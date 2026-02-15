¥Æ¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êーÁª¼ê ÂàÃÄ¤Î¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò·²ÇÏ¥¯¥ì¥¤¥ó¥µ¥ó¥Àー¥º

¤³¤ÎÅÙ¡¢·²ÇÏ¥¯¥ì¥¤¥ó¥µ¥ó¥Àー¥º¤Ç¤Ï¡¢·ÀÌóËþÎ»¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢#30 ¥Æ¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êーÁª¼ê¤¬ÂàÃÄ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Ê¤ª¡¢°ÜÀÒÀè¤¬·èÄê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¼«Í³¸ò¾Ä¥ê¥¹¥È¤Ë¤Ï¸ø¼¨¤µ¤ì¤º¡¢¸åÆü°ÜÀÒÀè¥¯¥é¥Ö¤è¤êÈ¯É½¤µ¤ì¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

#30 Terrance WoodBury¡Ê¥Æ¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êー¡Ë

¥¯¥é¥Ö ¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡Ö¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢¥Æ¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êーÁª¼ê¤È¤Î·ÀÌó¤¬ËþÎ»¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤´Êó¹ð¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥·ー¥º¥óÅÓÃæ¡¢¥Áー¥à¤Ë²ø²æ¿Í¤¬½Ð¤ë¸·¤·¤¤¾õ¶·¤ÎÃæ¤Ç²ÃÆþ¤·¡¢26»î¹ç¤Ë½Ð¾ì¡£¾ï¤Ë¹â¤¤½¸ÃæÎÏ¤ÈÀÕÇ¤´¶¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¥³ー¥È¤ËÎ©¤ÁÂ³¤±¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤Î¥×¥í¥Õ¥§¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¤Ê»ÑÀª¤Ï¡¢¥×¥ìーÌÌ¤Î¤ß¤Ê¤é¤º¡¢Æü¡¹¤Î½àÈ÷¤ä¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¤â¥Áー¥à¤ËÂç¤­¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¥¹¥¿¥ó¥Àー¥É¤ò³Î¼Â¤Ë°ú¤­¾å¤²¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¾õ¶·¤Ç¤â¥²ー¥à¤Ë½¸Ãæ¤·¡¢¥Áー¥à¤Î¤¿¤á¤ËÀï¤¤Â³¤±¤ë»ÑÀª¤Ï¡¢¼ã¤¤Áª¼ê¤¿¤Á¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤âÂç¤­¤ÊÌÏÈÏ¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢¥¯¥é¥Ö¤ÎÊ¸²½¤Å¤¯¤ê¤Ë³Î¤«¤ÊÂ­À×¤ò»Ä¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÂ¿Âç¤Ê¤ë¹×¸¥¤Ë¿´¤è¤ê·É°Õ¤È´¶¼Õ¤òÉ½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êーÁª¼ê¤È¤´²ÈÂ²¤Îº£¸å¤Î¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëÀ®¸ù¤ò¡¢¿´¤è¤ê´ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êーÁª¼ê ¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡ÖTo all the fans and boosters,



Thank you for the support you¡Çve shown me during my time here. From day one, I felt the energy in the gym and the pride you carry for this team. That support mattered, especially on the tough days.



I¡Çm grateful to the organization, the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone behind the scenes who made it possible for me to do my job every day. Wearing this jersey and competing in front of you was something I never took lightly.



As I move on to the next chapter, I do so with respect and appreciation for everything I experienced here. I¡Çll continue to work, compete, and carry myself the right way. I hope you¡Çll continue to support the team and the players who come next.



Thank you for believing in us and for standing with us.



Respectfully,

Terrance Woodbury



¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ø



¤³¤ÎÃÏ¤Ç²á¤´¤·¤¿´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë¡¢³§ÍÍ¤«¤é¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤¿²¹¤«¤¤¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤Ë¿´¤«¤é´¶¼Õ¤òÅÁ¤¨¤¿¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£½éÆü¤«¤é¡¢¥¢¥êー¥Ê¤ËËþ¤Á¤ëÇ®µ¤¤È¡¢³§ÍÍ¤¬¤³¤Î¥Áー¥à¤ËÂÐ¤·¤ÆÊú¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤ë¸Ø¤ê¤òÈ©¤Ç´¶¤¸¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¶ì¤·¤¤»þ´ü¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤½¤Î»Ù¤¨¤Ï¤«¤±¤¬¤¨¤Î¤Ê¤¤¤â¤Î¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£



ÁÈ¿¥¡¢¥³ー¥Á¥ó¥°¥¹¥¿¥Ã¥Õ¡¢¥Áー¥à¥á¥¤¥È¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÎ¢¤Ç»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤Ã¤¿Á´¤Æ¤ÎÊý¡¹¤Ë¿¼¤¯´¶¼Õ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£³§ÍÍ¤Î¤ª¤«¤²¤Ç¡¢»ä¤ÏÆü¡¹¼«Ê¬¤ÎÌò³ä¤ò²Ì¤¿¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤Î¥æ¥Ë¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤ò¿È¤Ë¤Þ¤È¤¤¡¢³§ÍÍ¤ÎÁ°¤ÇÀï¤¨¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¡¢»ä¤Ï°ìÅÙ¤¿¤ê¤È¤âÅö¤¿¤êÁ°¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£



¿·¤¿¤Ê¾Ï¤Ø¿Ê¤à¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¡¢¤³¤³¤Ç·Ð¸³¤·¤¿Á´¤Æ¤ËÂÐ¤·¡¢·É°Õ¤È´¶¼Õ¤ÎÇ°¤òÊú¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤âÅØÎÏ¤òÂ³¤±¡¢Àï¤¤¡¢Àµ¤·¤¤»Ñ¤ò´Ó¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤É¤¦¤«¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤â¥Áー¥à¤ÈÁª¼ê¤ò±þ±ç¤·Â³¤±¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£



»ä¤¿¤Á¤ò¿®¤¸¡¢¶¦¤ËÊâ¤ó¤Ç¤¯¤À¤µ¤ê¡¢ËÜÅö¤Ë¤¢¤ê¤¬¤È¤¦¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



·É¶ñ

¥Æ¥ì¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¦¥Ã¥É¥Ù¥êー¡×