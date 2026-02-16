ÉðÂ¢¾®»³¤Î³¹¤Ë¡¢¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥ÉÊ¸²½¤ÎºÌ¤ê¤òÅº¤¨¤ë¥Ê¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¥Çー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡Ö¥»¥ó¥È¥Ñ¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¥Çー in ÉðÂ¢¾®»³¡×¤ò¡¢²¼µ­¤ÎÄÌ¤ê³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥»¥ó¥È¥Ñ¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¥Çー¡ÊËèÇ¯3·î17Æü¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥É¤Î¥Ê¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¥Çー¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢ËÜ¹ñ¤Ï¤â¤Á¤í¤ó¡¢¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥É·Ï°ÜÌ±¤ÎÂ¿¤¤À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ç½Ë¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¹ñºÝÅª¤Ê¤ªº×¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥¤¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¥ß¥åー¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤ä¥À¥ó¥¹¡¢¿©Ê¸²½¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢ÃÏ°è¤Ëº¬¤¶¤·¤¿·Á¤Ç¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥ÉÊ¸²½¤Ë¿Æ¤·¤àµ¡²ñ¤òÁÏ½Ð¤·¡¢¹ñÀÒ¤äÀ¤Âå¤òÄ¶¤¨¤¿Â¿Ê¸²½¸òÎ®¤Î¾ì¤È¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢2026Ç¯3·îÃæ¤Ï¡¢ÉðÂ¢¾®»³°ìÈÖÄÌ¤ê¾¦Å¹³¹¤Î³¹Ï©Åô¤¬¥°¥êー¥ó¤ËÅÀÅô¤·¡¢¾¦Å¹³¹Á´ÂÎ¤Ç¥»¥ó¥È¥Ñ¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¥Çー¤ò½Ë¤¦¾ÝÄ§Åª¤Ê±é½Ð¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£-----------------------------------------------------------------------------³«ºÅ³µÍ×Æü»þ¡§2026Ç¯3·î7Æü¡ÊÅÚ¡Ë11:00～17:00¡Ê±«Å··è¹Ô¡¦¹ÓÅ·Ãæ»ß¡Ë²ñ¾ì¡§ÉðÂ¢¾®»³±ØÁ°¹­¾ì¡¡The Mall¡ÊÅìµþÅÔÉÊÀî¶è¡ËÆâÍÆ¡¦¥¢¥¤¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¥ß¥åー¥¸¥Ã¥¯ ¥é¥¤¥Ö±éÁÕ¡¦¥¢¥¤¥ê¥Ã¥·¥å¥À¥ó¥¹ ¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¡¦¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥É¤Ë¤Á¤Ê¤ó¤À¥Õー¥É¡¦¥É¥ê¥ó¥¯½ÐÅ¹¡¦¥°¥êー¥óÁõ¾þ¤Ë¤è¤ë²ñ¾ì±é½Ð ¤Û¤«

¼çºÅ¡§¡¡¥»¥ó¥È¥Ñ¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¥Çー in ÉðÂ¢¾®»³¼Â¹Ô°Ñ°÷²ñ¼Â¹Ô°Ñ°÷Ä¹¡§ÀÐÅÏºÌ·Ã¡¡E-mail:stpatricksday.in.muashikoyama@gmail.com¡ÊSeamus O¡ÆHara Irish Pub¡¡¥ªー¥Êー/ÉðÂ¢¾®»³°ìÈÖÄÌ¤ê¾¦±É²ñÍý»ö¡Ë

¶¦ºÅ¡§ÉðÂ¢¾®»³°ìÈÖÄÌ¤ê¾¦±É²ñURL:¡¡https://www.instagram.com/stpat_musashikoyama/¸å±ç¡§¡¡¥¢¥¤¥ë¥é¥ó¥ÉÂç»È´Û¥¯¥é¥¦¥É¥Õ¥¡¥¦¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¡§¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È³«ºÅ»Ù±ç¤òÊç½¸Ãæhttps://camp-fire.jp/projects/920948/view

St. Patrick¡Çs Day in Musashi-KoyamaSaturday, March 7, 2026

St. Patrick¡Çs Day in Musashi-Koyama will be held as follows, celebrating Ireland¡Çs national day through music, dance, and cultural exchange within the local community.St. Patrick¡Çs Day, celebrated annually on March 17, is Ireland¡Çs national day and is widely observed around the world, especially in countries with strong Irish heritage.This event aims to foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding by introducing Irish culture in a welcoming, community-based setting, open to people of all ages and nationalities.Throughout March 2026, the streetlights along Musashi-Koyama Ichiban-dori Shopping Street will be illuminated in green, symbolizing solidarity with St. Patrick¡Çs Day and creating a festive atmosphere across the neighborhood.

Event DetailsDate: Saturday, March 7, 2026Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM(Rain or shine / Cancelled in severe weather)Venue: Musashi-Koyama Station Plaza¡¡¡ÚThe Mall¡ÛShinagawa-ku, TokyoProgramLive Irish music performancesIrish dance showsFood and drink inspired by Irish cultureGreen-themed decorations and community activities

Organizer:St. Patrick¡Çs Day in Musashi-Koyama Executive CommitteeSae Ishiwatari¡¡¡ÊSeamus O¡ÆHara Irish Pub owner¡ËCo-organizer:Musashi-Koyama Ichiban-doriShoueikai (Shopping Street Association)Support (Proposed):Embassy of Ireland in Japan