarks are on the linked site below.

https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/trademark/