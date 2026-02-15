国際米輸出事業に関する合弁設立のお知らせ

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社は、フィリピンNueva Ecija州Licab市と合弁事業について基本合意し、日本市場および国際市場向け高品質米の生産・輸出事業を本格始動します。5ヵ年で20万ha体制を構築予定です。



Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（所在地：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲4丁目1番38号 徳島市中央卸売市場内／代表取締役 荒井 嘉久）は、関連会社であるSato Investment SPC（本社：オマーン／CEO & President 佐藤 和男）とともに、フィリピン中部ルソン地域Nueva Ecija州Licab市（Municipality of Licab Mayor Wilfredo S. Domingo）と協議を重ね、合弁提携について基本合意に至りました。日本市場および国際市場向けの高品質米の生産・輸出事業を本格的に推進してまいります。

正式な合弁契約については現在最終調整段階にあり、近日中の締結を予定しております。

LICAB 市庁舎

■ 背景・趣旨

フィリピンでは国内米需要が高く、耕作可能な未利用農地が約120万ha存在すると言われています。Licabを含むNueva Ecija地域は肥沃な平野と農業基盤に恵まれ、将来的な米作拡大の潜在力が高い地域です。

本プロジェクトは、日本市場および国際市場に供給可能な高品質米の安定生産と輸出を目的とした包括的農業開発事業です。自治体（LGU）との連携を基盤に、農地整備、生産体制構築、品質向上、販売網展開までを一体化した持続可能な国際事業モデルを構築します。

また、本事業と並行して、現地における農業従事者の人材育成事業を推進することについても同時に合意しており、持続可能な農業発展と地域雇用の創出を図ります。

■ 事業の主なポイント

1．LGUとの合弁提携に関する基本合意

Licab市との間で、地域内における合弁事業体の設立、および農地開発から収穫、輸出までの一貫体制構築について合意しました。

2．5ヵ年で耕作地20万ヘクタール体制を構築

Licab市

を中心に周辺自治体とも連携し、5年間で20万ヘクタール規模の耕作地整備・運用を段階的に進めます。

3．2毛作による安定供給体制

現地の気候特性を活かした二期作（2毛作）体制を採用し、生産性と安定供給能力の向上を図ります。

4．食味・甘さを重視した高品質米生産

日本市場および国際市場で求められる食味・甘さ・品質を重視し、品種選定および品質管理を徹底します。

5．日本のハイテク農業技術の導入

精密農業技術、データ活用型農業管理、灌漑制御技術など日本発の先端技術を導入し、収量・品質・効率性の最大化を目指します。

6．販売ネットワークの拡充

当社の既存販売チャネルを活用し、日本国内および海外市場への流通体制を整備します。トレーサビリティと品質管理を徹底した供給体制を構築します。

■ 将来展望

フィリピン全土には潜在的米作農地が約120万ha存在するとされており、本プロジェクトをモデルケースとして、他州への展開および米作フランチャイズネットワーク構築も視野に入れております。

現地農業コミュニティとの協働、人材育成、品質認証制度の整備を進め、日本市場および国際市場における長期的かつ安定的な供給体制を確立してまいります。

■ 本件に関するお問い合わせ先

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

TEL：088-628-2765

E-mail：info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Announcement of Joint Venture Initiative for International Rice Export

Basic Agreement Reached with the Municipality of Licab, Nueva Ecija, Philippines - Targeting the Japanese and Global Markets

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation has reached a basic agreement with the Municipality of Licab in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to launch a joint venture initiative for the production and export of high-quality rice targeting the Japanese and global markets. The project aims to establish a 200,000-hectare cultivation system over five years.



Tokushima Auction Market Corporation (Head Office: 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan, inside Tokushima Central Wholesale Market; President & CEO: Yoshihisa Arai), together with its affiliated company Sato Investment SPC (Head Office: Sultanate of Oman; CEO & President: Kazuo Sato), has reached a basic agreement with the Municipality of Licab, Nueva Ecija, Philippines (Mayor: Wilfredo S. Domingo) to establish a joint venture framework for the production and export of high-quality rice.

The initiative aims to develop a sustainable production and export system serving both the Japanese market and broader international markets.

The formal joint venture agreement is currently under final review and is expected to be executed in the near future.

City Hall

■ Background and Purpose

The Philippines has a strong domestic demand for rice and approximately 1.2 million hectares of potentially cultivable land remain available. Nueva Ecija, including Licab, is known as one of the country’s most fertile agricultural regions with significant potential for expanded rice production.

This project seeks to develop a comprehensive agricultural model that integrates farmland development, production system establishment, quality enhancement, and distribution network expansion, ensuring stable supply of premium-quality rice to the Japanese and international markets.

In parallel with the production initiative, both parties have also agreed to promote a human resource development program for local agricultural workers, contributing to sustainable agricultural growth and regional employment generation.

■ Key Project Highlights

1. Basic Agreement on Joint Venture Framework

A joint venture entity will be established in collaboration with the Licab LGU (Local Government Unit), creating an integrated system covering land development, cultivation, harvesting, and export operations.

2. Development of 200,000 Hectares Over Five Years

In cooperation with neighboring LGUs, the project plans to develop and operate approximately 200,000 hectares of farmland within five years.

3. Double-Cropping Production System

Utilizing the region’s favorable climate conditions, a double-cropping system will be implemented to enhance productivity and ensure stable supply capacity.

4. Emphasis on Taste and Quality

Rice varieties will be selected and cultivated with a focus on taste, sweetness, and overall eating quality, meeting the standards of both Japanese and international consumers.

5. Introduction of Japanese Advanced Agricultural Technologies

Precision agriculture technologies, data-driven farm management systems, irrigation control technologies, and other advanced Japanese agricultural innovations will be introduced to maximize yield, quality, and operational efficiency.

6. Expansion of Distribution Networks

Leveraging Tokushima Auction Market’s existing sales channels, the project will strengthen distribution networks in Japan and expand into global markets, ensuring strict quality control and traceability.

■ Future Outlook

With approximately 1.2 million hectares of potential rice cultivation land available nationwide in the Philippines, this Licab initiative is expected to serve as a model for expansion into other provinces.

The parties also envision establishing a rice production franchise network across multiple regions, contributing to long-term stable supply to the Japanese and international markets.

Through collaboration with local farming communities, structured human resource development, and implementation of quality certification systems, the project aims to build a sustainable and globally competitive rice export platform.

■ Contact Information

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation

Tel: +81-88-628-2765

E-mail: info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com